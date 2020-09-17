Strengthened by two unassisted goals from Corynn DeGroote, West Vigo shut out host Owen Valley 4-0 in girls high school soccer Thursday.
Kyarra DeGroote also scored another goal on an assist by Katelyn Fennell, who also scored herself on a penalty kick. Avery Funk had four saves in goal for the Vikings.
West Vigo (5-2 overall, 3-1 in conference) will play Monday at home against Vincennes Rivet.
Boys soccer
• West Vigo 2, Owen Valley 0 — At West Vigo, the Vikings won this Western Indiana Conference matchup behind goals from Ian Beaver (assisted by Johnathan Otte) and Lucas Hogue (assisted by Beaver).
Bryce Corbett had six saves in goal for the Vikings.
West Vigo (5-2-1 overall, 5-0 WIC) will play Saturday in the Covington Tournament.
Volleyball
• Terre Haute North 3, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, the visiting Patriots got six aces and three digs from Morgan Adams in winning 25-10, 25-15, 25-14.
Also for the Patriots, Ellie Staggs had nine kills, two blocks, two block assists and two digs; Carly Mason had nine assists and two digs; Braxton Shelton had five kills; and Victoria Elden had five assists and four aces.
• Sullivan 3, Vincennes Lincoln 2 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows held off a Vincennes Lincoln rally to win 25-16, 25-19, 20-25, 19-25, 15-9 triumph.
Sullivan senior Madalyn Rinck broke the school record for career assists by reaching 2,398. She dished out 37 assists Thursday while also contributing 11 digs, five kills and four aces.
Also for the Arrows, Kennedy Wagaman posted 15 aces and 13 digs, Parker Mischler delivered 14 kills and Korinne Gofourth had 26 digs and six kills.
• Linton 3, Eastern Greene 0 — At Linton, the host Miners got 11 kills and four digs from Gentry Warrick in winning 25-10, 25-13, 25-8.
Also for Linton, Haley Rose had nine kills, two aces and two digs; Aubrey Ewers had 11 digs; Sophie Hale had eight digs, three kills and three aces; and Jaylee Hayes had seven digs, five kills and three aces.
JV — Linton won 25-16, 25-21.
Next — Linton (12-4) will play host to North Central on Monday.
