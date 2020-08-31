Playing the third of a five-match, five-day schedule, Terre Haute South's late-starting volleyball team picked up its first Conference Indiana victory Monday night by winning 3-2 at Bloomington North.
Courtney Jones had 24 kills and 11 digs for the Braves, while Mia Loyd had 48 assists and Emma Hopper 25 digs.
Terre Haute South=22=26=16=25=15
Bloomington North=25=24=25=23=10
Highlights — For South, Mia Loyd had 48 assists, 6 digs, 5 kills, 3 blocks and an ace; Courtney Jones 24 kills, 11 digs, a block and 2 aces; Emma Hopper 25 digs; Mikaila Sullivan 11 kills and 2 blocks; Gabriella Pineda 11 digs and 2 aces; Lilly Merk 9 kills, 3 digs and 1.5 blocks; Reagan Ealy 9 kills and 1.5 blocks; and Ashlyn Swan 6 digs.
Next — Terre Haute South (2-1, 1-0 Conference Indiana) hosts Sullivan for Senior Night on Tuesday.
Cross country
• Patriots join Knights in rankings — Northview has moved up in the state boys cross country poll to 14th place in ranking released Monday, with Terre Haute North joining the Knights with a No. 17 ranking.
Northview's girls rank 25th.
Boys top 25 — Columbus North, Carmel, Noblesville, Fishers, Brebeuf, Hamilton Southeastern, Center Grove, Goshen, Floyd Central, Franklin Central, Zionsville, Crown Point, Penn, Northview, Fort Wayne Concordia, Guerin Catholic, Terre Haute North, Bloomington South, Bloomington North, Westview, Warsaw, Harrison (West Lafayette), Westfield, Brownsburg, Lake Central.
Girls top 25 — Carmel, Carroll (Fort Wayne), Columbus North, Hamilton Southeastern, Noblesville, West Lafayette, Fishers, Franklin Central, Zionsville, Bloomington North, Penn, Homestead, Brebeuf, Floyd Central, Indianapolis Chatard, Edgewood, Indianapolis North Central, Franklin, Harrison (West Lafayette), Northridge, Brownsburg, Center Grove, Valparaiso, Lowell, Northview.
Tennis
• Northview 4, West Vigo 1 — At Brazil, the host Knights and West Vigo's Dylan Lemon remained unbeaten for the season in a Western Indiana Conference tennis match.
Singles — Dylan Lemon (WV) def. Brevin Cooper 6-1, 6-2; Owen Tipton (Nv) def. Elijah Bahr 6-1, 6-1; Chase Nuckols (Nv) def. Kuy Charters 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Benjamin Goshen-Caleb Swearingen (Nv) def. Ashton Matherly-Gavin McCoy 6-3, 6-1; J.D. Buell-Ethan DeHart (Nv) def. Josh King-Conner Mackey 6-2, 6-4.
JV — Northview won 2-0.
Next — Northview (8-0) plays Tuesday at Terre Haute South and West Vigo (2-8, 1-4 WIC) hosts Sullivan on Tuesday.
Golf
• South wins three-way — At Rea Park, host Terre Haute South shot 187 to defeat Edgewood and Clay City.
Sophie Boyll and Grace Kidwell both shot 45 for the Braves, while Demi Wolfe led Clay City with a 46.
Edgewood (249) — Last names not provided.
Clay City (208) — Makenna Blankenship 56, Zoey Hopkins 50, Demi Wolfe 46, Olivia Owens 56, Kelly Culver 63, Saydee Hauer 61.
Terre Haute South (187) — Sophie Boyll 45, Grace Kidwell 45, Abi English 50, Abi Haller 47, Ellie Anderson 52, Fin Sawyer 60.
Next — Terre Haute South (9-1) plays for the Vigo County championship Thursday at Hulman Links.
Soccer
Girls
• Vincennes Lincoln 6, West Vigo 2 — At Vincennes, Corynn DeGroote had a pair of unassisted goals and Avery Funk seven saves, but the Vikings fell to 2-2 for the season.
West Vigo plays at North Putnam on Sept. 8.
