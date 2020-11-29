Zayda Hatfield reached 1,000 points for her career Saturday afternoon during a 23-point, 10-rebound, five-assist, three-steal performance as Terre Haute South won 57-46 at Indianapolis Attucks in girls high school basketball.
The Braves built a 17-point lead after three quarters in improving to 2-1 for the season.
Kiersten Padgett and Carmen Ellis added 10 points each for South, while Paityn Shipley had five rebounds and four assists to go with five points.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (57) — Padgett 3 2-2 10, Baldwin 2 2-2 6, Hatfield 5 11-18 23, Shipley 2 1-4 5, Ellis 3 2-5 10, White 1 0-0 3, Merk 0 0-0 0, Evans 0 0-2 0, Nichols 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 FG, 18-31 FT, 57 TP.
INDIANAPOLIS ATTUCKS (46) — Dullen 3 2-3 9, Woods 2 0-0 5, Denemaji 2 0-0 4, Bibbs 1 0-0 2, Weeden 6 6-11 18, Vaughn 4 0-0 8, Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 FG, 8-14 FT, 46 TP.
Terre Haute South=15=15=14=13=—=57
Indianapolis Attucks=8=12=9=17=—=46
3-point goals — Padgett 2, Hatfield 2, Ellis 2, White, Dullen, Woods. Total fouls — THS 17, IA 12. Fouled out — Vaughn.
Next — Terre Haute South (2-1) plays Friday at Cloverdale. Indianapolis Attucks (3-4) plays Tuesday at Indianapolis Home School.
Wrestling
• Braves go 3-0 — At Vincennes, Terre Haute South won all three of its dual matches Saturday at the Vincennes Lincoln Invitational.
The Braves beat Providence 77-0, Corydon 64-14 and the host Alices 71-9. Ten Braves were undefeated for the day.
South results
106 — Keegan Sparacino 3-0
113 — Justin Pemberton 2-1
120 — Luke May 2-1
126 — Harrison May 3-0
132 — A.J. Sauer 3-0
138 — Nate Recknor 3-0
145 — Alex Rose 3-0
152 — Walker Forsythe 3-0
160 — Nate Lommock 3-0
170 — Colin Casad 2-1
182 — Colton Higginbotham 3-0
195 — Nick Casad 3-0
220 — Josh Howell 3-0
285 — Austin Dalton 2-1
Next — Terre Haute South (3-0) will compete Friday in the Vigo County meet at South.
• Patriots go 2-1 — At Spencer, Terre Haute North won two of three dual matches last week at the Owen Valley Invitational, beating Owen Valley and New Albany.
North results
106 — Hayden Tipton 1-2
120 — Collier Schell 2-1
126 — Kayden Medley 1-2
132 — Dawson Flak 2-1
138 — Ethan Proffitt 3-0
145 — Brandon Greene 3-0
152 — Phoenix Sparks 1-2
160 — Nicolas Sconce 2-1
170 — Sammy Saunders 3-0
182 — Landon Boland 2-1, Devin Curtis 0-2
195 — Gabe Bignell 2-1
220 — Cam Judson 1-0
285 — Mason Tabor 0-3
Next — Terre Haute North (2-1) will compete Friday in the Vigo County meet at Terre Haute South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.