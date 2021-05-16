Host Terre Haute South scored six runs in the bottom of the second inning Saturday and went on to a 10-2 victory over Columbus North, the state's top-ranked team, in Conference Indiana high school baseball.
Caleb Stultz was 3 for 4 with two homers, three runs and three RBI to lead the Braves while Kade Kline went the distance on the mound, allowing just five hits.
Columbus North=000=010=1=—=2=5=2
TH South=060=202=X=—=10=12=4
W — Kline. L — Wager.
Highlights — For South, Jacob Rutledge had 2 RBI and a double, Kade Kline was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and a double, Caleb Stultz was 3 for 4 with 3 RBI and 2 HR, Jackson McFarland had 2 RBI and a double, Ayden Macke was 2 for 3 with a double and Tucker Helton was 2 for 4.
Next — South hosts South Vermillion on Monday.
In other high school baseball:
• Vikings win twice — At Bosse Field, West VIgo's pitching and defense was dominant all day, beating Evansville Mater Dei 2-0 and North Posey 9-4.
Sophomore Kaleb Marrs pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout for the Vikings and sophomore Ben Kearns had the game-winning RBI in the top of the seventh and later scored himself. Peyton Clerk also had a double for the Vikings, who played error-free baseball in the win.
Brayden DeLattre and Rhyan Shaffer combined to hold North Posey to only four 4 hits in the second game while striking out eight.
DeLattre pitched 4.2 innings and improved to 5-0 with the win. Shaffer struck out 4 and allowed only one hit in 2.1 innings of relief. Marrs was 3 for 4 with two RBI, Jerome Blevins 3 for 3 with an RBI, Case Lautenschlager and Kearns each had a double and an RBI, Carter Murphy was 1 for 3 with an RBI and Clerk was 1 for 1 with 3 walks.
West Vigo (18-5) hosts Northview on Tuesday. Mater Dei fell to 15-9, North Posey 14-7.
• Southport 8, Terre Haute North 7 — At North, Jace Ross had two hits and three RBI for the Patriots, but North fell in a Conference Indiana contest.
Southport=400=004=0=—=8=10=1
TH North=300=002=2=—=7=9=2
W — Shelurn. L — Moore.
Highlights — For North, Jace Ross had two hits and 3 RBI.
Next — TH North hosts Vincennes Lincoln on Tuesday.
• Northview 16, Danville 6 — At Danville, Nate Rissler was 3 for 3 for the Knights and Dylan Zentko struck out nine in the nonconference win.
Northview=040=120=9=—=16=13=1
Danville=000=003=3=—=6=8=7
W — Zentko. L — Webb
Highlights — For Northview, Coy Edwards had 2 RBI, Landon Carr had 3 RBI, Dylan Zentko had 2 RBI and struck out nine; Peyton Lear had 2 RBI and a double, Nate Rissler was 3 for 3 with a triple and Keegan Garrison was 2 for 3.
Next — Northview next plays at West Vigo on Tuesday.
• Shakamak 1-1, Sullivan 0-2 at invite — At Washington, Shakamak went 1-1 and Sullivan 0-2 at the Washington Invitational. Shakamak beat Sullivan 6-0 and lost to Washington 7-6. Sullivan also lost to Bloomington North 8-2.
Shakamak=001=003=2=—=6=9=2
Washington=004=120=X=—=7=5=2
W — Sandulo. L — P.Yeryar
Highlights — For Shakamak, Brady Yeryar was 2 for 3 with two doubles, Logan Burris was 2 for 3 and Oscar Pegg had a HR.
Bloomington North=000=114=2=—=8=15=1
Sullivan=100=001=0=—=2=4=2
L — M.Roshel
Highlights — For Sullivan, Jacob Cox was 2 for 2 with a double.
Sullivan=000=000=0=—=0=7=1
Shakamak=011=040=X=—=6=10=1
W — Jernigan. L — McKee.
Highlights — For Sullivan, Eli Steimel had two hits; For Shakamak, Logan Burris was 2 for 3 with a double, Trevor Ellingsworth was 2 for 3, Gavin Gallagher was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and Ethan Burdette had a double.
Next — Shakamak hosts Barr-Reeve on Monday. Sullivan hosts Owen Valley on Tuesday.
Friday
• SV sweeps — At Clinton, the host Wildcats swept Covington in a doubleheader. South Vermillion won 9-2 and 11-0.
Keegan Mackey had three hits in the opener, while Drake Richardson only gave up three hits on the mound. In the nightcap, Blake Boatman struck out 10 and had two hits and 3 RBI at the plate.
Golf
• Huskies win Ramblin' Reck Invite — At Hulman Links, Evansville North won the Ramblin' Reck Patriot Invitational, hosted by Terre Haute North. Ben Fencl of Indianapolis North Central shot the low round of 75.
Terre Haute South Team A finished third. North had its A and B teams finish fifth and sixth. South's B team finished seventh. The lowest rounds for both teams with an 80 for South's Ryan Liebermann and an 83 for North's Cole Higham.
Team scores — Evansville North 319, Evansville Mater Dei 345, Terre Haute South A 355, Indianapolis North Central 355, Terre Haute North A 356, Terre Haute North B 369, Terre Haute South B 411, Vincennes Lincoln 421, Brebeuf 425.
• Knights win — At Rolling Meadows, Northview won the Western Indiana Conference golf championship for the first time since 2010 in an 18-hole tournament. The Knights bested Greencastle by eight strokes.
Brevin Cooper shot the low round for Northview at 73. Chase Nuckols was also under 80 with a 78. Sullivan's Collier Elliott shot the low round for the third-place Golden Arrows at 77. Shea Andrews shot a team-low 82 for seventh-place West Vigo.
Greencastle's Keaton Parmley shot the low overall round with a 71.
Team scores — Northview 311, Greencastle 319, Sullivan 339, Edgewood 344, Owen Valley 355, Cloverdale 358, West Vigo 364, South Putnam 371, North Putnam 413, Brown County 440.
Northview (311) — Brevin Cooper 73, Chase Nuckols 78, Ben Goshen 80, Tyler Nettles 80, Ethan DeHart 88.
Sullivan (339) — Collier Elliott 77, Gavin Jenkins 82, Wyatt Piel 82, Koby Wood 98, Hunter Pirtle 105.
West Vigo (364) — Shea Andrews 82, Landon Seckinger 86, Landon Thome 96, Cody Ingham 100, Kobe Orten 117.
• Clay City wins SWIAC championship — At Phil Harris, Justin Hopkins shot a 75 as the Eels edged Linton by three strokes to win the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference title.
Team scores — Clay City 365, Linton 368, North Daviess 393, Shakamak 417, WRV 433, Eastern Greene 450, North Central 489, Bloomfield inc.
Top finishers — Justin Hopkins (CC) 75, Andy Clark (L) 79, Eli Poe (L) 86, Brennon Gilliland (B) 87, Travis Priest (B) 89.
Tennis
• South 0-2 on Saturday — At TH South, the host Braves fell 4-1 to Plainfield and 5-0 to Avon.
Plainfield 4, TH South 1
Singles — Jordyn Pax (P) def Lainey Anshutz 6-0, 6-0; Audrey Harper (P) def Briley Ireland 6-0, 6-2; Ruby Woodson (P) def Ainsley Manalaysay 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Camille Clark-Emma Kessinger (P) def Sydney Williams-Morgan Williams 6-1, 6-2; Ayden Zinkovich-Emily Wilson (THS) def Maddie Brothers/Mahayla Hess 6-1, 6-0.
JV — Plainfield won 8-2.
Avon 5, TH South 0
Singles — Erika Becker (A) def Lainey Anshutz 6-0, 6-1; Katherine Langford (A) def Briley Ireland (THS) 6-1, 6-2; Sarah Smith (A) def Ainsley Manalaysay (THS) 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Yamana Uno-Kylie Harris (A) def Sydney Williams-Morgan Williams 6-1, 6-3; Hanan Alwale-McKenzie Musser (A) def Ayden Zinkovich-Emily Wilson (THS) 6-3, 7-6(4).
JV — Avon won 5-2.
Next — TH South (6-8) competes in the sectional Wednesday at Terre Haute North.
