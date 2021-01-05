Terre Haute South's girls basketball team improved to 5-7 as the Braves defeated South Vermillion 50-43 on Tuesday.
Zayda Hatfield led the Braves with 21 points. Paige Baldwin added 10 points. South Vermillion was paced by 18 points from Madison Freed.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (50) — Hatfield 7 6-7 21, White 3 3-4 9, Shipley 0 1-5 1, Padgett 3 2-2 9, Baldwin 2 6-8 10, Ellis 0 0-0 0, Evans 0 0-0 0, Nichols 0 0-0 0. 15 FG, 18-26 FT, 50 TP.
SOUTH VERMILLION (43) — Rippy 1 4-4 6, Coleman 0 1-2 1, Wilson 0 0-0 0, Travioli 0 0-0 0, Ping 4 4-7 12, Grange 1 0-0 2, Berry 2 0-3 4, Freed 6 6-8 18. 14 FG, 15-24 FT, 43 TP.
TH South=10=12=13=15=—=50
South Vermillion=11=13=12=9=—=43
3-point goals — Hatfield, Padgett. Total fouls — THS 19, SV 20. Fouled out — Hatfield; Coleman.
Next — TH South (5-7) hosts Perry Meridian on Friday. South Vermillion (2-8) hosts Terre Haute North on Wednesday.
In other girls basketball action:
• Parke Heritage 54, West Vigo 48 — At Marshall, Ind., Grace Ramsay scored 20 to lead the Wolves past the Vikings.
WEST VIGO (48) — Knopp 0 0-0 0, E. Easton 1 3-6 5, Boatman 2 1-2 5, Stepp 4 2-2 13, M. Easton 1 3-6 5, Fennell 5 0-0 10, Likens 5 0-2 10. 18 FG, 9-18 FT, 48 TP.
PARKE HERITAGE (54) — Jones 4 1-1 12, Mack 0 0-0 0, Wood 1 0-0 2, Millspaugh 0 3-3 3, Wilson 4 1-2 13, O'Brien 2 0-0 4, Smith 0 0-0 0, Ramsay 8 2-2 20, Hanks 0 0-0 0. 19 FG, 7-8 FT, 54 TP.
West Vigo=11=6=15=16=—=48
Parke Heritage=11=19=16=8=—=54
3-point goals — Stepp 3; Wilson 4, Jones 3, Ramsay 2. Total fouls — WV 13, PH 14.
Next — West Vigo (4-8) next hosts North Knox on Thursday. Parke Heritage (4-6) next hosts North Putnam on Thursday.
• North Central 56, Cloverdale 36 — At Cloverdale, the Thunderbirds evened their record at 7-7 with the nonconference win. North Central next hosts Clay City on Thursday.
• Greencastle 49, Clay City 20 — At Greencastle, the Tiger Cubs won a nonconference game as the Eels fell to 1-6. Clay City next plays at Eminence on Wednesday.
Monday
• Southmont 41, North Vermillion 35 — At Cayuga, the visiting Mounties pulled away in the second half of a nonconference game to remain unbeaten for the season.
McKenzie Crowder had 13 points to lead the Falcons, while Sidney Veatch led all scorers with 18 for Southmont.
SOUTHMONT (41) — Craig 0 2-2 2, Veatch 8 2-2 18, Charles 3 2-3 10, Manion 2 1-2 5, Gass 0 1-3 1, Nichols 1 1-2 3, Miller 0 2-2 2, Frederick 0 0-0 0, C.Veatch 0 0-0 0, Gilstad 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 FG, 11-16 FT, 41 TP.
NORTH VERMILLION (35) — Crowder 5 0-0 13, Martin 3 1-3 7, Naylor 1 0-0 3, Dunham 2 0-0 5, Pearman 2 1-1 5, Ellis 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 FG, 2-4 FT, 35 TP.
Southmont=7=7=16=11=—=41
North Vermillion=8=6=14=7=—=35
3-point goals — Charles 2, Crowder 3, Naylor, Dunham. Total fouls — Southmont 11, NV 14. Fouled out — none.
Next — North Vermillion (5-5) hosts Riverton Parke on Thursday. Southmont (8-0) played at Riverton Parke on Tuesday.
Boys
• Sullivan 68, North Knox 59 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows improved to 7-1 with the nonconference win over North Knox. Sullivan next plays at South Putnam on Friday.
• North Putnam 62, Northview 46 — At Bainbridge, the Knights fell to 3-3 in a Western Indiana Conference loss that dropped Northview's WIC record to 1-1. The Knights next host Greencastle on Friday.
• North Central 49, Shakamak 45 — At Switz City, the Thunderbirds improved to 5-5 in an opening round Greene County Invitational win at White River Valley. The T-Birds will next play Linton on Friday in a semifinal. Shakamak (2-5) will play South Putnam on Thursday.
• Linton 66, South Putnam 18 — At Switz City, the Miners cruised to a win over the Eagles in the Greene County Invitational nightcap. Linton (10-2) next plays North Central on Friday.
