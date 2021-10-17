A young Northview volleyball team repeated a regular-season victory over host Owen Valley on Saturday, but fell to defending champion Brownstown Central in the championship match of the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional on Saturday night.
Both matches were 3-0 affairs, the win over the Patriots 25-19, 25-19, 25-14 and the loss to Brownstown 25-14, 25-21, 25-19.
"Our youth got exposed," coach Scott McDonald said about the championship match. "We did a little scrambling in the first set, but the second and third sets we competed.
"[Brownstown] made a lot of good plays," the coach continued. "Our serve-receive was great . . . but they played better defense than we did."
Statistical leaders for the Knights were freshmen Keira Lucas, Bradee McDonald and Morgan Oellig and sophomores Audrey Lee and Addie Bowman.
Lucas had 19 kills, 12 digs and three aces against Owen Valley and 12 kills and 10 digs in the final game. McDonald had 55 digs in the two matches and two aces against Owen Valley; Lee had 14 kills, nine digs and five aces in the first match and five kills and four aces in the championship game; and Bowman and Oellig combined for 50 assists in the two contests, with Bowman getting three aces against Owen Valley.
Northview's only seniors were middle Siddalee Clark and reserve Macie Timberman.
"We went from seven wins to 19," coach McDonald said of his team that finished 19-14, "and we won the conference and got to the championship game of the sectional . . . it was a great learning experience for all of them."
Tennis
• Maroons win, Mathews moves on — At Effingham, Robinson won the team championship and Kendall Mathews of Paris advanced to this week's state finals after a fourth-place finish Saturday at the Effingham St. Anthony Sectional.
Team scores — Robinson 26, Teutopolis 24, Mattoon 16, Effingham St. Anthony 14, Effingham 8, Paris 6, Casey 6, Hillsboro 4, Charleston 2, Shelbyville 0.
Paris results
Singles — Kendall Mathews def. Ali Adams (ESA) 6-3, 6-2; def. Emma Mason (C) 5-7, 6-3, 6-1; lost to Lisa Henry (R) 6-2, 6-3; lost to Grace Hoene (T) 6-0, 6-3, fourth place; Lily Smittkamp lost to Zharina Stephens (R).
Doubles — Kimber Calvert-Sara Mills lost to Grace Karolewicz-Laura Schmidt (ESA) 6-2, 6-2; Kenzie Hutchings-Lindsey Zorn lost to Sydney Harmon-Alana Herr (R) 7-6 (9-7), 6-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.