Sullivan's boys basketball team remained unbeaten as the Golden Arrows defeated North Putnam 64-48 in a Western Indiana Conference game on Friday.
Braden Flanagan, a transfer from Olney, Ill., paced the Golden Arrows with 20 points. Guard Randy Kelley chipped in 14 points and six assists.
The Golden Arrows next have a WIC home showdown against Northview at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
In other games:
• North Knox 50, Shakamak 46 — At Bicknell, the Lakers fell narrowly in a road nonconference contest.
Holtman Doades scored 25 to pace the host Warriors. Shakamak (1-3) plays at Washington Catholic on Saturday.
• North Daviess 60, North Central 43 — At Farmersburg, Jaylen Mullen scored 26 for North Daviess as the Cougars dropped the Thunderbirds to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference.
The Thunderbirds next host Evansville Day next Friday.
