Casey got 12 points from Colin Branson and 10 from Caleb Patrick en route to defeating Olney 48-39 in the Little Illini Conference tournament championship game for boys high school basketball Friday night.
The Warriors led by only one point entering the final quarter but outscored Olney 17-9 in the final eight minutes to secure the victory.
Casey (17-6) will visit Charleston on Tuesday.
I I I
In other boys high school basketball Friday:
• Marshall 69, Robinson 57 — At Paris, Ill., Jadon Wallace tallied 20 points and Daniel Tingley added 15 to help the Lions win the third-place game in the Little Illini Conference tournament.
Marshall is now 20-3, while Robinson dropped to 7-13.
• Parke Heritage 55, Riverton Parke 36 — At Rockville, Logan White pumped in 17 points, Christian Johnson added 12 and Connor Davis had 10 to help the host Wolves.
Parke Heritage (15-3) will travel to Attica on Thursday, while Riverton Parke (8-8) will play host to Seeger that same night.
Girls basketball
Thursday
• Paris 63, Flora 23 — At Flora, Ill., Paris romped to a 28-0 overall record and 7-0 mark in the Little Illini Conference.
The Tigers clinched the LIC girls championship for the second straight season. Madyson Rigdon led Paris with 14 points. Sarah Isaf added 13 points. Jenna Gates had five assists and four steals. Katelyn Littleton also had four steals.
PARIS (63) — Gates 1-1-3, Coombes 0-0-0, Tingley 2-0-4, Littleton 0-1-1, Hutchings 0-0-0, Young 1-0-2, Isaf 5-2-13, K. Noel 0-2-2, Cartright 1-0-2, Henderson 0-0-0, Krabel 9-4-22, C.Noel 0-0-0, Hawkins 0-0-0, Crampton 0-0-0, Rigdon 4-2-14 Totals 23 FG, 12 FT, 63 TP.
FLORA (23) — Cordier 0-0-0, P. Behnke 0-0-0, Henson 0-0-0, J. Behnke 5-1-12, Brown 1-1-3, Young 0-0-0, Myers 0-0-0, Heath 0-0-0, Carter 0-3-3, Cammon 0-0-0, Eastin 1-0-2, Parker 1-0-3 Totals 8 FG, 5 FT, 23 TP.
Paris=14=17=23=9=—=63
Flora=4=2=7=10=—=23
3-point goals — Rigdon 5, Isaf, J.Behnke, Parker.
Next — Paris (28-0, 7-0) hosts Arthur next Tuesday.
• Robinson 47, Red Hill 37 - At Robinson, Ill., the Maroons earned their first Little Illini Conference win of the season. Robinson is now 7-18 overall and 1-6 in the LIC.
• North Central 74, Parke Heritage 66 OT — At Rockville, the high-scoring NC team hiked its record to 15-7 with one game left in Illinois at Martinsville today.
The Wolves will take a 10-14 mark into sectional action next week.
• Shakamak 46, Hutsonville-Palestine (Ill.) 26 — At Jasonville, the Lakers were winners in a nonconference game and closed the regular season with a 6-17 record.
