Boys and girls soccer pairings were drawn Sunday and boys tennis pairings were released Monday by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
Fans of competition between Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South should get plenty of opportunities to see some in the next few days. The sixth-ranked Braves and the Patriots are favored to reach the tennis sectional final later this week; North and South drew each other at the Class 3A Martinsville Sectional for girls soccer next week; and at the Class 3A Bloomington South Sectional, the Patriots and Braves could meet in the semifinals if both win their first-round matches.
West Vigo's girls open the Class 2A Northview Sectional against Brown County, where the host Knights are the obvious favorites. West Vigo's boys open against Monrovia at the Class 2A Edgewood Sectional next week.
Northview's boys are in the Class 3A Bloomington South sectional, and would need to beat both Bloomington schools to have a shot at North or South.
In tennis, where play can begin as early as Wednesday:
At Terre Haute North — Terre Haute North vs. West Vigo; Terre Haute South vs. Sullivan
At Northview — Greencastle vs. Northview; Owen Valley vs. South Putnam; South Vermillion vs. Greencastle-Northview winner
At Crawfordsville — Crawfordsville vs. North Montgomery; Parke Heritage vs. Southmont
At North Daviess — Bloomfield vs. Linton; White River Valley vs. North Daviess
Tournaments for both boys and girls soccer begin next Monday in three classes.
Girls
Class 3A, at Martinsville — Terre Haute North vs. Terre Haute South; Bloomington North vs. Bloomington South; Martinsville vs. North-South winner
Class 2A, at Northview — Brown County vs. West Vigo; Edgewood vs. Northview; Owen Valley vs. Brown County-West Vigo winner
Class A, at Sullivan — Washington Catholic vs. North Knox; Sullivan vs. South Knox; Washington Catholic-North Knox winner vs. Sullivan-South Knox winner; Vincennes Rivet vs. Bloomfield
Class A, at Southmont — Cascade vs. North Putnam; South Vermillion vs. Southmont; Monrovia vs. Cascade-North Putnam winner
Boys
Class 3A, at Bloomington South — Bloomington North vs. Northview; Terre Haute North vs. Martinsville; Terre Haute South vs. Bedford North Lawrence; Bloomington South vs. Bloomington North-Northview winner
Class 2A, at Edgewood — Owen Valley vs. South Vermillion; Monrovia vs. West Vigo; Edgewood vs. Sullivan; Brown County vs. Owen Valley-South Vermillion winner.
Tennis
Boys
• Terre Haute North 5, Crawfordsville 0 — At North, James Rogge and the doubles teams of Ethan Knott and Cade Moore and Ethan Grayless and Cam Harden all won without dropping a game in the Patriots' regular-season finale.
Singles — Peter Christ (THN) def. Austin Motz 6-2, 6-2; Jae Won Jong (THN) def. Thatcher Gambrel 6-2, 6-1; James Rogge (THN) def. Jacob Burke 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles — Ethan Knott-Cade Moore (THN) def. Owen Bennett-Zach Fichter 6-0, 6-0; Ethan Grayless-Cam Harden (THN) def. Peyton Groumoutis-Ziair Morgan 6-0, 6-0.
Next — Terre Haute North (7-5) plays West Vigo in the first round of sectional play at North.
Soccer
Girls
• West Vigo 8, North Knox 0 — At Bicknell, the visiting Vikings reached double figures in wins for the first time in school history.
Annalyse Dooley had two goals and an assist and the Viking defense allowed just one shot to get through to goalkeeper Avery Funk.
West Vigo=5=3=—=8
North Knox=0=0=—=0
West Vigo goals — Corynn DeGroote, Torie Buchanan, Katelynn Fennell, own goal, DeGroote (Annalyse Dooley), Dooley (Riley Bull), Dooley (Ava Hoopingarner), Emma Stevens (DeGroote)
Next — West Vigo (10-3-1) hosts Edgewood on Wednesday.
Boys
• Terre Haute South 6, Northview 0 — At Brazil, Matthew Ford and Landry Kimery each scored twice for the visiting Braves.
Terre Haute South=4=2=—=6
Northview=0=0=—=0
South goals — Matthew Ford (Jalen Clark), Landry Kimery, Austin Willis (Will Talens), Kimery, M.Ford, Talens (Ethan Toomey)
Next — Terre Haute South (9-4-1) hosts Sullivan on Thursday.
Volleyball
• Sullivan 3, South Putnam 0 — At Putnamville, Madalyn Rinck had 27 assists as the visiting Golden Arrows won in Western Indiana Conference play.
Sullivan=25=25=25
South Putnam=17=17=16
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 27 assists, 8 digs, 4 blocks, 2 kills and 3 aces; Asia Povlin 12 kills, 9 digs, 2 blocks, an assist and 3 aces; Kendal Edmondson 9 kills and 3 digs; Sydnee Hester 7 digs; Annie Smith 6 digs, an assist and 2 aces; Delainey Shorter 6 kills and 2 digs; Gracie Shorter 6 digs and an ace; Madison Followell 5 blocks; Korinne Gofourth 2 kills, 2 digs, a block and an ace; and Maura Secrest a block.
• Parke Heritage 3, Cloverdale 2 — At Cloverdale, Jillian Gregg had 44 assists and Atlantis Clendenin 38 kills as the visiting Wolves finally prevailed.
Parke Heritage=25=19=15=33=15
Cloverdale=23=25=25=31=13
Highlights — For Parke Heritage, Jillian Gregg had 44 assists, 4 kills and 5 aces; Atlantis Clendenin 38 kills and 4 aces; Grace Kiefner 4 kills, a block and 2 aces; Grace Ramsay 4 kills and a block; Mady Millspaugh 3 aces; Megan Wittenmyer a kill and a block; and Kailyn McKinney at ace.
• Robinson 2, North Central 1 — At Robinson, Ill., the Maroons came from behind in an interstate conference match.
North Central=25=15=17
Robinson=22=25=25
Highlights — For Robinson, Emma Bailey had 20 assists, 9 digs and a kill; Addy Paddock 14 digs; and Kori Calvert 9 kills, 3 digs and an ace.
JV — Robinson won 25-15, 25-12.
Golf
• LIC Tournaments — At Robinson, Ill., Lawrenceville-Red Hill won the boys Little Illini Conference Tournament on Monday at Oak Glen.
Madeline McKinney of Olney was medalist in the girls tournament, which had no team champion.
Boys team scores — Lawrenceville-Red Hill 323, Olney 330, Paris 333, Flora 354, Casey 365, Robinson 368, Marshall 376.
All-LIC — Ethan Kelly (LRH) 78, Garrett Hulfachor (LRH) 79, Camron Ray (LRH) 80, Reese Wagner (P) 82, Carter Collins (F) 82, Ryan Toliver (O) 82, Jaeydn Moyes (O) 83, Alex Nealls (O) 83, Cole Johnson (R) 83, Luke Bradley (P) 83, Chance Westerfield (P) 83.
Other Paris — Mitchell Worrell 92, Nathan Minnis 85.
Casey — Trey Huisinga 90, Payne Auston 88, Ethan Hickox 110, Hayden Orrell 94, Austin Rodgers 97, Blake Ramsey 93.
Other Robinson — Nick Weber 89, Levi Middleton 112, Will Prindable 98, Weston Wright 111, Taylor Maxwell 98.
Marshall — Cory Pancake 89, Ethan Keown 87, Will Ross 111, Kyle Allen 100, Brayden Tarble 100, Landon Boatman 108.
Girls
All-LIC — Madelline McKinney (O) 91, Nyah Schulte (R) 92, Kaitlyn Coombes (P) 92.
Marshall — Lyvvea Clark 109.
Cross country
Saturday
• Vikings compete — With one runner unavailable, West Vigo was unable to field a complete team at the Shakamak Invitational.
Sara Callecod finished fifth individually for the Vikings.
West Vigo — Sara Callecod 21:53, Sadie Herring 25:32, Whitley Hoesman 27:45, Kaitlyn Whitford 28:59
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.