Ben Kearns pitched a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts Thursday night as visiting West Vigo won 3-0 at Riverton Parke in nonconference high school baseball.
Jerome Blevins was 3 for 3 with a double and Josh Sigler 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Vikings, who won their 20th straight game and are now 23-1.
Also for West Vigo, Peyton Clerk was 1 for 2 and Carter Murphy 1 for 4 with an RBI.
Both teams play Friday, West Vigo at South Vermillion and Riverton Parke (20-7) at Sullivan.
I I I
In other high school baseball:
• Terre Haute North 10, Covington 0 — At Covington, Jackson Thoma pitched a three-hit shutout for the visiting Patriots.
Bryson Carpenter was 3 for 4 with two homers, three runs and three RBI to lead the North offense. Reece Bradley was 2 for 4 with a double; Dru Long and Cam Judson both 1 for 2 with two RBI, Judson's hit a homer; Alex Karr was 1 for 3 with two runs; and Logan Nicoson was 1 for 4 with a double.
