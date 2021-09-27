Terre Haute South and host Terre Haute North will open this week's boys high school tennis sectional against each other in the first round as a result of pairings drawn Monday by the Indiana High School Athletic Association.
The Braves won the regular-season match between the two rivals by a 5-0 score at South. West Vigo and Sullivan meet in the other first-round match.
At Northview, the defending champion Knights drew the bye in the five-team tournament and will play the winner of a first-round match between South Vermillion and Owen Valley. South Putnam and Greencastle are the other first-round matchup.
Parke Heritage hopes to keep its outstanding season going at the Crawfordsville Sectional. where the Wolves meet the host Athenians in their first match.
At Terre Haute North
Terre Haute North vs. Terre Haute South, West Vigo vs. Sullivan
At Northview
South Vermillion vs. Owen Valley, South Putnam vs. Greencastle, Northview vs. Winner Match 1
At Crawfordsville
Crawfordsville vs. Parke Heritage, Southmont vs. North Montgomery
At North Daviess
White River Valley vs. North Daviess, Bloomfield vs. Linton
In other high school tennis:
• Northview 3, Owen Valley 2 — At Brazil, the Knights tuned up against a potential sectional opponent with Christian Roembke and the doubles team of Landon Carr and Drew Cook each winning in three sets.
Singles — Ethan DeHart (Nv) def. Zack Hamilton 6-4, 6-3; Christian Roembke (Nv) def. Rhet Heckman 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Kolton Jackson (OV) def. Tucker Allen 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles — Landon Carr-Drew Cook (Nv) def. Kage Brown-Drew Kristoff 6-1, 2-6, 6-0; Caleb Bixler-Carlos Trevino (OV) def. Hunter Johnson-Caden Schrader 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.
JV — Owen Valley 4, Northview 2.
Next — Northview completed a 10-4 regular season and will play either Owen Valley or South Vermillion on Thursday.
Volleyball
• Terre Haute South 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Vigo, Maddy Minnick got the better of Casey Lee in a sisterly coaching battle as the visiting Braves improved to 21-4 by winning 25-5, 25-10, 25-7.
West Vigo plays Tuesday at Riverton Parke, while South is at Northview on Thursday.
• Northview 3, Owen Valley 0 — At Spencer, the Knights won in Western Indiana Conference play and will host Terre Haute South on Thursday.
• Clay City 3, White River Valley 0 — At Clay City, the host Eels won a SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference match by scores of 25-20, 25-14, 25-23.
Clay City hosts Bloomfield on Thursday.
