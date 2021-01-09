PREP ROUNDUP: Hatfield scores 21 in South girls' loss, Linton beats another powerhouse

Terre Haute South's Zayda Hatfield poured in 21 points before fouling out — including 17 in the first half — during a 59-48 loss to host Bloomington North in Conference Indiana girls high school basketball Saturday afternoon.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (48) — Speth 0 1-2 1, Hatfield 8 4-5 21, White 3 5-5 11, Padgett 3 1-1 7, Ellis 1 0-0 3, Baldwin 2 1-1 5, Evans 0 0-0 0, Nichols 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 FG, 12-14 FT, 48 TP.
BLOOMINGTON NORTH (59) — Robbennolt 3 2-4 9, Barrow 5 0-0 11, Goad 4 3-3 11, Thomas 3 1-2 7, Edie-Booker 1 3-4 5, Reitmeyer 3 9-12 16, Mayes 0 1-4 1. Totals 19 FG, 19-29 FT, 59 TP.
TH South 12 17 9 10 — 48
Bloomington North 10 18 12 19 — 59
3-point goals — Hatfield, Ellis, Robbennolt, Barrow, Reitmeyer. Total fouls — THS 22, BN 15. Fouled out — Hatfield.
Next — Terre Haute South (5-9 overall, 0-3 CI) will visit Martinsville on Tuesday. Bloomington North (6-10, 2-1) will travel to Mitchell on Tuesday.
• • •
In other girls high school basketball Saturday:
• Linton 48, Evansville Memorial 43, OT — At Linton, the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Miners outlasted Class 3A No.1, previously undefeated Evansville Memorial in an afternoon battle of state powerhouses.
Linton senior Vanessa Shafford, who has committed to play for the University of Southern Indiana next season, scored 17 points and hit a score-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to force OT. Haley Rose and Aubrey Burgess added 10 points apiece for the winners, plus Jaylee Hayes connected on a key 3 in overtime.
For Evansville Memorial, Ryleigh Anslinger was top scorer with 18 points.
Next — Linton (15-1) will play host to Terre Haute North on Tuesday. Evansville Memorial (13-1) will visit Evansville Mater Dei on Tuesday.
• Sullivan 63, North Putnam 40 — At Roachdale, Gracie Shorter fired in 22 points, Delainey Shorter had 14 and Avery Wiltermood added 10 to lead the Golden Arrows to a Western Indiana Conference triumph.
Sullivan connected on nine 3-pointers.
Next — Sullivan (10-5 overall, 5-1 WIC) will make the short trip to North Central on Tuesday. North Putnam (6-8. 1-5) will play host to Northview on Tuesday.
