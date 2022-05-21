PREP ROUNDUP: Harris hits two HRs in Clay City softball victory

Clay City scored in four of the five innings to earn an 11-1 win over West Vigo in high school softball on Saturday.
Hannah Harris was 3-for-3 with two runs, one double and six RBI for the Eels. Lexi Crabb also had a double for Clay City.
Both teams enter sectional play next week. West Vigo plays Owen Valley in the Class 3A Owen Valley Sectional at 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Clay City plays the winner of Eminence and White River Valley at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Class A White River Valley Sectional.
In other softball news:
• Paris regional postponed — At St. Joseph, Ill., the Class 2A St. Joseph-Ogden Regional championship game between Paris and Effingham St. Anthony was postponed to Monday due to rainy weather.
The game will be played at 4:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Middle School.
Baseball
• Guerin Catholic 11, TH South 1 — At Noblesville, Guerin Catholic won a five-inning nonconference game. Jackson McFarland, Blake Schultz and Ty Stultz had hits for the Braves.
• Northview 5, Clay City 0 — At Brazil, Landon Carr earned the shutout as the Knights prevailed in the battle of Clay County's teams.
Friday
• Vandalia 9, Paris 0 — At Vandalia, Ill., the Tigers' season came to an end at the hands of the Vandals in the Class 2A Vandalia Regional. Paris finished its season at 27-3.
• Flora 16, Robinson 7 — At Newton, Ill., the Maroons' season finished as Flora scored in all six innings in the Class 2A Newton Regional. Robinson finished 4-17 overall.
