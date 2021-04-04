Visiting Terre Haute South erupted for 13 runs in the first game of a high school baseball doubleheader Saturday at Plainfield, but was held to just one in the nightcap.
The result was a split, the Braves winning 13-6 and losing 6-1.
Max Scamihorn was 3 for 5 with five RBI and also pitched the last two innings to get a save for the Braves, while winning pitcher Caleb Stultz allowed just two earned runs while striking out nine in five innings and also going 2 for 2 at the plate in the first game.
Also for South, Jacob Rutledge was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI; Tucker Helton 2 for 5 with a double; Ayden Macke 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI; Caleb Morris 1 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBI; and Kade Kline scored twice.
Rutledge was 3 for 5 in the second game, but that was half the hits for the 2-2 Braves. Kline was 1 for 2 with a double and Stultz and Helton had singles.
In other high school baseball:
• Patriots split — At Avon, Terre Haute North lost 15-2 to the host Orioles, but came back from deficits of 7-0, 12-4 and 14-12 in the bottom of the seventh to beat New Castle 15-14 in eight innings in the second game.
Cade Moore had four hits and five RBI for the Patriots and Logan Nicoson drove in three runs in the New Castle win.
Now 2-1, North plays Monday at Shakamak.
• Knights sweep — At Bloomington, Northview pitchers didn't allow a run Saturday as the Knights opened their season by beating host Bloomington North 4-0 and Shakamak 5-0.
• Riverton Parke 25, Dugger Union 0 — At Mecca, Andy Uselman pitched a complete-game shutout and had three hits for the Panthers.
Softball
• Braves lose twice — At Columbus, Terre Haute South lost 15-5 to Center Grove and 9-6 to the host Bull Dogs on Saturday.
Lexi Cottrell was 3 for 3 with a double and two runs, Izzy Light 2 for 3 and Faith Thomas 1 for 2 with a double in the first game against Center Grove.
Peyton Simmons was 3 for 4 with two homers and four RBI in the conference game, while Jasmine Kinzer was 2 for 3; Marlee Loudermilk 2 for 4 with two runs; Cottrell 2 for 4 with another double; and Maddy Griswold 1 for 4 with a double.
Now 1-6, South plays Tuesday at Shakamak.
Football
• Casey 48, Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 0 — At Oblong, Ill., the visiting Warriors raced to a 42-0 halftime lead in a nonconference game Friday.
Thor Stepina rushed for 233 yards and three touchdowns on only 10 carries for Casey, while Colin Branson carried three times for 81 yards and a touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass.
Now 2-1, Casey plays this Friday at Marshall.
• Paris 45, Olney 14 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers improved to 2-1 and will host Robinson this Friday. Robinson won 47-14 at Lawrenceville on Thursday.
• Red Hill 30, Marshall 26 — At Bridgeport, Ill., the Lions fell to 0-3 on Friday.
IHSAA
• Reclassification delayed — The Indiana High School Athletic Association approved retaining the member school enrollment figures from the current classification cycle for another year.
This year’s enrollment numbers showed significant fluctuation in the case of many schools likely affected by the pandemic and raising questions about their true representation, the IHSAA noted in a press release.
All schools will remain in their current classifications for one more year, with the exception of teams moving up by the success factor.
