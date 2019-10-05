Terre Haute South won two and lost two in high school volleyball Saturday at the Boonville Invitational.
The Braves lost to Northeast Dubois before bouncing back for wins over Evansville Bosse and the host Pioneers. In the crossover match, the Braves fell to powerful Barr-Reeve 25-10, 25-8.
Terre Haute South=22=18
Northeast Dubois=25=25
Highlights — Emma Hopper had 20 digs and Jade Runyan 12 assists for the Braves.
Terre Haute South=25=25
Evansville Bosse=17=13
Highlights — For South, Jade Runyan had 17 assists, Courtney Jones 12 kills and Emma Hopper 12 digs.
Terre Haute South=25=25
Boonville=15=18
Terre Haute South=10=8
Barr-Reeve=25=25
Highlights — For South, Jade Runyan had 20 assists and Ashlyn Swan 14 digs.
In other volleyball:
• Wolves repeat as Banks champs — At Cayuga, Parke Heritage defeated North Vermillion and Riverton Parke to repeat as Banks of the Wabash Tournament champions.
Parke Heritage also won the junior varsity tournament, beating North Vermillion and South Vermillion.
Parke Heritage=25=25
North Vermillion=7=14
Highlights — For Parke Heritage, Jillian Gregg had 18 assists, 3 kills, 2 blocks and 2 aces; Atlantis Clendenin 13 kills and 4 aces; and Grace Kiefner 3 kills, a block and 5 aces.
Parke Heritage=25=19=15
Riverton Parke=18=25=8
Highlights — For Parke Heritage, Jillian Gregg had 28 assists, 7 kills, a block and an ace and Atlantis Clendenin 26 kills and 3 aces;
• Arrows come back — At Elnora, Sullivan suffered a first-match loss to Owen Valley, then came back to defeat the Patriots later in the championship match of the North Daviess Invitational.
Sullivan=17=17
Owen Valley=25=25
Sullivan=25=25
Borden=11=9
Sullivan=25=25
White River Valley=11=17
Sullivan=25=25
Owen Valley=19=10
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 62 assists, 13 digs, 10 kills, 2 blocks and 4 aces; Asia Povlin 38 kills, 21 digs, 4 assists, 2 blocks and 8 aces; Sydnee Hester 20 digs, 9 assists and 3 aces; Kendal Edmondson 19 kills, 2 blocks, 2 digs and an assist; Annie Smith 19 digs, an assist and an ace; Gracie Shorter 15 digs, 2 assists and 3 aces; Delainey Shorter 11 kills, 7 digs and an assist; Korinne Gofourth 6 kills, 6 digs, 3 assists, a block and 3 aces; Madison Followell 6 blocks, 2 digs and 2 assists; Genevieve Vandergriff 3 kills and 2 blocks; and Kennedy Wagaman 3 digs and 2 aces.
Soccer
Girls
• Terre Haute South 2, Southmont 0 — At New Market, Natalie Morris scored twice for the winning Braves.
Terre Haute South=0=2=—=2
Southmont=0=0=—=0
THS goals — Natalie Morris (Caitlin Cox), Morris (Lauren Beaumont)
Boys
• Franklin 1, Terre Haute South 0 — At South, the Braves finished an 11-5-1 season with a close loss on Senior Day.
Football
• Casey 17, Lawrenceville 8 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., the Warrior defense didn't allow a score Saturday afternoon.
Casey=0=7=0=10=—=17
Lawrenceville=0=0=0=8=—=8
C — Thor Stepina 87 pass from Aden Brenton (Alex Schumacher kick)
C — Storm Washburn 3 run (Schumacher kick)
C — Schumacher 19 field goal
L — 90 kickoff return (pass successful)
Next — Casey (3-3, 3-3 Little Illini Conference) hosts South Newton (Ind.) on Friday.
