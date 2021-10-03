Martinsville's unbeaten season in Illinois eight-man football came to an end Saturday afternoon when the Bluestreaks lost 36-13 to visiting Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland.
Sebastian Herrera ran for a touchdown and kicked the extra point midway through the first quarter to give Martinsville an early 7-0 lead, but the home team didn't score again until the final seconds of the third quarter. Victor Herrera's 58 yards in 23 carries led the Martinsville offense.
Now 5-1, Martinsville plays next Saturday at Biggsville (West Central). FCW is 4-2, one of its losses to Biggsville.
In other Saturday football:
• Lawrenceville 24, Casey 14 — At Lawrenceville, Ill., the Warriors fell to 3-3 both overall and in the Little Illini Conference, while the Indians now have the same records.
Casey hosts the Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville co-op on Friday, when Lawrenceville will be at Robinson.
• Red Hill 48, Oblong 0 — At Bridgeport, Ill., the host Salukis picked up their first win of the season and will be at Marshall this Friday. Oblong is 0-6.
• Indiana Deaf 42, Dugger Union 0 — At Dugger, the host Bulldogs fell to 1-3 for the season in a rainy homecoming setback.
Dugger travels to Webster County, Ky., this Saturday. The Deaf School hosts Model Deaf from the District of Columbia that day.
Soccer
Boys
• South Vermillion 4, Owen Valley 1 — At Spencer, Bryce McLaren had a goal and two assists as the visiting Wildcats won a nonconference match.
McLaren assisted on a goal by Cale Royer, then scored with an assist from Joey Fultz as South Vermillion took a 2-1 halftime lead. McLaren assisted on a goal by Foltz and Wyatt English scored unassisted for South Vermillion in the second half.
Now 7-2-2, the Wildcats play Wednesday at the Class 2A Monrovia Sectional.
Volleyball
• North Vermillion wins Banks — At Mecca, North Vermillion defeated host Riverton Parke in its first match, then downed South Vermillion 2-0 in the championship match of the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
South Vermillion rallied from a first-set loss to beat Parke Heritage, and Parke Heritage then beat Riverton Parke 2-1 for third place.
• Sullivan 3, Indian Creek 1 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows continued their strong season with a Western Indiana Conference win.
Cross country
• Cougars, Cardinals win — At Jasonville, North Daviess won the girls championship and Bloomfield the boys title at the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference championships hosted by Shakamak.
Peyton Smith of Linton was the girls individual winner in 19:42, while Wyatt Frye was the first of the top four Bloomfield runners across the finish line in the boys race in 17:14.
Girls team scores — North Daviess 37, Eastern Greene 51, Clay City 77, Bloomfield 81, Shakamak 110, North Central 144; other teams incomplete.
Boys team scores — Bloomfield 29, Clay City 44, Eastern Greene 72, White River Valley 89, Shakamak 118, other teams incomplete.
• Bees, Otters win — At LaVern Gibson Championship Course, the Honey Creek varsity teams and the Otter Creek junior varsity teams were winners last week in the Vigo County middle school championships.
Girls JV
Team scores — Otter Creek 21, Woodrow Wilson 55, Honey Creek 60, West Vigo 91.
Top 10 — Cora DeVeau (OC) 13:35.0, Ella Robeson (HC) 14:08.7, Leah Nevill (OC) 14:32.3, Haddie Parks (OC) 14:38.1, Allyn Nourse (WW) 14:38.7, Claire Foster (OC) 14:46.9, Zion Ogundare (OC) 14:47.8, Brynlee Southard (WW) 15:00.9, Emma Bennett (WV) 15:14.2, Ella Arseneau (WW) 15:23.6.
Girls varsity
Team scores — Honey Creek 25, Woodrow Wilson 35, West Vigo 72.
Top 10 — Cassidy Pettijohn (HC) 11:47.1, Addison Winn (WW) 12:46.1, Kennidy Dillion (HC) 12:56.9, Addie Brashier (WW) 13:11.4, Jayleigh Bilyeu (HC) 13:19.6, Maddie Wrin (WV) 13:24.8, Maddy McDowell (HC) 13:25.4, Alexandra Cook (WW) 13:29.2, Ava Ham (HC) 13:29.2, Reagin White (OC) 13:30.8.
Boys JV
Team scores — Otter Creek 20, Honey Creek 53, Sarah Scott 64.
Top 10 — Kasen Ward (SS) 12:04.1, Logan Perry (OC) 12:18.1, George Belleu (OC) 12:54.0, Aidan Barker (OC) 13:08.7, Gavin Belleu (OC) 13:14.4, Sam Bragg (OC) 13:15.3, Colione Goff (HC) 13:24.4, Johan Trejo (OC) 13:46.9, Hayden Lugar (SS) 13:48.0, Cates Tyler (HC) 13:51.8.
Boys varsity
Team scores — Honey Creek 19, Otter Creek 53, Woodrow Wilson 66, West Vigo 107.
Top 10 — Braeden Chastain (HC) 10:15.2, Jackson Wright (HC) 10:45.4, Cameron Modesitt (SS) 11:02.8, Owen Frazier (HC) 11:04.3, Trenton Woelfle (OC) 11:09.8, Aiden Miller (HC) 11:17.9, Micah Jarvis (HC) 11:23.6, Abe Nasser (OC) 11:29.6, Gunner Bland (HC) 11:30.6, Oliver Lee (OC) 11:41.4.
