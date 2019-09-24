Clay City swept a pair of high school cross country matches from visiting West Vigo on Tuesday, the girls winning 18-45 and the boys nipping the Vikings 29-30.
West Vigo had three of the top four runners in the boys race, but Clay City’s depth prevailed
Girls top 10 — Macy Tucker (CC) 21:45.66, Carlee Unger (CC) 22:09.06, Sara Callecod (WV) 22:11.93, Lauren Thomas (CC) 23:11.83, Cambri Booe (CC) 24:14.47, Elyssa Secrest (CC) 24:30.53, Tara Arthur (CC) 25:33.73, Celeah Burton (CC) 26:57.14, Sadie Herring (WV) 27:32.09, Kaitlin Whitford (WV) 28:30.45.
Boys top 10 — Levi Saude (WV) 18:40.70, Bryce Stateler (WV) 19:07.91, Jacob LaFary (CC) 19:29.07, Griffin Akers (WV) 19:32.87, Jacob Hogg (CC) 20:02.32, Mason Laswell (CC) 20:20.06, Ashton Schultz (CC) 20:21.33, Karter Neiswinger (CC) 20:30.04, Wyatt Adams (CC) 20:34.59, Daniel Lowder (CC) 20:43.08.
In other cross country:
• North Vermillion Invitational — At Cayuga, Seeger’s girls and Notre Dame de la Salette’s boys were winners at the North Vermillion Invitational.
Girls team scores — Seeger 17, South Vermillion 58, Southmont 65, Attica, Salt Ford, Riverton Parke, North Vermillion, Covington, Bismarck-Henning and Parke Heritage incomplete teams.
Top 10 — Jennifer Romero (See) 19:05, Allison High (See) 20:01, Libby Smith (See) 20:10, Faith Allen (Sm) 20:18, Bailey Duncan (Cov) 21:21, Nataleigh Yarborough (See) 21:39, Grace Davis (SF) 22:11, Avah Watson (See) 22:24, Leah Kirkpatrick (See) 23:18, CeCe Rice (A) 23:38.
South Vermillion — Hailey Wanninger 24:17, Addyson Lindsey 24:34, Kerrigan Minor 26:20, Ashley Chubb 26:45, Taygan Wright 26:47, Colby Matherly 29:21.
Riverton Parke — Kelsie Blair 25:25, Emily Mager 25:40, Abby Shepherd 27:07.
North Vermillion — Rachel Hazelwood 29:23, Morgan Burchett 33:32, Rylee Williamson NT.
Parke Heritage — Bailey Bollinger 27:29.
Boys team scores — Notre Dame de la Salette 26, Seeger 52, Southmont 111, Bismarck-Henning 118, Parke Heritage 141, Covington 142, Riverton Parke 155, Attica 162, South Vermillion and Salt Ford incomplete teams.
Top 10 — Nicholas Halligan (ND) 16:55, Eli Mojonnier (BH) 17:00, Kolton Pearson (See) 17:24, Henry Kracht (ND) 17:30, Thomas Brauner (ND) 17:53, Dominic Dvorak (ND) 18:02, Ethan Hernandez (See) 18:31, Thomas Odle (See) 18:32, Blake Bova (Cov) 18:33, Daniel Crouse (ND) 18:40.
Parke Heritage — Blake Harris 19:53, Trevor Thompson 20:45, Josh McCullough 20:51, Ethan Fleener 22:36, Joey Boufford 23:14, Isaac Jenkins 24:00.
Riverton Parke — Brandon Todd 18:46, Grant Harkrider 22:29, Kyle Myers 22:30, Ashton Hines 22:40, A.J. Riddle 24:15, Steven Shepherd 28:55.
South Vermillion — Nolan Williams 20:32, Jason Spurr 22:35, Easton Terry 22:53.
Soccer
Boys
• West Vigo 2, Monrovia 1 — At West Vigo, the Vikings came back from a halftime deficit thanks to goals by Skyler Page and Monte Walker.
Monrovia 1 0 — 1
West Vigo 0 2 — 2
West Vigo goals — Skyler Page (Andy Myers), Monte Walker corner kick
Highlights — For West Vigo, Aiden Rubinacci had 20 saves.
Next — West Vigo (6-5-2) hosts Brown County on Saturday.
• Terre Haute North 3, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, Jackson Guptill, Noah Sutton and Cameron Beadle had the goals for the visiting Patriots.
Lance Eldred assisted Guptill and Beadle, while Mason Meeks-Johnson had the assist on Sutton’s goal.
• Northview 2, South Vermillion 1 — At Clinton, Keegan Mackey had the goal for the Wildcats, assisted by Justin Vaughn.
South Vermillion plays next Oct. 5 at Owen Valley.
Girls
• Terre Haute North 9, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the visiting Patriots got four first-period goals from Sasha Thompson.
Terre Haute North 6 3 — 9
Sullivan 0 0 — 0
North goals — Sasha Thompson (4), Avery Pommier, Gracie Cohen-Cook, Madi Ellingsworth, Korryn Shore, Natalie Hutts
North assists — Ellie Price (2), Thompson, Macy Stuck, Addi Readinger, Shore, Hutts
Next — Terre Haute North (10-4) plays Saturday at the Center Grove Invitational against Roncalli and Columbus East.
Football
• Braves fall to ninth — Terre Haute South’s loss to Bloomington South on Friday caused the Braves to slip four places in the Class 5A poll.
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through games of Tuesday, September 24, 2019, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Avon (14) 5-0 316 1
2. Carmel 4-1 274 3
3. Lafayette Jeff (2) 4-1 242 4
4. Warren Central 3-2 190 2
4. Homestead 5-0 190 8
6. Brownsburg 3-2 162 9
7. Merrillville 5-0 100 NR
8. Ft. Wayne Snider 4-1 92 5
9. Fishers 4-1 72 6
10. Warsaw 4-1 36 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls N. Central 32. Southport 20. Westfield 16. Hamilton Southeastern 10. Indpls Ben Davis 6. Center Grove 2.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Palestine (15) 5-0 318 1
2. Valparaiso (1) 5-0 288 2
3. Concord 5-0 222 4
4. Indpls Cathedral 3-2 214 3
5. Ft. Wayne Dwenger 4-1 182 6
6. Elkhart Central 5-0 168 7
7. Franklin 5-0 124 8
8. Bloomington North 4-1 100 10
9. Terre Haute South 4-1 34 5
10. Plainfield 4-1 30 NR
(tie) Bloomington South 3-2 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Decatur Central 24. Lafayette Harrison 18. Mishawaka 8.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. New Prairie (6) 5-0 286 3
2. E. Central (8) 5-0 284 2
3. Ev. Memorial 5-0 226 4
4. Delta 5-0 196 5
5. E. Noble (1) 5-0 178 6
6. Marion 4-1 162 7
7. Mooresville (1) 4-1 154 1
8. Plymouth 4-1 102 8
9. Mississinewa 4-1 58 T10
10. Ev. Central 4-1 52 T10
Others receiving votes: NorthWood 26. Silver Creek 24. DeKalb 6. Hammond Morton 2. Hobart 2. 14, Leo 2.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. W. Lafayette (9) 4-1 284 1
2. Indpls Chatard (4) 4-1 268 2
3. Heritage Hills (2) 5-0 256 3
4. Mishawaka Marian (1) 5-0 222 4
5. Gibson Southern 4-1 168 5
6. Brownstown 5-0 158 6
7. Indpls Brebeuf 4-1 130 7
8. Southridge 5-0 110 8
9. Guerin Catholic 4-1 78 9
10. Knox 5-0 62 10
Others receiving votes: Edgewood 12. W. Noble 8. Yorktown 2. Lawrenceburg 2.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Cass (9) 5-0 298 2
2. Ev. Mater Dei (5) 4-1 278 3
3. Western Boone (1) 4-1 224 5
4. Indpls Scecina 4-1 222 1
5. Pioneer (1) 4-1 192 6
6. Rensselaer 4-1 132 4
7. Heritage Christian 4-1 118 8
8. LaVille 4-1 74 9
8. Linton 4-1 74 10
10. Boone Grove 5-0 68 NR
Others receiving votes: Eastbrook 44. N. Knox 14. Eastern (Greentown) 12. Triton Central 8. Eastern Hancock 2.
Class A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Lutheran (12) 4-0 302 1
2. Adams Central (3) 5-0 276 2
3. S. Adams (1) 5-0 264 3
4. Parke Heritage 5-0 216 4
5. Southwood 5-0 198 5
6. N. Vermillion 4-1 150 7
7. W. Washington 5-0 136 8
8. Monroe Central 3-2 58 6
9. Churubusco 4-1 56 10
10. Sheridan 4-1 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Attica 26. N. Daviess 20. Lafayette Catholic 8.
Volleyball
Monday
At Terre Haute North
Covington 25 25 25
Terre Haute North 16 22 21
Highlights — For North, Keely Davis had 16 digs; Victoria Elder 11 assists and 5 digs; Courtney Bullard and Payton Ferency 10 digs each; Madi Halls 9 assists; Braxton Shelton and Ella Bell 6 kills each; Abigail Wright 5 kills and 2 blocks; Ellie Staggs 5 kills; and Grace Krawiec 4 kills.
At Casey, Ill.
St. Elmo 25 25
Casey 20 13
Highlights — For Casey, Tori Yates and 9 assists and 2 aces; Kennedy Repp 7 digs; Courtney Stoutin 6 assists and 2 digs; Havanah John 5 kills, a block and a dig; Sheadon Wilson 5 digs and a kill; Meka Bauguss 5 digs; Devon Patrick 4 kills, 2 digs, a block and an ace; Claire Maulding 3 kills and a block; Cheyenne Short 2 kills and an assist; Maiya Miller a kill; and Myah Davidson and Paige Cutright a dig each.
JV — St. Elmo won 25-19, 25-10.
Next — Casey (2-16) plays Thursday at Flora.
Tennis
• Northeast Dubois 3, Bloomfield 2 — At Bloomfield, the host Cardinals won three-set matches at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles.
Singles — Reece Bauer (NED) def. Turner Royal 6-2, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3; Baylin Graf (B) def. Aden Thewes 6-3, 2-6, 6-3; Tucker Neukam (NED) def. Noah Cumming 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles — Luke Harder-Ethan Ziegler (NED) def. Eli Cumming-Ryan Schulte 6-4, 6-1; Peyton Davis-Wilson Keene (B) def. Tanner Hurt-Ross Mehringer 6-4, 5-7, 6-0.
Record — Bloomfield is 11-5.
Monday
At Paris, Ill.
Paris 6, Casey 3
Singles — Eva Richardson (C) def. Kaitlyn Mathews 6-2, 6-2; Gwendalyn Eckerty (C) def. Kendall Mathews 4-6, 7-5 (11-9), 1-0 (11-9); Chloe Noel (P) def. Emily Sherwood 6-2, 6-3; Sarah Isaf (P) def. Emma Mason 6-1, 2-6, 1-0 (10-1); Jenna Gates (P) def. Sydney Littlejohn 6-3, 6-1; Emma Campbell (P) def. Genny Davidson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Eckerty-Richardson (C) def. Isaf-Ka.Mathews 6-2, 6-3; Ke.Mathews-Chloe Waltz (P) def. Mason-Sherwood 7-5, 6-2; Christiana Bentley-Noel (P) def. Davidson-Littlejohn 6-3, 6-0.
JV — Paris 14, Casey 2.
Next — Paris (6-3, 1-2 Little Illini Conference) hosts Olney next Monday.
