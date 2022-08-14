PREP ROUNDUP: Dugger gets approval to play eight-man football

Dugger Union has been given the go-ahead to pursue eight-man football, coach and athletic director Levi Lumm confirmed Sunday, which means schedule vacancies for the teams the Bulldogs had been going to play.
Riverton Parke is now looking for an opponent on Aug. 26 and North Central is seeking a new foe for Sept. 3.
"It's changing by the day," Lumm told the Tribune-Star, "but Wednesday afternoon we were told [by the Indiana High School Athletic Association] that we could go eight-man."
The new Dugger schedule is still being built, but there will be a scrimmage involving several teams at Decatur Central on Aug. 27.
The Bulldogs have an 18-man roster right now. "The chances of us making it perfectly [without injuries] through the season and being ready to play in the sectional would have been pretty slim," Lumm said. "For the safety of the players and the future of the program, we have an opportunity and we want to take advantage of it."
Rock Creek Academy and the Indiana School for the Deaf are two other schools switching from 11-man to eight-man football, Lumm said, and startups include Fort Wayne Blackhawk, Indianapolis Irvington and Waldron.
"Once it gets up and running, others may be getting into it," he added.
Tennis
Boys
• Terre Haute North 3, Covington 2 — Terre Haute North got two singles wins and a doubles victory Saturday to defeat 2021 state-finalist Covington 3-2 in boys high school tennis.
James Belmar, Gabriel Dunbar and the doubles team of Cole Marts and Nate Phillips earned the points for the Patriots in their season opener.
Singles — James Belmar (THN) def. Evan Norton 6-2, 6-2; Urban Roark (C) def. Connor Bishop 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-8); Gabriel Dunbar (THN) def. Emmett Reynolds 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Jackson Kindell-Myles Potter (C) def. John Lee-Peyton Lintzenich 6-3, 6-1; Cole Marts-Nate Phillips (THN) def. Carson Schaeffer-Carter Snyder 6-2, 6-1.
Next — Terre Haute North (1-0) plays Monday at Avon.
I I I
In other boys high school boys Saturday:
• Plainfield 5, Terre Haute South 0 — At South, the host Braves fell in the season opener against the visiting Quakers.
Singles — Marcus Cox (P) def. Vaishant Mannepalli 6-4, 6-3; Jaxcen Hummel (P) def. Vatsal Mannepalli 6-0, 6-4; Caleb Webb (P) def. Tyler Swan 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Colton East-Cooper Martin (P) def. Baghav Bakshi-Connor Hatch 6-2, 6-2; Nate Brackney-Vinny Wittenbring (P) def. Luke Forsythe-Nathan Wright 6-0, 6-1.
Next — Terre Haute South (1-0) plays Tuesday at Jasper.
Soccer
Girls
• Terre Haute South 2, Columbus North 2 — At Columbus, Mallory Rich scored on a penalty kick in the first half and had the tying goal in the second half as the Braves opened their Conference Indiana season with a draw.
Alaya Connelly had an assist for the Braves.
• Terre Haute North 3, Harrison (West Lafayette) 0 — At North, Caroline Gauer scored in each half, assisted both times by Cali Wuestefeld, and Wuestefeld had the clinching goal Saturday in a nonconference win for the Patriots.
Lily Overton had the assist on Wuestefeld's goal and Carah McKinney had the shutout in goal for the Patriots. North hosts Northview on Tuesday, with the JV match at 5 p.m.
• Northview 13, Indian Creek 0 — At Brazil, the host Knights posted an easy Western Indiana Conference win in their season opener.
Maddie Corrigan and Emma Whitman had three goals each for the winners, with Lauren Tilley, M.J. Fry and Kambree James getting two each and Maya Lowe one. Whitman, Tilley and Katlyn Basch had two assists each, Corrigan, Athena Johnson, Fry, James and Maddie Eatmon each assisting once. Ava Harper was in goal.
The Knights play Tuesday at Terre Haute North.
• Sullivan 7, North Putnam 0 — At Sullivan, Paige Chickadaunce scored three goals and Payton Templeton had two as the Golden Arrows got a Western Indiana Conference win in their season opener.
Boys
• Braves defeated — At Indianapolis, Terre Haute South lost its season opener at Indianapolis North Central.
• North Putnam 5, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows' starting goalkeeper was given an early red card and the visiting Cougars went on to a Western Indiana Conference win.
• Northview 3, Indian Creek 0 — At Brazil, the host Knights opened their season with a Western Indiana Conference win.
Volleyball
• Linton 3, Monrovia 1 — At Linton, the Miners recovered from a first-set loss to open their season with a win.
Audrey Warrick, younger sister of 2021 all-stater Gentry Warrick, had 11 kills, nine assists, seven digs and two block assists for the Miners in their 20-25, 25-18, 25-17, 25-22 victory.
Kylie Cooksey added 15 assists, three aces and a dig for the winners. Sophie Hale had 11 digs, five kills, two block assists and two aces; Maelee Pilant 12 digs and two aces; and Ella Warrick nine digs, five kills, two block assists and an ace.
Now 1-0, Linton plays Wednesday at White River Valley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.