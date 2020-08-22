Trailing 1-0 at intermission, Terre Haute South got second-period goals from Tyler Peterson and Brock Barger on Saturday and beat Southport 2-1 in Conference Indiana boys soccer.
The Braves are 3-0 going into Wednesday's match at Terre Haute North.
Terre Haute South=0=2=—=2
Southport=1=0=—=1
South goals — Tyler Peterson (Adam Andres), Brock Barger
Next — Terre Haute South (3-0, 1-0 Conference Indiana) plays Wednesday at Terre Haute North.
In other boys action Saturday:
• Danville 2, Northview 0 — At Brazil, the Knights fell to 0-2 for the season.
Danville=1=1=—=2
Northview=0=0=—=0
• South Vermillion 5, North Montgomery 0 — At Linden, Bryce McLaren had two goals and two assists and Luke Higgins also scored twice for the Wildcats.
South Vermillion=3=2=—=5
North Montgomery=0=0=—=0
South Vermillion goals — Bryce McLaren 2, Luke Higgins 2, Bradley Oliver
South Vermillion assists — McLaren 2, Keegan Mackey, Cale Royer
Next — South Vermillion hosts Covington on Thursday.
GIRLS
• Terre Haute North 5, Mooresville 1 — At Mooresville, the visiting Patriots pulled away with four second-period goals.
Gracie Cohen-Cook and Ellie Price each scored twice for North.
Terre Haute North=1=4=—=5
Mooresville=1=0=—=1
North goals — Gracie Cohen-Cook, Cohen-Cook, Ellie Price, Price, Rebecca Gore.
North assists — Price, Caroline Gauer
Next — North (2-1) plays Monday at Terre Haute South in its Conference Indiana opener.
• Terre Haute South 8, Southport 0 — At Indianapolis, the visiting Braves scored four goals in a little over five minutes to blow a Conference Indiana match wide open.
Natalie Morris had three goals and an assist for the Braves.
Terre Haute South=6=2=—=8
Southport=0=0=—=0
South goals — Natalie Morris, Morris (Avery Pommier), Kylee McGuirk, Mallory Rich (Morris), Kendall Austin (Milla McFarland), Caitlin Cox (Pommier), Kamdyn Barton, Morris
Next — Terre Haute South hosts Terre Haute North on Monday.
• Northview 3, Danville 1 — At Brazil, Kassidy Kellett got two first-half goals as the Knights picked up their first win of the season.
Cross country
BOYS
• Patriots win — At Bloomfield, Terre Haute North had the top four runners in taking the Cardinal Invitational.
Leading the Patriots were Nolan White, Dylan Zeck, Ian Gadberry and Anthony Adams.
• Eels compete — At Trafalgar, Clay City placed sixth at the Indian Creek Invitational. Jacob Hogg led the Eels with an 11th-place finish.
Team scores — Greenfield-Central 29, Whiteland 55, Martinsville 90, Indian Creek 105, Decatur Central 124, Clay City 142, Beech Grove.
Clay City — Jacob Hogg 17:43.35, Karter Neiswinger 18:55.13, Wyatt Adams 19:04.39, Clay Brown 19:13.08, Ashton Schultz 20:29.60, Daniel Lowder 21:04.40, Brayden Baumgartner 22:41.81.
GIRLS
• Clay City sixth — At Trafalgar, Macy Tucker finished fourth individually as Clay City placed sixth at the Indian Creek Invitational.
Team scores — Whiteland 33, Indian Creek 55, Martinsville 106, Greenfield-Central 109, Decatur Central 129, Clay City 134, Beech Grove 137.
Clay City — Macy Tucker 20:27.90, Olivia Owens 23:28.02, Elyssa Secrest 23:49.96, Cambri Booe 24:50.48, Tara Arthur 26:20.71, Celeah Burton 26:34.07, Jadison Robinson 41:44.14.
Volleyball
• Arrows go 3-0 — At Little Cincinnati, Sullivan won all three of its matches to win the Eastern Greene Invitational.
Madalyn Rinck had 51 assists and 10 kills for the Golden Arrows.
Scores — Sullivan def. Eastern Greene 25-20, 25-23; Sullivan def. Shakamak 25-12, 25-16; Sullivan def. White River Valley 25-13, 25-19.
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 51 assists, 10 kills, 9 digs and 3 aces; Kennedy Wagaman 21 kills, 6 digs, a block and 4 aces; Annie Smith 20 digs and 4 assists; Parker Mischler 18 kills, 14 digs, 2 blocks, an assist and 7 aces; Mallory Pike 16 digs and 7 aces; Allison Pelfrey 13 digs, 2 assists and an ace; Klaire Williams 12 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks and an assist; Genevieve Vandergriff 6 kills, 2 blocks and 2 digs; Elly Hamilton 3 kills, 3 digs, 3 assists and a block; and Avery Wiltermood a dig.
• Wildcats second — At Putnamville, South Vermillion lost a three-set match to the host Eagles in the championship match of the South Putnam Invitational.
The Wildcats, now 3-2, had beaten Providence Cristo Rey and North Central in earlier matches Saturday.
Tennis
• Cardinals win — At Bedford, Bloomfield recorded 3-2 wins over the host Stars and Borden to win the Bedford North Lawrence Invitational.
Baylin Graf and Ryan Schulte were both 2-0 at the top two singles spots.
