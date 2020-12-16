Host West Vigo won three of the four matches against ninth-ranked Terre Haute South on Tuesday in high school wrestling, but the Braves dominated the rest of the way to earn a 53-23 victory.
Nate Lommock, Nick Casad, Josh Howell and Christian Verst had consecutive pins to put the Braves ahead to stay after the Vikings had posted pins by Johnathan Otte and Zander Wilbur and gotten a decision from Chandler Smith.
Terre Haute South 53, West Vigo 23
145 — Nate Recknor (THS) def. Jack Krause
152 — Johnathan Otte (WV) pinned Alex Rose
160 — Chandler Smith (WV) won by decision
170 — Zander Wilbur (WV) pinned Colin Casad
182 — Nate Lommock (THS) pinned Kylan Hendricks
195 — Nick Casad (THS) pinned Preston Montgomery
220 — Josh Howell (THS) pinned Mekhi Higgins
285 — Christian Verst (THS) pinned Region Hendricks
106 — Ryan Morris (WV) def. Keegan Sparancino
113 — Torie Buchanan (WV) def. Austin Pemberton
120 — Luke May (THS) won by pin
126 — Jayden Rodriguez (THS) won by forfeit
132 — A.J. Sauer (THS) pinned Logan Welker
138 — Paisley Sanquenetti (THS) won by forfeit
In other high school wrestling Tuesday:
• Covington 48, North Vermillion 18 — At Cayuga, Brayden Schrader had a pin for the host Falcons.
Covington 48, North Vermillion 18
106 — Walters (NV) won by forfeit
113 — double forfeit
120 — double forfeit
126 — Tucker (C) won by forfeit
132 — Reynolds (C) won by forfeit
138 — double forfeit
145 — Williamson (C) won by forfeit
152 — Zigler (C) pinned Rossiter
160 — Brayden Schrader (NV) pinned Bechtold
170 — Black (C) pinned Latoz
182 — Croucher (C) pinned Tucker
195 — Clore (NV) won by forfeit
220 — Smaltz (C) pinned David
285 — Sly (C) won by forfeit
Middle school
• Wilson makes both finals — Woodrow Wilson defeated Honey Creek in both sixth- and seventh-grade basketball Tuesday to move into Thursday’s Vigo County championship games at Terre Haute South.
The Warrior sixth-graders won 54-42 over Honey Creek despite a 30-point performance by Chessir of the Bees. Woodcock scored 14 for Woodrow Wilson.
In the seventh-grade game at Honey Creek, Wilson got 27 points from Klopfenstein in beating the host Bees 57-35. Chastain scored 10 for Honey Creek.
Sarah Scott’s seventh-graders beat host Otter Creek 34-19 in the other semifinal game, with Steven Ewing scoring 13 and Al Brewer 10 for the Scotties and Jayden Millington scoring nine and Jarrett Cottrell four for the Otters. Results from the sixth-grade game at Otter Creek were not available.
In Monday’s first round at Honey Creek, the Woodrow Wilson sixth-graders beat West Vigo 46-29 as Mason Lewis scored 19 for the winners and Deighton had 10 for West Vigo.
In the seventh-grade game Monday, Woodrow Wilson won 58-46 behind 20 points by Gavin Woelfle. Chambers also had 20 for West Vigo.
The sixth-grade championship is at 6 p.m. Thursday at South, followed by the seventh-grade championship.
