The remainder of the 2022 Indiana Boys All-Stars were named Monday, game director Mike Broughton announced.
Listed alphabetically, the players to join Mr. Basketball Braden Smith of Westfield are Javan Buchanan of Lafayette Jeff, Tayshawn Comer of Indianapolis Cathedral, Ryan Conwell of Pike, Jaxon Edwards of Cathedral, Conner Essegian of Central Noble, Tae Davis of Warren Central, Travis Grayson of Chesterton, C.J. Gunn of Lawrence North, Jalen Jackson of Fort Wayne Northrop, Ahmad Jarrard of Mt. Vernon, Branden Northern of Silver Creek, Pete Suder of Carmel and Jalen Washington of Gary West.
Washing was injured all season.
Chad Johnston of South Bend Adams is the All-Star coach, to be assisted by Steve Lynch of Brownsburg and Rob Yoder of Westview.
Baseball
• West Vigo 12, Marshall 2 — At West Vigo, Peyton Clerk was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, Carter Murphy 2 for 2 with a double and two runs, Jerome Blevins 2 for 2 with two RBI, Rhyan Shaffer 2 for 3 with three RBI and Grayson Porter 1 for 3 with an RBI to lead the Vikings.
Jacob Likens struck out six in his first career start.
For Marshall, Will Ross was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI, Josh Kirkwood 2 for 2 with two doubles and Blayne Francis 1 for 2 with a double.
Now 3-0, West Vigo hosts Linton on Tuesday. Marshall is 3-2 and hosts Robinson on Thursday.
• Riverton Parke 13, Fountain Central 2 — At Veedersburg, Hunter Collings struck out 14 and allowed just one hit in 5 2/3 innings for the winning Panthers in a Wabash River Conference game.
• Parke Heritage 10, Southmont 9 — At Rockville, Brenden McAmis had a walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh for the Wolves, who play Wednesday at North Vermillion.
• Linton 13, Mitchell 3 — At Linton, the Miners improved to 1-1 and earned the first win for first-year coach Jacob Harden. Linton plays Tuesday at West Vigo.
Softball
• Sullivan 9, Terre Haute North 1 — At North, Avery Wiltermood, Delainey Shorter and Lexi Grindstaff all homered for the visiting Golden Arrows. Winning pitcher Kendal Edmondson was 2 for 4 with two RBI.
Madison McKenzie had two of the Patriots' five hits.
• Riverton Parke 19, Fountain Central 2 — At Veedersburg, Ava Pharr hit a grand slam and had five total RBI as the Panthers won in Wabash River Conference play.
Arial Wright was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs, Jayleigh Inman 2 for 2 and Maddie Belcher 1 for 1 with a double and two RBI for the winners. Caeden Bennett pitched a complete game.
• Clay City 8, Greencastle 4 — At Clay City, Lexi Thompson and winning pitcher Sophie Moshos homered in the Eels opener. Clay City hosts Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
• Linton 9, Mitchell 4 — At Linton, Sid Lockhart was 4 for 4 with two doubles and a triple as the Miners won their season opener.
Bradie Chambers was 3 for 4 with a triple; Kylie Cooksey 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBI; and winning pitcher Addi Ward was 2 for 3.
Tennis
Boys
Saturday
• Maroons go 0-3 — At Edwardsville, Ill., Robinson lost 9-0 decisions to Rockford Christian and Mascoutah and fell 5-4 to Principia School at the Edwardsville Invitational.
Winners for Robinson against Principia were Luke Hatfield, Owen Schmidt and Evan Gower in singles and the doubles team of Hatfield and Duke Thompson.
