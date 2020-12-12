Visiting Terre Haute South had one bad quarter — the third — in high school basketball Saturday night, and that was enough to enable host Avon to snap its own three-game losing streak and also South's two-game winning streak with a 57-46 decision.
Trailing 19-13 after one quarter, the Braves got within 28-26 by halftime, but the Orioles doubled them up — 18-9 — in the third quarter to pick up the win.
Brayden Turner led the Braves with 12 points but was the only South player in double figures. The Braves missed eight of their 14 free throw attempts.
Mitchell O'Mara had 16 points and Josh Davis 14 for Avon.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (46) — Apholone 2 1-3 5, Hanes 2 3-6 7, Wilson 2 0-0 6, Turner 4 1-4 12, Thomas 3 1-1 8, Stultz 3 0-0 6, Alvarez 1 0-0 2, Richardson 0 0-0 0, Bement 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 FG, 6-14 FT, 46 TP.
AVON (57) — McCray 3 0-0 6, Walker 1 0-0 3, O'Mara 5 6-7 16, Williams 3 1-2 7, Bakhayokho 2 2-2 7, Pepper 0 0-0 0, Lindsey 1 0-0 2, Davis 5 1-2 14, Eck 0 0-2 0, Gray 0 0-0 0, Crain 0 0-0 0, Moore 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 FG, 10-15 FT, 57 TP.
Terre Haute South=13=13=9=11=—=46
Avon=19=9=18=11=—=57
3-point goals — Turner 3, Wilson 2, Thomas, Davis 3, Walker, Bakhayokho. Total fouls — THS 11, Avon 13. Fouled out — none.
Next — Terre Haute South (2-3) plays Friday at South Vermillion. Avon (1-3) hosts Brownsburg that night.
Girls basketball
• Terre Haute North 49, North Knox 38 — At North, the Patriots overcame a shaky first quarter Saturday afternoon in nonconference girls high school basketball.
With senior guard Anslee Michael unavailable and leading scorer Zoe Stewart in foul trouble and held to eight points, the Patriots were down 8-7 after eight minutes, but scored 18 in the second quarter to take the lead for good.
A.J. Campbell led North with a career-high 14 points, Karson Hart and Halie Gilbert added nine each and Preslee Michael scored eight, while Graycie Poe had 14 and Abigail McKinley 10 for the Warriors.
NORTH KNOX (38) — McCory 1 6-6 8, Wolfe 1 0-0 2, McKinley 4 0-0 10, Poe 5 3-4 14, Hammelmann 0 0-0 0, Saucerman 0 0-0 0, Cardinal 0 0-0 0, Thomas 2 0-0 4, Armes 0 0-0 0, Sheren 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 FG, 9-10 FT, 38 TP.
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (49) — Stewart 4 0-0 8, Campbell 6 2-2 14, Gilbert 3 3-5 9, P.Michael 4 0-0 8, Shepard 0 0-0 0, Hart 4 0-1 9, Millington 0 1-2 1, Harmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 FG, 6-10 FT, 49 TP.
North Knox=8=9=15=6=—=38
Terre Haute North=7=18=14=10=—=49
3-point goals — McKinley 2, Poe, Hart. Total fouls — THN 16, NK 12. Fouled out — Stewart.
JV — Terre Haute North 43 (Becca Gore 16), North Knox 40, OT.
Next — Terre Haute North (4-3) plays Tuesday at Northview. North Knox (5-6) is at Wood Memorial on Thursday.
• Evansville Central 59, Terre Haute South 46 — At South, the Braves battled hard without leading scorer Zayda Hatfield but couldn't overcome a five-point second quarter in losing a nonconference game.
Paityn Shipley had 14 points and Kiersten Padgett and Paige Baldwin 12 each for South. Shipley had four assists and three steals, Baldwin had three steals and Baldwin and Padgett had seven rebounds each.
Amaya Thomas, a four-year standout, led the Bears with 27 points and freshman Jazhara McAllister added 11.
EVANSVILLE CENTRAL (59) — Thomas 7 13-15 27, Johnson 2 1-1 5, White 0 0-0 0, Nalley 1 1-2 4, McAllister 4 3-5 11, Laine 2 4-5 8, Lovell 1 2-2 4, Vallee 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 FG, 24-30 FT, 59 TP.
TERRE HAUTE SOUTH (46) — Padgett 2 6-8 12, Evans 0 0-0 0, Baldwin 4 1-4 12, Shipley 4 6-10 14, Ellis 1 1-2 3, White 2 0-0 5, Nichols 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 FG, 14-24 FT, 46 TP.
Evansville Central=15=11=13=20=—=59
Terre Haute South=13=5=11=17=—=46
3-point goals — Nalley, Baldwin 3, Padgett 2, White. Total fouls — EC 20, THS 22. Fouled out — Padgett.
Next — Terre Haute South (3-5) plays Tuesday at Riverton Parke. Evansville Central (2-4) plays Wednesday at Evansville Reitz.
• Edgewood 51, West Vigo 19 — At Ellettsville, the host Mustangs clamped down on defense in a Western Indiana Conference game to force the Vikings to suffer a third straight loss.
Now 4-3 overall, 2-2 in the WIC, West Vigo plays Wednesday at Owen Valley. Edgewood, 5-3 and 3-1, is at Cloverdale on Tuesday.
• Linton 64, South Knox 33 — At Linton, Class 2A's top-ranked Miners remained unbeaten for the season with a one-sided win.
Linton led 43-14 at halftime and substituted liberally throughout the game. Aubrey Burgess scored 19, Haley Rose 17 (all in the first half) and Gentry Warrick nine.
Macie Couchenour had 14 points and Adrianne Rusch 11 for the Spartans.
SOUTH KNOX (33) — Couchenour 5 3-4 14, Holscher 0 0-0 0, Detweiler 0 0-1 0, Derovin 1 0-0 2, Kirk 1 0-0 2, Stafford 0 2-2 2, Rusch 3 2-2 11, Beard 1 0-0 2, Riker 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 FG, 7-11 FT, 33 TP.
LINTON (64) — Rose 7 1-1 17, Hayes 3 0-1 7, Warrick 3 3-4 9, Burgess 6 6-7 19, Shafford 2 1-2 5, Thuis 1 0-0 2, Ab.Brownfield 0 0-0 0, B.Chambers 0 0-0 0, C.Chambers 1 0-0 3, Wall 0 0-0 0, Al.Brownfield 0 0-0 0, Jerrells 1 0-0 2, McCammon 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 FG, 11-15 FT, 64 TP.
South Knox=5=9=9=10=—=33
Linton=23=20=12=9=—=64
3-point goals — Rusch 3, Couchenour, Rose 2, Hayes, Burgess, C.Chambers. Total fouls — SK 13, Linton 13. Fouled out — none.
Next — Linton (8-0) hosts North Central on Monday. South Knox (2-5) hosts Princeton on Thursday.
• Sullivan 59, Brown County 58 — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows scored 26 first-quarter points but had to hold off a big comeback by the Eagles to remain unbeaten for the season and in Western Indiana Conference play.
Gracie Shorter had 21 points and Delainey Shorter and Klaire Williams scored 12 each for Sullivan. Abigail Fleetwood led all scorers with 27 for Brown County.
BROWN COUNTY (58) — Ab.Fleetwood 8 9-10 27, Watson 5 0-0 10, Tipton 2 2-4 7, An.Fleetwood 4 0-0 10, Oden 2 0-2 4, Fagg 0 0-0 0, Huff 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 FG, 11-16 FT, 58 TP.
SULLIVAN (59) — Perkinson 1 2-2 4, Williams 6 0-1 12, D.Shorter 5 0-2 12, G.Shorter 7 6-7 21, Wiltermood 3 0-1 8, Grindstaff 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 FG, 8-13 FT, 59 TP.
Brown County=15=17=10=16=—=58
Sullivan=26=10=7=16=—=59
3-point goals — Ab.Fleetwood 2, An.Fleetwood 2, Tipton, D.Shorter 2, Wiltermood 2, G.Shorter. Total fouls — BC 15, Sullivan 13. Fouled out — none.
Next — Sullivan (5-0, 3-0 WIC) hosts Shakamak on Tuesday. Brown County (2-2, 1-1) will be at Greenwood on Wednesday.
Wrestling
• Braves place second — Terre Haute South finished 4-1 at the Plainfield Invitational, the Braves' only loss coming on a tiebreaker.
Luke May was 5-0, Josh Howell 5-0 and Christian Verst and Nate Lommock both 4-0 to lead South's effort.
South scores — Terre Haute South 70, Plainfield 10; Terre Haute South 60, Triton Central 19; Terre Haute South 57, Martinsville 24; Terre Haute South 72, South Dearborn 12; Hamilton Southeastern 34, Terre Haute South 34, HSE wins on third criteria, most pins.
South records
106 — Keegan Sparacino 3-2
113 — Josiah Dedeaux 1-0, Justin Pemberton 3-2
120 — Luke May 5-0
126 — Harrison May 4-1
132 — A.J. Sauer 3-2
138 — Nate Recknor 4-1
145 — Alex Rose 4-1
152 — Walker Forsythe 2-3
160 — Nate Lommock 3-0, Jorge Franco 1-0
170 — Kyle Kennedy 0-1, Lommock 1-0, Collin Casad 1-2
182 — C.Casad 1-1, Colton Higginbotham 1-2
195 — Nick Casad 4-1
220 — Mekhi Moore 1-0, Josh Howell 4-0
285 — Howell 1-0, Christian Verst 4-0
Next — Terre Haute South (8-1) wrestles Tuesday at West Vigo.
• Arrows third — At Evansville, Walker Brocksmith, Lane Gilbert and Dawson Land were individual champions as Sullivan placed third in the nine-team Evansville Memorial Tournament.
