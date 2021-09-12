Terre Haute South and Terre Haute North suffered no post-match letdowns Saturday in high school tennis, the Braves extending their winning streak to four — after downing the Patriots two days earlier — by sweeping all three matches at their Braves Invitational, and the Patriots earning their first Conference Indiana win of the season before falling in two other matches at the Patriot Invitational.
"This was definitely a big turnaround from the start of the season," South coach Ethan Caldwell said after Saturday's play. "I think we finally found the right places for the pieces on the team, and I hope the rest of the season will be successful."
South's wins Saturday came against 29th-ranked Chesterton, Roncalli and Evansville Memorial.
"I was nice to get our first conference win of the year," said coach Matt Wilson of North, whose team lost in other tournament matches to Indianapolis Chatard and Whiteland. "It was a good day of tennis."
Braves Invitational
Terre Haute South 3, Chesterton 2
Singles — Fabio Haiduc (C) def. Raghav Bakshi 6-0, 6-0; Drake Redman (C) def. Connor Hatch 6-0, 6-0; Vaishant Mannepalli (THS) def. Ian Condes 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles — Walker Forsythe-Jonathon Stadler (THS) def. David Archbald-Brock Redman 6-3, 6-4; Carter Ellis-Andrew Swaby (THS) def. Conner Engels-Gavin Rivera 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
In the other first-round match, Evansville Memorial defeated Roncalli.
Terre Haute South 3, Roncalli 2
Singles — Christopher Stanley (R) def. Bakshi 3-6, 6-2, (11-9); Ty Ransbury (R) def. Hatch 6-2, 6-2; Mannepalli (THS) def. Henry Howe 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles — Forsythe-Stadler (THS) def. Nathan Fike-Benjamin Stanley 6-0, 6-2; Ellis-Swaby (THS) def. Samuel Cassiero-Andrew Heiden 6-1, 6-3.
In the other second-round match, Memorial defeated Chesterton.
Terre Haute South 3, Evansville Memorial 2
Singles — Patrick Pickering (EM) def. Bakshi 6-4, 7-5; Vinny Dewers (EM) def. Hatch 6-0, 6-2; Mannepalli (THS) def. Owen Zausch 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Forsythe-Stadler (THS) def. Blake Anderson-Wyatt Zausch 7-5, 6-0; Ellis-Swaby (THS) def. Sherya Jadhav-Drew Peterson 5-7, 6-3, (10-6).
In the other third-round match, Chesterton defeated Roncalli.
Next — Terre Haute South (6-9) plays Monday at Avon.
Patriot Invitational
Terre Haute North 3, Southport 2
Singles — Micah Fishel (S) def. Mason Lubbehusen 6-4, 6-4; Connor Bishop (THN) def. Drew Youmans 6-4, 6-1; Rukim Thang (S) def. Gabe Dunbar 3-6, 6-1, (10-5).
Doubles — Reece Bradley-Mark Hankins (THN) def. Thang Chin-Samuel Stone 6-2, 6-2; John Lee-Clayton Stultz (THN) def. Sheldon Fox-Nathan Kendall 6-3, 6-0.
In the other first-round match, Whiteland defeated Indianapolis Chatard.
Indianapolis Chatard 3, Terre Haute North 2
Singles — Gavin Guffey (IC) def. Bradley 6-4, 6-4; Matthew Haas (IC) def. Lubbehusen 6-3, 6-4; Bishop (THN) def. Charlie Park 1-6, 6-3, (10-7).
Doubles — William Dietrick-William Pruitt (IC) def. Hankins-Cole Marts 6-3, 6-0; Lee-Stultz (THN) def. Alex Konvolinka-Gabe Martinez 6-1, 4-6, (14-12).
In the other second-round match, Whiteland defeated Southport.
Whiteland 5, Terre Haute North 0
Singles — Dylan Gross (W) def. Lubbehusen 6-3, 6-1; Ty McCullars (W) def. Bishop 6-1, 6-1; Spencer Gillespie (W) def. Dunbar 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Carson Baumann-Joey Brosnan (W) def. Bradley-Hankins 7-5, 7-6 (7-5); Drew Higden-Kai Koester (W) def. Lee-Stultz 6-4, 6-3.
Next — Terre Haute North (3-9) hosts West Vigo on Monday.
In other tennis:
• Indian Creek 5, Sullivan 0 — At Trafalgar, the short-handed Golden Arrows lost in Western Indiana Conference play.
Singles — Aiden Pemberton (IC) def. Houston Ferree 6-2, 6-0; Brendan Conner (IC) def. Drew Baker 6-1, 6-0; Sullivan forfeited No. 3 singles.
Doubles — Cole Allison-Landon Sichting (IC) def. Scott Fusco-Dillon Grubb 6-2, 6-0; Cass Mitchell-Peyton Strunks (S) def. Andrew Jackson-Jayden Scott 6-0, 6-0.
Next — Sullivan (4-8, 2-4 WIC) hosts Edgewood on Monday.
Cross country
• Eagle Classic — At Nashville, Ind., the three Vigo County schools, Northview and North Central competed Saturday at the Eagle Classic.
Few of the Wabash Valley teams were at full strength, but West Vigo's Bryce Stateler had a fourth-place finish in the Boys A race.
Eagle Classic
Girls Elite
Team results — 1. Carmel 52, 7. Northview 206, 13. Terre Haute South 356; 15 teams altogether.
Northview — Ellia Hayes 19:12, Micah Peals 19:46, Katie Morrison 19:58, Maisie Eldridge 20:10, Halle Miller 20:42, Brooklyn Eldridge 20:53, Delaney Trout 21:45, Jaiden Lutes 22:29.
Terre Haute South — Kaya Tanner 20:22, Ava Rose 20:47, Demme Hancewicz 21:10, Madison Beaumont 21:25, Isabel Miklozek 21:44, Caitlyn Strecker 22:03, Laurel Monser 22:08.
Boys Elite
Team results — 1. Columbus North 53, 13. Northview 307, 14. Terre Haute South 319; 15 teams.
Northview — Nolan White 15:55, Stuart Bennett 16:11, Hank Slater 17:23, Garrett Dowdy 18:39, Wesley Heiliger 19:02, Miles Haviland 19:13, Preston Patton 19:34, Xander Shillings 20:18, Gavin Jones 20:25, Hayden Slater 21:58.
Terre Haute South — Matt Gambill 15:51, Ethan Aidoo 16:21, Eric Haworth 17:32, Connor Lauritzen 18:43, Braden Fears 19:24, Sean Donlan 19:55.
Girls A
Team results — 1. South Knox 50, 8. West Vigo 184, North Central incomplete; 14 teams.
West Vigo — Cassie Roush 22:24, Maci Easton 22:39, Sadie Herring 22:45, Gwen Garman 25:09, Sara Callecod 26:02.
North Central — Mallorie Cochran 26:43, Katie Jones 37:06.
Boys A
Team results — 1. South Knox 74, 9. West Vigo 192, North Central incomplete; 13 teams.
West Vigo — 4. Bryce Stateler 16:56, Liam Campbell 18:28, Bryland Pape 18:58, Griffin Akers 20:00, William Marrs 20:00, Trae Scott 20:36, Collin Akers 22:17.
North Central — Gunner Allen 25:16, Carter Monser 26:23.
Girls AA
Team results — 1. Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 86, 9. Terre Haute North 249; 20 teams.
Terre Haute North — Ye-Won Jung 21:22, Brinlee McCloud 22:23, Sophia Barker 22:55, Hannah Gadberry 23:03, Alyssa Petscher 23:17, Haylee Chumley 23:36, Eleanor Shagley 24:26.
Boys AA
Team results — 1. Lawrence North 58, 7. Terre Haute North 187; 22 teams.
Terre Haute North — Evan Adams 17:28, Devin Vanvactor 18:01, Matt Chaney 18:17, Eli Adams 18:43, Logan Nicoson 18:45, Garrett Wrightsman 19:16, Daniel Waltrip 19:30.
• Tucker wins again — At Washington, Ind., Clay City's Macy Tucker won her third straight race at the Washington Invitational, finishing in a time of 19:37.2.
Bloomfield's boys, led by Justin Beard at 17:08, won their race with 19 points while Clay City was third and White River Valley fifth.
Sullivan won the girls race, led by fourth-place Hanna Burkhart in 22:21.1, while the Eels were third, Linton fourth and Shakamak fifth. Bloomfield and White River Valley had incomplete girls teams.
Soccer
Girls
• Terre Haute South 2, McCutcheon 1 — At Lafayette, the visiting Braves got a first-period goal by Margo Mallory, assisted by Kylee McGuirk, the got a second-period goal by Mary Kirkpatrick, assisted by Estrella Dominguez.
South plays Wednesday night at Terre Haute North.
• Northview 6, North Putnam 0 — At Brazil, Emma Whitman had two goals and four other Knights scored once each in a Western Indiana Conference win.
Boys
• Terre Haute South 3, Martinsville 1 — At Martinsville, the visiting Braves prepared for their upcoming match with Terre Haute North by defeating the Artesians.
Goals for the Braves were scored by Mason Ham, Ashton Hayne (assisted by Gabe Bourque) and Nathan Hinze. The 4-4-2 Braves are the host team against the Patriots on Thursday.
• Brown County 5, Sullivan 1 — At Nashville, Ind., Chris Garrett scored his first goal of the season, assisted by Giuseppe Leone, for Sullivan's only score. The Golden Arrows host South Knox on Wednesday.
Golf
• Braves 12th — At Indianapolis, Terre Haute South placed 12th among 20 teams at the Franklin Central Invitational at Smock Golf Course.
The Braves had two scores of 10 on their first hole, but battled back to shoot 388.
Team scores — Westfield 308, Center Grove 309, Franklin 333, Zionsville 344, Brownsburg 353, Plainfield 361, Perry Meridian 361, Heritage Christian 369, Southport 373, Indianapolis North Central 378, Avon 388, Terre Haute South 388, Lawrence Central 392, Mooresville 394, Franklin Central Blue 406, Roncalli 422, Lawrence North 471, Ben Davis 475, Pike 490, Franklin Central White 541.
Terre Haute South (388) — Grace Kidwell 88, Abi English 96, Presley White 104, Fin Sawyer 100, Abby Clark 123.
Next — Terre Haute South plays Monday in the Conference Indiana Tournament at Timbergate near Edinburgh.
Volleyball
• Linton 3, Forest Park 0 — At Linton, the Miners won their ninth match in a row by scores of 25-15, 25-16, 25-13. Linton is at Owen Valley on Monday.
Football
• Martinsville 44, Milford 32 — At Milford, Ill., Sebastian Herrera rushed for 104 yards, passed for 138 and scored the clinching touchdown in the final minute as the visiting Bluestreaks remained unbeaten.
Martinsville has its homecoming on Friday against Metro East Lutheran.
