PREP ROUNDUP: Harris scores 13 as West Vigo bests WRV

Adelynn Harris made a trio of 3-pointers and scored 13 points as West Vigo’s girls basketball team got to .500 with a 42-28 victory at White River Valley on Thursday.
The Vikings, fresh off of a win over Terre Haute South, only allowed 11 points by the Wolverines in the second half.
The Vikings (2-2) next host Owen Valley next Tuesday.
WEST VIGO (42) — E. Easton 0 3-4 3, Holman 0 0-0 0, Harris 4 2-2 13, Knopp 2 0-1 5, Lasecki 0 0-0 0, M. Easton 4 2-6 10, Fennell 2 5-6 11. 12 FG, 7-13 FT, 42 TP.
WHITE RIVER VALLEY (28) — Palmer 5 0-3 10, Walton 1 0-0 2, Strohsader 1 2-5 4, Antibus 0 2-2 2, C. Barker 0 0-0 0, A. Barker 2 2-4 6, Moore 1 2-2 4, Avila 0 0-0 0. 10 FG, 8-16 FT, 28 TP.
West Vigo 6 9 19 8 — 42
White River Valley 8 9 5 6 — 28
3-point goals — Harris 3, Fennell 2, Knopp. Total fouls — WV 14, WRV 19. Fouled out — A. Barker.
Next — West Vigo (2-2) hosts Owen Valley next Tuesday. WRV (0-3) plays at Sullivan next Tuesday.
In other girls basketball:
• North Central 61, Washington Catholic 28 — At Washington, Jalyn Davidson scored 24 and Shelby Seay added 21 as the Thunderbirds rolled to their second big margin win in three days. On Tuesday, North Central defeated Dugger Union 75-9.
NORTH CENTRAL (61) — Seay 9 2-2 21, Gaines 0 0-2 0. Secrest 3 1-2 7, Davidson 9 2-3 24, M. Scott 1 0-0 2, Boone 0 0-0 0, Keller 1 0-2 2, G. Scott 2 0-0 5. 25 FG, 5-11 FT, 61 TP.
WASHINGTON CATHOLIC (28) — Hunter 1 0-2 2, Drew 0 0-2 0, Davison 2 3-4 7, Cline 2 2-5 7, Vertus 0 0-0 0, Talbert 5 0-0 12. 10 FG, 5-13 FT, 28 TP.
North Central 25 19 9 8 — 61
Wash. Catholic 12 6 2 8 — 28
3-point goals — Davidson 4, G. Scott; Talbert 2, Cline. Total fouls — NC 14, WC 11.
Next — North Central (2-0) plays at Clay City on Saturday. Washington Catholic (0-2) plays at North Knox on Monday.
• Parke Heritage 64, South Vermillion 42 — At Marshall, Ind., the Wolves remained unbeaten with a win in the Banks of the Wabash Tournament. Parke Heritage (3-0) plays Riverton Parke (1-3) in title clash and South Vermillion (0-2) plays North Vermillion (0-3) in the consolation game at Parke Heritage on Saturday.
• Riverton Parke 43, North Vermillion 36 — At Marshall, Ind., the Panthers earned their first win of the season to advance to the Banks of the Wabash Tournament championship game. Parke Heritage (3-0) plays Riverton Parke (1-3) in title clash and South Vermillion (0-2) plays North Vermillion (0-3) in the consolation game at Parke Heritage on Saturday.
• Linton 40, North Knox 38 — At Bicknell, the Class 2A No. 8 Miners stayed unbeaten as they edged North Knox in a nonconference contest. Linton (2-0) hosts Edgewood next on Saturday.
