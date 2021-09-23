Corynn DeGroote netted a hat trick and Kyarra DeGroote also scored as West Vigo avenged a 2020 sectional loss to Northview with a 4-1 Western Indiana Conference triumph.
Katelynn Fennell had two assists and Avery Funk had four saves for the Vikings.
West Vigo (8-4-1) will host Brown County on Saturday.
• • •
In other girls soccer Thursday:
• TH South 4, South Vermillion 0 — At TH South, the Braves got the clean sheet in a nonconference match against the Wildcats.
Boys
• Bloomington North 6, TH South 3 — At Bloomington, Grant Esper had two goals and Mason Ham had one goal and an assist, but the Cougars proved to be too much for the Braves in a nonconference matc.
• Northview 2, West Vigo 1 — At Brazil, Monte Walker scored for the Vikings, but the Knights earned the Western Indiana Conference victory.
• South Vermillion 1, Greencastle 1 — At XX, Bryce MacLaren scored the Wildcats as they drew against the Tiger Cubs in a nonconference match.
Cross country
• Northview sweeps WIC — At Ellettsville, Northview's boys and girls cross country teams won the team titles at the Western Indiana Conference meet on Thursday at Edgewood.
On the boys side, Nolan White was the overall winner for the Knights. On the girls side, Gnister Grant was the overall winner for the Knights.
No other information was reported to the Tribune-Star.
Boys tennis
• TH South 5, West Vigo 0 — At West Terre Haute, the Braves swept all five matches in the intra-county battle.
Singles — Raghav Bakshi (THS) def. Ashton Matherly 6-4, 6-4; Conner Hatch (THS) def. Bryce Easton 6-2, 6-4; Vaishant Mannepalli (THS) def. Jack Readinger 6-0, 6-1
Doubles — Jonathon Stadler-Walker Forsythe (THS) def. Gavin McCoy-Brandon Dailey 6-0, 6-3; Carter Ellis-Andrew Swaby (THS) def. Kuy Charters/Jayce Noblitt 6-4, 6-2.
JV — TH South won 4-0.
Next — West Vigo (5-9) plays in the Northview Invitational on Saturday. TH South next plays in the sectional next week.
• TH North 5, Northview 0 — At Brazil, the Patriots swept the Knights in a nonconference match.
Volleyball
• TH North 3, Parke Heritage 0 — At TH North, the Patriots swept the nonconference match.
• Clay City 3, Eminence 1 — At Eminence, Clay City won the battle of the Eels.
