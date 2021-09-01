Terre Haute North's girls golf team bested Vincennes Rivet by 21 strokes in a dual match at Hulman Links on Wednesday.
Freshman Delaney Ferres led North with a 42. Vincennes Rivet senior Maddi Halter was a medalist with a low round of 34 on the front nine.
North and the rest of the Vigo County schools will take part in the County meet at Rea Park on Thursday.
Team scores — Terre Haute North 187, Vincennes Rivet 208.
Terre Haute North (187) — Delaney Ferres 42, Paige Loughmiller 45, Celine Park 49, Emma Lubbehusen 51, Jetta Harmon 59.
Next — North plays in the County meet at Rea Park on Thursday.
Soccer
• TH South 1, Bloomington North 1 — At TH South, Margo Mallory scored via a penalty kick as the Braves led early, but South ultimately settled for a Conference Indiana draw against the Cougars.
• Bloomington South 4, TH North 0 — At Bloomington, the visiting Patriots were shutout in a Conference Indiana match.
Volleyball
• Crawfordsville 3, TH North 2 — At TH North, the Patriots led 2-1 after the three sets, but the Athenians rallied to earn the five-set win in a nonconference match.
• Owen Valley 3, West Vigo 1 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings fell in a Western Indiana Conference match.
Tennis
• Northview 5, Linton 0 — At Linton, the Knights (6-2) were pushed in a couple of matches by the Miners, but ultimately earned the sweep.
Singles — Ethan DeHart (N) def. Holden Nagy 6-4, 7-5; Christian Roembke (N) def. Grant McGill 6-2, 6-2; Tucker Allen (N) def. Justin Brown 7-6 (8-6), 5-7, (10-2).
Doubles — Landon Carr-Drew Cook (N) def. Devin Littlejohn-Nathan Frady 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (8-6); Hunter Johnson-Peyton Lear (N) def. Wyatt Bredeweg-Ben Wade 7-5, 6-3.
JV — Northview won 4-0.
Next — Northview (6-2) plays at Greencastle on Tuesday. Linton hosts Edgewood on Thursday.
• WRV 3, Sullivan 2 — At Sullivan, the Wolverines earned the win on the strength of a victory by Conner Banning at No. 1 singles and two Sullivan forfeits.
Singles — Conner Banning (WRV) def. Houston Ferree 6-4, 3-6, 7-5; Scott Fusco (S) def. Hayden Cunningham 6-3, 6-4; Sullivan forfeited at No. 3 singles.
Doubles — Drew Baker-Dillon Grubb (S) def. Luke Powers-Jaden Wadhwan 6-1, 6-1; Sullivan forfeited at No. 2 doubles
Next — Sullivan (4-4) next hosts Owen Valley on Tuesday.
