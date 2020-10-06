Terre Haute South defeated Northview 4-1 Tuesday in the boys high school tennis regional semifinals.
South, 19-3 and ranked 25th in the state, will play for the regional championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Crawfordsville.
Northview finished 16-4. The Knights’ No. 1 doubles team of Benjamin Goshen and Caleb Swearingen won and will continue in the individual state tournament.
Monday
Girls
• Casey 8, Charleston 1 — Eva Richardson and Gwendalyn Eckerty both won at the top of the lineup as the Warriors won.
Singles — Eva Richardson (C) def. Hannah Larson 6-0, 6-0; Gwendalyn Eckerty (C) def. Emma Amaya 6-1, 6-0; Emma Mason (C) def. Lyla Long 6-0, 6-0; Emily Sherwood (C) def. Maci Mayhall 6-1, 6-3; Clara Cox (Char) def. Genny Davidson 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (6-8), 1-0 (10-3); Carly Zachary (C) def. Kaylie Hutton 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Eckerty-Richardson (C) def. Amaya-Larson 6-0, 6-0; Mason-Sherwood (C) def. Cox-Mayhall 6-3, 6-0; Davidson-Zachary (C) def. Long-Sarah Wright 6-2, 6-3.
JV — Casey won 3-2.
• Robinson 6, Paris 3 — At Paris, the visiting Maroons avenged a loss earlier in the season.
Kenzie Hutchings won in both singles and doubles for the Tigers.
Singles — Sarah Staller (R) def. Kendall Mathews 6-4, 6-1; Lucy List (R) def. Chloe Waltz 6-4, 6-1; Lisa Henry (R) def. Courtney Fleming 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-7); Emma Bogard (R) def. Sara Mills 6-4, 6-3; Kayla Guyer (R) def. Macy Mitchell 6-1, 4-6, 1-0 (10-4); Kenzie Hutchings (P) def. Zharnia Stephens 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — List-Staller (R) def. Mathews-Waltz 6-1, 6-2; Fleming-Mitchell (P) def. Henry-Valerie Wright 6-2, 6-3; Hutchings-Mills (P) def. Bogard-Guyer 6-1, 6-1.
Next — Paris (6-5, 2-4 Little Illini Conference) plays Tuesday at Mattoon.
Football
• Vikings to meet Parke Heritage — Cancellations by Cloverdale and Riverton Parke have set up a Friday night meeting between West Vigo and Class A’s seventh-ranked Parke Heritage at 7 p.m. at West Vigo.
The Vikings were originally to have played the Clovers and the Wolves would have traveled to face the Panthers.
n State polls — This week’s Associated Press polls (with records through this past weekend):
6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Center Grove (14) 7-0 280 1
2. Lafayette Jeff - 7-0 224 3
3. Westfield - 6-1 220 4
4. Brownsburg - 6-1 190 5
5. Elkhart - 6-0 146 6
6. Carmel - 5-2 130 7
(tie) Merrillville - 5-1 130 2
8. Indpls N. Central - 5-2 78 8
9. Lawrence North - 5-2 54 10
(tie) Homestead - 6-1 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Hamilton Southeastern 28. Carroll (Fort Wayne) 6.
5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Cathedral (14) 7-0 280 1
2. Ft. Wayne Dwenger - 6-1 232 3
3. Valparaiso - 3-0 216 2
4. New Palestine - 5-1 184 4
5. Whiteland - 6-1 174 5
6. Decatur Central - 5-2 146 6
7. Michigan City - 4-1 110 8
8. Castle - 5-1 82 9
9. Floyd Central - 5-2 44 10
10. Ev. North - 5-2 30 7
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Harrison 24. Mishawaka 6. Zionsville 6. Plainfield 6.
4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Mt. Vernon (Hancock) (13) 7-0 268 1
2. Ev. Central (1) 7-0 248 3
3. Mooresville - 6-1 208 2
4. E. Central - 6-1 186 4
5. Indpls Roncalli - 5-1 170 5
6. Lowell - 6-0 126 6
7. Leo - 6-1 120 8
8. Hobart - 4-2 76 9
9. Jasper - 5-2 46 7
10. Northridge - 5-1 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Silver Creek 24. Delta 24. Columbia City 14.
3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Indpls Chatard (12) 6-1 276 1
2. Mishawaka Marian (1) 6-0 240 2
3. Southridge (1) 7-0 220 3
4. W. Lafayette - 6-1 212 4
5. Danville - 5-0 164 5
6. Lawrenceburg - 6-1 134 6
7. Indpls Brebeuf - 3-2 112 7
8. Norwell - 6-1 80 8
9. Ft. Wayne Concordia - 4-3 50 10
10. Tri-West - 5-2 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Gibson Southern 12. Indpls Ritter 8. Hanover Central 4. Franklin Co. 2. Mt. Vernon (Posey) 2. N. Montgomery 2.
2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Andrean (14) 6-1 280 1
2. Eastbrook - 6-1 242 2
3. Pioneer - 6-1 224 3
4. Eastside - 6-1 154 4
5. Heritage Christian - 5-1 148 5
6. Triton Central - 5-1 136 6
7. Tell City - 6-1 126 7
8. Tipton - 5-1 82 8
9. Eastern (Greentown) - 7-0 68 9
10. S. Vermillion - 6-1 38 10
Others receiving votes: Fairfield 18. LaVille 12. Ev. Mater Dei 6. Rensselaer 4. Seeger 2.
1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. S. Adams (13) 7-0 278 1
2. Indpls Lutheran (1) 6-1 246 2
3. Southwood - 7-0 220 3
4. W. Washington - 6-0 176 4
5. Covenant Christian - 7-0 168 5
6. S. Putnam - 7-0 132 6
7. Adams Central - 5-2 98 8
(tie) Parke Heritage - 5-1 98 7
9. N. Judson - 6-1 64 9
10. Monroe Central - 4-1 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette Catholic 22. Riverton Parke 8.
Volleyball
• Terre Haute North 3, West Vigo 0 — At North, the Patriots used their usual balanced attack Tuesday to defeat West Vigo 25-7, 25-11, 25-14 in high school volleyball.
The Patriots will go for their 20th win this weekend, while the Vikings are back on the court after a week’s absence.
West Vigo 7 11 14
Terre Haute North 25 25 25
Highlights — For North, Sadie Egan had 11 assists, a dig and 5 aces; Keely Davis 9 digs, an assist and an ace; Carly Mason 7 assists, 2 digs and 3 aces; Victoria Elden 7 assists, a dig and an ace; Ella Bell 7 kills and an ace; Morgan Adams 2 digs and 6 aces; Chloe Southard 4 kills, 2 blocks, an assist and 2 aces; Ellie Staggs 4 kills and 4 blocks; Julia Ross 4 kills; Grace Krawiec 3 kills; Braxton Shelton 2 kills and a dig; Marlee Craft 2 kills; and Payton Ferency and Sofia Granieri one dig each.
Next — Terre Haute North (19-5) plays Saturday at Columbus North. West Vigo (3-18) hosts Northview on Thursday.
Monday
• Terre Haute North 3, Southport 1 — At Indianapolis, the Patriots used a balanced attack led by Chloe Southard with 11 blocks to improve their Conference Indiana record to 2-2.
Terre Haute South 25 25 23 25
Southport 13 17 25 15
Highlights — For North, Sadie Egan had 16 assists, 4 digs and 2 aces; Morgan Adams 11 digs and 8 aces; Chloe Southard 11 blocks, 5 kills and 2 digs; Victoria Elder 10 assists, a dig and 4 aces; Keely Davis 10 digs and 2 aces; Ella Bell 9 kills and 4.5 blocks; Carly Mason 9 assists, 2 digs and an ace; Payton Ferency 9 digs and 2 aces; Ellie Staggs 8 kills, 2.5 blocks and a dig; Braxton Shelton 7 kills and 2 digs; Julia Ross 5 kills and 2 blocks; Grace Krawiec 5 kills; and Marlee Craft 1.5 blocks.
Record — Terre Haute Norht is 18-5, 2-2 in Conference Indiana.
• Terre Haute South 3, Greencastle 0 — At Greencastle, Mia Loyd had 37 assists and 23 digs and Courtney Jones 21 kills and 16 digs as the visiting Braves rolled.
Terre Haute South 25 25 25
Greencastle 23 16 15
Highlights — For South, Mia Loyd had 37 assists, 23 digs, a kill, a block and an ace; Courtney Jones 21 kills, 16 digs, a block and an ace; Gaby Pineda 15 digs and an ace; Ashlyn Swan 9 digs and 3 aces; Emma Hopper 9 digs and 2 assists; Mikaila Sullivan 7 kills and an assist; Kaylee McDonald 6 kills and 3 digs; Lilly Merk 5 kills, a block, an assist and 2 aces; and Chloe Denny a kill.
JV — South won 25-18, 25-13.
Next — Terre Haute South (20-8) plays Thursday at Martinsville.
• Linton 3, Bloomfield 2 — At Linton, the host Miners came from behind in what proved to be the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference championship match as Gentry Warrick had 19 kills and 10 digs.
Bloomfield 18 25 25 19 8
Linton 25 11 22 25 15
Highlights — For Linton, Kylie Cooksey had 44 assists, 7 digs, 2 kills, a block and 2 aces; Gentry Warrick 19 kills, 10 digs and 6.5 blocks; Haley Rose 15 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs and an ace; Aubrey Ewers 14 digs; Sophie Hale 13 digs, 5 kills and 3 aces; Jaylee Hayes 9 digs, 6 kills, 1.5 blocks, an assist and 8 aces; and Lillie Oliver 3 digs, 1.5 blocks and a kill.
JV — Linton won 2-1.
Next — Linton (20-5, 7-0 SWIAC) plays Wednesday at Vincennes Lincoln.
• Parke Heritage 3, Southmont 1 — At Marshall, Ind., the host Wolves beat the Eagles in a matchup of two Class 2A Cascade Sectional contenders.
• Washington 3, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows fell in a match against a potential sectional foe.
Washington 25 25 25
Sullivan 17 12 22
Highlights — For Sullivan, Madalyn Rinck had 17 assists, 10 digs, 4 blocks, 2 kills and 4 aces; Parker Mischler 11 digs, 7 kills and 2 aces; Allison Pelfrey 11 digs and an assist; Korinne Gofourth 10 digs, 2 kills, a block and an assist; Annie Smith 7 digs; Kennedy Wagaman 4 digs and an ace; Klaire Williams 4 blocks; Kendal Edmondson 3 kills and 2 digs; Genevieve Vandergriff 2 kills, a block and a dig; and Elly Hamilton 2 kills and a block.
JV — Sullivan won 25-11, 25-18.
• Rankings — IndianaPrepVolleyball.com has released its top five teams in each class for this week.
Class 4A — Hamilton Southeastern, Yorktown, Munster, Crown Point, LaPorte
Class 3A — Bellmont, Muncie Burris, Fort Wayne Dwenger, Evansville Memorial, Heritage
Class 2A — Barr-Reeve, Wapahani, Andrean, Tecumseh, Heritage Christian
Class A — Trinity Lutheran, Loogootee, Northfield, Pioneer, Kouts
Cross country
• Seeger sweeps — At Mecca, Seeger won both championships of the Wabash River Conference meet hosted by Riverton Parke.
Brandon Todd of the host Panthers placed fourth in the boys meet, while Sydney Kramer of Parke Heritage was eighth — and just the second runner not from Seeger — in the girls race.
Girls
Team scores — Seeger 15, South Vermillion 56, Parke Heritage 83, North Vermillion 93, Attica, Covington, Fountain Central and Riverton Parke incomplete teams.
Top 10 — Jennifer Romero (S) 20:42.44, Libby Smith (S) 21:01.69, Hadessah Austin (S) 21:23.94, Allison High (S) 21:41.44, Nataleigh Yarborough (S) 22:09.47, Bailey Duncan (C) 22:24.38, Avah Watson (S) 22:49.92, Sydney Kramer (PH) 23:01.82, Emily Meyer (SV) 23:11.47, Emily Mager (RP) 23:43.54.
Boys
Team scores — Seeger 31, Fountain Central 40, Riverton Parke 88, Parke Heritage 90, Attica 120, South Vermillion 123, Covington and North Vermillion incomplete teams.
Top 10 — Kolton Pearson (S) 18:26.20, Ethan Hernandez (S) 18:34.31, Carson Pietrzak (FC) 19:14.06, Brandon Todd (RP) 19:23.09, Hayden Kler (FC) 19:27.24, Thomas Odle (S) 19:27.62, Dan Adams (FC) 19:28.24, Blake Harris (PH) 19:28.93, Ethan Guminski (S) 19:51.06, Burke Tuggle (A) 19:53.09.
