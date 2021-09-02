PREP ROUNDUP: Jones sets kill record in South victory

Courtney Jones had 16 kills, including the 1,058th of her career, to become Terre Haute South's all-time leader in that category as the Braves swept visiting Bloomfield 3-0 on Thursday.
South, 9-1, competes Saturday at the Barr-Reeve Invitational.
In other volleyball:
• Owen Valley 3, Clay City 1 — At Clay City, the host Eels dropped a nonconference match by scores of 25-14, 25-13, 28-30, 25-15.
Clay City's junior varsity won 2-0.
Soccer
Boys
• Terre Haute South 2, Crawfordsville 1 — At Crawfordsville, the Braves got a first-period goal from Ashton Hayne, assisted by Grant Esper, and then a tiebreaking goal from Esper, assisted by Hayne, in a nonconference match.
South, 2-2-2, plays at 3 p.m. Saturday at Columbus North.
• Greencastle 4, Northview 0 — At Brazil, the host Knights lost in Western Indiana Conference play.
Girls
• Northview 5, Greencastle 3 — At Brazil, Emma Whitman scored twice off corner kicks as the host Knights posted their first win of the season in a Western Indiana Conference match.
Tennis
Boys
• Greencastle 3, West Vigo 2 — At West Vigo, the Vikings won both doubles matches but lost a Western Indiana Conference match.
Singles — Holton Miller (G) def. Ashton Matherly 1-6, 6-2, 6-2; Eli Hardwich (G) def. Bryce Easton 6-3, 2-6, 7-5; Jacob Careter (G) def. Jack Readinger 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles — Brandon Dailey-Gavin McCoy (WV) def. Eli Callahan-Jay Glotzbach 6-0, 6-2; Kuy Charters-Jayce Noblitt (WV) def. Andrew Adams-Evan Harris 6-3, 6-4.
JV — Greencastle 2, West Vigo 0.
Next — West Vigo (2-4, 2-3 WIC) competes Saturday at the Fountain Central Invitational.Girls
• Olney 8, Casey 1 — At Casey, Ill., Emily Sherwood won at No. 2 singles for the Warriors.
Singles — Grayce Burgener (O) def. Emma Mason 6-2, 6-4; Emily Sherwood (C) def. Evie Potter 2-6, 6-2, (10-8); Abigail Atwood (O) def. Sydney Carr 6-3, 6-0; Claire Uhl (O) def. Addysen McDaniel 6-0, 6-2; McKenna Snider (O) def. Mackenzie Herlinger 6-0, 6-0; Jillian Bettis (O) def. Ellie Shull 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Burgener-Potter (O) def. Mason-Sherwood 6-1, 7-6 (7-5); Atwood-Uhl (O) def. Carr-McDaniel 6-0, 6-0; Chloe McKinney-Snider (O) def. Herlinger-Shull 6-0, 6-0.
