PREP ROUNDUP: Braves snap losing streak with 11-1 win

Terre Haute South snapped its six-game high school baseball losing streak in a big way Saturday, downing Evansville Harrison 11-1 behind a complete-game four-hitter by Kade Kline.
Kline struck out three, walked just one and didn't allow an earned run while going 2 for 4 with a double at the plate.
Also for South, Ayden Macke and Blaze Schultz were both 2 for 4, scoring twice; Max Scamihorn was 1 for 4 with three RBI; and Caleb Stultz was 1 for 4 with a double. The Braves were helped by eight Harrison errors.
• • •
In other high school baseball:
• Brownsburg 3, Terre Haute North 2, 10 innings — At Brownsburg, the visiting Patriots scored in each of the first two innings but got no more.
Bryson Carpenter had two hits and an RBI for North, while Jayson Cottrell drove in the other run. North is now 10-8.
• Panthers split — At Covington, Class A's fifth-ranked Riverton Parke beat the host Trojans 6-1 in the first game of a Wabash River Conference doubleheader, but lost the second game 2-1 in 10 innings.
• Wolves swept — At Rockville, the dominant Seeger pitching staff shut out Parke Heritage twice in Wabash River Conference play, 10-0 in the first game and 5-0 in the nightcap.
Parke Heritage hosts Riverton Parke at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Softball
• Linton 18, White River Valley 2 — At Switz City, the visiting Miners scored in the first four innings of Saturday's SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference game and won in five.
Alex Overman pitched a three-hitter, allowing just one earned run, and was also 2 for 3 with five RBI for the Miners.
Also for Linton, Kylie Cooksey was 3 for 3 with a double and two RBI; Aubrey Burgess 3 for 4 with a double and two runs; Abby Brownfield 2 for 3 with a double, triple and two runs; Bradie Chambers 2 for 4 with a homer, three runs and two RBI; Ezra Davis 1 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBI; and Aubrey Ewers 1 for 2 with two runs.
Linton hosts Terre Haute South on Thursday.
• Panthers split — At Covington, Riverton Parke split a Wabash River Conference doubleheader with the host Trojans, winning 7-1 and then losing 11-6.
Riverton Parke plays Tuesday at Parke Heritage.
• Seeger sweeps — At Rockville, Seeger won both games of a Wabash River Conference doubleheader at Parke Heritage by 4-0 scores.
Tennis
• Southport 3, Terre Haute South 2 — At Indianapolis, South singles player Lainey Anshutz had to leave her match after a close first-set loss and the Braves were nipped in a Conference Indiana match.
Both South doubles teams were winners.
Singles — Carlie Streit (Sp) def. Lainey Anshutz 7-6 (7-5), ret.; Maddie Lukas (Sp) def. Briley Ireland 6-0, 6-2; Baylee Watson (Sp) def. Ainsley Manalaysay 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Angelina Dalloul-Morgan Williams (THS) def. Ngun Za Manui-Annie Sung 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); Emily Wilson-Ayden Zinkovich (THS) def. Tial Sung-Elizabeth Tial 6-1, 6-1.
JV — South won 6-2.
Next — Terre Haute South (5-5, 2-3 Conference Indiana) hosts Sullivan on Monday.
• Sullivan 5, Linton 0 — At Linton, the unbeaten Golden Arrows set up a big match on Monday with a shutout on Saturday.
Singles — Hanna Burkhart (S) def. Ellie Brewer 6-0, 6-0; Paige Chickadaunce (S) def. Cassidy Goodman 6-0, 6-1; Annie Smith (S) def. Abby Roney 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Sarah Francis-Peyton Sisil (S) def. Marenna Lanham-Amelya Lockhart 6-2, 6-1; Lexie Baker-Courtney Lueking (S) def. Kallie Rice-Addison Wilkes 6-0, 6-0.
JV — Sullivan 3, Linton 0.
Next — Sullivan (16-0) plays Monday at Terre Haute South.
