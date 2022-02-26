Northview had a 20-17 lead late in the second quarter Friday night against visiting Bloomington South, but then the Panthers got defensive.
By the end of the third quarter, the visitors led 35-23 and were on their way to a 55-43 win in the regular-season finales for both teams.
Northview, 15-9, plays West Vigo on Wednesday at the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional. Bloomington South, 17-7, plays Martinsville that night at the Class 4A Martinsville Sectional.
I I I
In other Friday night finales:
• Shakamak 73, Owen Valley 70 -- At Spencer, the visiting Lakers finished their regular season with their eighth straight win.
J.T. May and Oscar Pegg had 22 points each and Coy Gilbert 19 points and eight rebounds for Shakamak, now 14-9. The Lakers play Bloomfield on Tuesday at the Class A White River Valley Sectional.
Owen Valley, 8-12, plays Brown County on Wednesday at the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional.
• Evansville North 54, Linton 52, OT -- At Darmstadt, the visiting Miners got 32 points from Joey Hart but were outscored 2-0 in overtime.
Linton, 20-4, plays Friday at the Class 2A North Knox Sectional against either Eastern Greene or the host Warriors.
Evansville North, 13-10, hosts its own Class 4A sectional and plays Jasper on Tuesday.
• Clay City 57, Riverton Parke 48 -- At Mecca, the Eels pulled away in the fourth quarter.
Clay City finished 9-13 and plays host White River Valley on Wednesday.
Derron Hazzard had 23 points and Ashton Hines 14 for the Panthers, 6-17, who play Southmont on Wednesday at the Class 2A Southmont Sectional.
• Seeger 65, North Vermillion 50 -- At Cayuga, Carter Edney had 17 points and Jerome White 10 for the Falcons in a losing cause.
Finishing 8-15 overall and 2-5 in the Wabash River Conference, North Vermillion plays Friday at the Class A Attica Sectional against either Faith Christian or the host Red Ramblers.
Seeger, 8-12 and 3-4, plays Fountain Central on Tuesday at the Class 2A Western Boone Sectional.
