PREP ROUNDUP: Hale breaks Linton scoring record with 48

Linton's Lincoln Hale is the Miners' all-time leading scorer, but on Saturday against South Decatur? The Indiana State-bound senior added another accolade to his distinguished Linton career.
Hale scored a school-record 48 points in the Miners' 97-68 demolition of the Cougars in the Battle at the Memorial. Hale broke the previous record held by Rick Crynes, who scored 47 in 1975.
Hale did most of his damage inside the arc. Twelve of his 16 field goals were two-pointers. In addition to his four 3-point buckets, Hale also had nine rebounds in the victory. Joey Hart added 18 points and seven rebounds.
Class 2A No. 3 Linton improved to 14-2 and will next play at Eastern Greene on Friday.
In other boys basketball games:
• Fountain Central 70, South Vermillion 62 — At Clinton, the Wildcats fell to 3-9 in the Wabash River Conference loss to the Mustangs. Lucas Uselman led the Wildcats with 18. South Vermillion next plays at Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
FOUNTAIN CENTRAL (70) — Harmon 3 4-4 11, Eberly 4 7-10 15, Kirkpatrick 2 1-2 5, Larkin 5 0-0 12, Barradas 1 2-2 4, Shabi 2 4-6 10, Linville 3 4-6 11, Foxworthy 1 0-0 2. 21 FG, 22-30 FT, 70 TP.
SOUTH VERMILLION (62) — Boatman 5 0-0 11, Bush 1 0-0 2, Uselman 7 0-0 18, Allen 3 2-5 8, Piper 1 6-10 8, Garzolini 6 1-3 15. 23 FG, 9-18 FT, 62 TP.
Fountain Central=14=16=13=27=—=70
South Vermillion=15=15=4=28=—=62
3-point goals — Shabi 2, Larkin 2, Harmon, Linville; Uselman 4, Garzolini 2, Boatman. Total fouls — FC 16, SV 23. Fouled out — Allen. Technical foul — Uselman.
Next — South Vermillion (3-9, 1-1) plays at Parke Heritage on Tuesday.
• Sullivan 97, WRV 52 — At Switz City, Class 3A No. 10 Sullivan smashed the Wolverines in a nonconference contest. The Golden Arrows improved to 11-2 and will next play at Brown County on Friday.
• Parke Heritage 64, Cascade 41 — At Marshall, Ind., the Wolves won their seventh in a row in a nonconference contest. Riley Ferguson led the Wolves with 20 points. Class 2A No. 6 Parke Heritage (13-2) next hosts South Vermillion on Tuesday.
• Riverton Parke 63, Attica 46 — At Mecca, the Panthers evened their overall mark, improved to 1-1 in the Wabash River Conference, and swept both of its weekend contests. Riverton Parke (4-4) next plays at Fountain Central on Tuesday.
• North Central 69, North Vermillion 42 — At Cayuga, the Thunderbirds shook off a Friday loss at Riverton Parke to surge past the Falcons in a nonconference game. North Central (8-7) next hosts Bloomfield on Friday.
• Plainfield 71, Northview 48 — At Plainfield, the Quakers — ranked 10th in the Class 4A poll, were too much for the Knights in a nonconference game. Northview (7-5) next plays at Danville on Tuesday.
• Cloverdale 60, Clay City 47 — At Clay City, the Eels fell in a nonconference game. Clay City (1-7) next plays at North Daviess next Friday.
Girls
• Brownsburg 61, TH North 54 — At TH North, Zoe Stewart exploded for 36 points, but it wasn't enough for the Patriots in a nonconference loss to the Bulldogs.
Terre Haute North fell to 11-7 and the Patriots next host Cloverdale on Tuesday.
BROWNSBURG (61) — Becki 7 1-2 17, Guckenberger 2 2-2 6, Terrell 1 6-8 9, Glass 6 4-6 16, Thomas 5 1-4 11, Yarbrough 0 0-0 0, Sheppard 1 0-0 3, Shaffer 0 0-0 0, Griffin 0 0-0 0. 22 FG, 14-22 FT, 61 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (54) — Sheperd 0 0-0 0, Millington 1 1-3 3, Stewart 12 8-10 36, Campbell 1 1-2 3, P. Michael 0 1-2 1, A. Michael 2 0-0 5, Gilbert 1 3-3 6. 17 FG, 14-20 FT, 54 TP.
Brownsburg=14=14=18=15=—=61
TH North=15=14=10=15=—=54
3-point goals — Becki 2, Sheppard; Stewart 4, A. Michael, Gilbert. Total fouls — B 18, THN 17.
Next — TH North (11-7) hosts Cloverdale on Tuesday.
• Linton 53, Loogootee 41 — At Loogootee, Aubrey Burgess led the way with 13 points as the Class 2A No. 1 Miners defeated the Class A No. 5 Lions to improve to 20-1 for the season.
Linton's remaining pair of scheduled games have been postponed at present.
LINTON (53) — B. Chambers 1 0-0 3, Burgess 3 6-8 13, Hayes 3 0-0 8, Rose 4 2-2 12, C. Chambers 0 0-0 0, Shafford 4 1-1 11, Thuis 0 0-0 0, Warrick 2 2-3 6, Miller 0 0-0 0, Cooksey 0 0-0 0. 17 FG, 11-14 FT, 53 TP.
LOOGOOTEE (41) — Fleming 2 0-0 6, Waggner 2 0-0 6, Walker 0 0-0 0, Jones 2 0-2 6, K. Van Hoy 4 1-1 9, M. Van Hoy 4 2-2 14, Nolley 0 0-0 0. 15 FG, 3-5 FT, 41 TP.
Linton=14=19=12=8=—=53
Loogootee=7=14=6=14=—=41
3-point goals — Rose 2, Hayes 2, Shafford 2, B. Chambers, Burgess; M. Van Hoy 4, Fleming 2, Waggner 2. Total fouls — Linton 12, Loogootee 16.
Next — Linton (20-1) will wait to schedule a regular season game or will play a sectional game to be determined.
• North Central 58, North Vermillion 46 — At Cayuga, Averi Davidson led the way with 22 points for the Thunderbirds in a nonconference win. North Central (11-9) next hosts Parke Heritage on Thursday. North Vermillion (10-6) next plays at Attica on Monday.
NORTH CENTRAL (58) — Gains 0 0-0 0, Davidson 7 4-9 22, Compton 2 0-0 6, Williams 7 0-1 18, Jones 0 0-0 0, Ladson 5 0-0 14, Haviland 0 0-0 0. 21 FG, 4-10 FT, 58 TP.
NORTH VERMILLION (46) — Martin 9 1-3 19, Naylor 1 0-0 2, Dunham 0 0-2 0, Crowder 4 0-4 9, C. Pearman 5 0-0 12, Ellis 1 1-2 3, O. Pearman 0 1-2 1. 20 FG, 3-13 FT, 46 TP.
North Central=19=12=16=11=—=58
North Vermillion=7=16=12=11=—=46
3-point goals — Davidson 4, Williams 4, Ladson 4, Compton 2, C. Pearman 2, Crowder. Total fouls — NC 10, NV 9.
Next — North Central (11-9) hosts Parke Heritage on Thursday. North Vermillion (10-6) plays at Attica on Monday.
• Parke Heritage 43, Shakamak 37 — At Marshall, Ind., the Wolves improved to 11-6 in the nonconference win over the Lakers. Parke Heritage next plays at Attica on Tuesday. Shakamak (4-11) next plays at Eminence on Tuesday.
• South Vermillion 52, Riverton Parke 20 — At Clinton, the Wildcats got to .500 in the WRC with the victory. South Vermillion (4-13, 3-3) next host Fountain Central on Tuesday. Riverton Parke (3-13, 1-4) are next at Covington on Monday.
Swimming
• Putnam County schools win WIC swimming — South Putnam's boys and Greencastle's girls won the Western Indiana Conference swimming meet on Saturday. West Vigo was the best-placed area team with a third-place finish on the girls side.
Boys
Team scores — South Putnam 445, Indian Creek 369, North Putnam 302, Greencastle 281, West Vigo 221, Edgewood 134, Cloverdale 33, Owen Valley 8.
200 medley relay — South Putnam 1:42.03; 200 free — Sam Smith (IC) 1:47.86; 200 IM — Evan Steffy (SP) 2:04.03; 50 free — Joey Smith (IC) 21.46; Diving — Lee Haywood (SP) 561.15; 100 fly — S. Smith (IC) 53.19; 100 free — J. Smith (IC) 47.41; 500 free — Evan Schaub (IC) 5:24.12; 200 free relay — Indian Creek 1:36.43; 100 back — Nolan Greene (IC) 57.60; 100 breast — Grant Cordell (SP) 1:00.65; 400 relay — Indian Creek 3:18.78.
Girls
Team scores — Greencastle 488, South Putnam 407, West Vigo 250, North Putnam 250, Edgewood 194, Owen Valley 151, Indian Creek 58.
200 medley relay — Greencastle 1:58.75; 200 free — Samantha Jones (SP) 2:07.02; 200 IM — Zoe Weltz (G) 2:27.59; 50 free — Olivia Hendley (G) 25.73; Diving — Ella Taylor (IC) 468.10; 100 fly — Weltz (G) 1:06.58; 100 free — Headley (G) 55.27; 500 free — Jones (SP) 5:34.92; 200 relay — Greencastle 1:49.67; 100 back — Brooke Boswell (G) 1:05.95; 100 breast — Kallie Pastore (SP) 1:10.58; 400 relay — Greencastle 3:56.88.
