Terre Haute South had three players on the all-conference team and its fourth scoring player just a stroke back Monday morning as the Braves finished second in the Conference Indiana high school girls golf tournament at Timbergate.
Columbus North, with Nathaly Munnicha shooting a 67 that was eight shots ahead of any other player, won the tournament with a 302 while the Braves shot 336.
Sophie Boyll was fourth in the standings with an 81 to lead the Braves, followed by Tatum Hill at 83 and Sailor Myers at 84. Grace Kidwell shot an 88 to complete South's scoring.
Terre Haute North placed sixth, led by Nikki Bonilla with a 91.
Conference Indiana Tournament
Team scores — Columbus North 302, Terre Haute South 336, Southport 354, Bloomington South 390, Bloomington North 394, Terre Haute North 403.
Top 10 (all-conference) — Nathaly Munnicha (CN) 67, Annie Anderson (CN) 75, Ella Wicks (CN) 78, Sophie Boyll (THS) 81, Yestika Nischol (CN) 82, Marissa Munoz (Sp) 83, Tatum Hill (THS) 83, Sailor Myers (THS) 84, Kate Lewis (BS) 86, Annika Chan (Sp) 87.
Other South — Grace Kidwell 88, Abi Haller 99.
Terre Haute North — Nikki Bonilla 91, Gabby Bonilla 99, Ally Cockrell 102, Morgan Adams 111, Karson Hart 133.
In other golf:
• Northview 174, Owen Valley 218 — At Owen Valley, Brooklee Bussing led a balanced effort for the Knights with a 41.
Northview 174, Owen Valley 218
Northview — Brooklee Bussing 41, Karsyn Kikta 43, Kyia Fox 45, Abby Drake 45.
Tennis
• Terre Haute North 5, West Vigo 0 — At North, the Patriots lost just eight games in 10 sets in winning against their county rival Monday.
Singles — Peter Christ (THN) def. Dylan Lemon 6-2, 6-1; Jae Won Jung (THN) def. Garrett Roush 6-0, 6-0; Max Marietta (THN) def. Ashton Matherly 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles — Ethan Knott-Cade Moore (THN) def. Gavin McCoy-Austin Robertson 6-0, 6-1; Ethan Grayless-Cam Harden (THN) def. Elijah Bahr-Josh King 6-0, 6-1.
JV — North 6, West Vigo 0.
Next — Terre Haute North (3-4) hosts Avon today. West Vigo (6-7) hosts Terre Haute South on Sept. 26.
• Terre Haute South 5, Avon 0 — At Avon, the sixth-ranked Braves won every match in straight sets.
Matthew Roberts only gave up one game at No. 2 singles.
Singles — Canaan Sellers (THS) def. T.J. Miller 6-4, 6-1; Matthew Roberts (THS) def. Sean Nograles 6-0, 6-1; Caleb Morris (THS) def. Dane Ceniza 6-3, 7-5.
Doubles — Seth Gage-Jake Thacker (THS) def. Aidan Briggs-Vincent Villanueva 7-5, 6-2; Aiden Fellows-Stephen Kallubhavi (THS) def. Cal Keith-Gideon Thomas 7-6, 6-1.
JV — Avon 9, Terre Haute South 4.
Next — Terre Haute South (14-1) hosts Southmont on Thursday.
• Northview 5, Parke Heritage 0 — At Brazil, Franco Singulani won both sets by 6-0 scores in leading the 11-2 Knights to a shutout win.
Singles — Brevin Cooper (Nv) def. Evan James 6-2, 6-3; Tyler Hess (Nv) def. R.J. Nelson 6-1, 6-1; Franco Singulani (Nv) def. Mason Bowsher 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Caleb Swearingen-Owen Tipton (Nv) def. Riley Ferguson-Joel Gooch 7-5, 6-0; Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols (Nv) def. Gavin Jacks-Garrett McCalister 6-1, 6-0.
JV — Northview 4, Parke Heritage 1.
Next — Northview (11-2) plays next Monday at South Vermillion.
• Sullivan 4, Edgewood 1 — At Sullivan, Parker Dugan and Scott Fusco pulled out third-set wins as the Golden Arrows won for the first time this season.
Singles — Parker Dugan (S) def. Lincoln Hammond 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4; Scott Fusco (S) def. Josiah Hinson 1-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5); Gavin Norris (E) def. Tyler Kellett 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles — Brayden Cagle-Jared Couch (S) def. Nicholas McBride-Zeke Weisner 6-0, 6-4; Noah Kincaid-Kobe Wood (S) def. Chris Vitner-Hayden Wilson 6-3, 6-0.
JV — Sullivan 1, Edgewood 1.
Next — Sullivan (1-13) plays South Knox at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Washington.
Volleyball
• Sullivan 3, Clay City 0 — At Clay City, Asia Povlin had 15 kills and 14 digs and Madalyn Rinck 29 assists to lead the Golden Arrows to a nonconference win.
Sullivan=25=25=25
Clay City=17=22=23
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 29 assists, 7 digs, 4 kills and 4 blocks; Asia Povlin 15 kills, 14 digs and 2 assists; Kendal Edmondson 14 kills, 3 digs and a block; Korrine Gofourth 11 digs, a kill and an ace; Gracie Shorter 9 digs and an assist; Delainey Shorter 6 kills and 4 digs; Sydnee Hester 3 digs and 3 aces; Annie Smith 2 digs and an assist; Maura Secrest 2 blocks; and Madison Followell a block.
JV — Sullivan won 25-18, 25-23.
• Linton 3, Owen Valley 1 — At Spencer, Aubrey Walton had 37 assists and Haley Rose and Gentry Warrick both had double-figure kill totals for the visiting Miners.
Linton=25=25=22=25
Owen Valley=23=13=25=23
Highlights — For Linton, Aubrey Walton had 37 assists, 6 digs, 2 kills and 1.5 blocks; Chaisey Wasnidge 19 digs, 3 assists and 2 aces; Haley Rose 14 kills and 3.5 blocks; and Gentry Warrick 11 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs and 2 assists.
JV — Linton won 24-25, 25-16, 15-5.
Next — Linton (9-6) plays at Eastern Greene on Thursday.
• Robinson 2, Hutsonville-Palestine 0 — At Palestine, Ill., the Maroons defeated their county rival.
Robinson=25=25
Hutsonville-Palestine=21=14
Highlights — For Robinson, Emma Bailey had 12 assists, Livia Smith 10 digs and Kori Calvert 8 kills.
JV — Robinson won 25-12, 25-18.
• Riverton Parke 3, Dugger Union 0 — At Mecca, the host Panthers won 25-15, 25-12, 25-21.
• Shakamak 3, South Knox 2 — At Verne, the visiting Lakers picked up a nonconference win and play again Thursday at South Vermillion.
Saturday
At Shelbyville, Ill., Invitational
Paris scores — Paris beat New Berlin 20-25, 25-22, 15-12; beat Shelbyville 25-18, 25-20; beat Casey 25-11, 25-12; beat Pana 25-23, 25-18; lost to Charleston 25-16, 25-14.
Highlights — For Paris, Payton Block had 94 assists and 22 digs; Emma Pinkston 45 kills and 40 digs; Sarah Wells 33 digs, 17 kills and 7 aces; Sara Burger 29 digs, 10 kills and 6 aces; Lizzie Rouse 27 kills, 8 blocks and 2 aces; Katrina Strow 27 digs; and Kristin Borchers 7 kills and 2 blocks.
Record — Paris is now 10-1.
Soccer
Boys
• West Vigo 1, South Vermillion 0 — At Clinton, Skyler Page scored two minutes into the match and the Viking defense held up the rest of the way.
West Vigo=1=0=—=1
South Vermillion=0=0=—=0
WV — Skyler Page (Andy Myers)
Highlights — For West Vigo, Aiden Rubinacci had 8 saves.
Next — West Vigo (4-4-2) hosts Greencastle today. South Vermillion is at Covington today.
Girls
• West Vigo 7, South Vermillion 1 — At Clinton, Corynn DeGroote had a hat trick for the visiting Vikings.
West Vigo=6=1=—=7
South Vermillion=0=1=—=1
West Vigo goals — Corynn DeGroote 3, Emma Stevens, Mary-Paige Mason, Katelynn Fennell, Gabby Buckallew.
West Vigo assists — Fennell 2, Annalyse Dooley.
Highlights — Avery Funk had 4 saves.
Next — West Vigo (7-1-1) plays today at Greencastle.
