Haley Sakbun and Andre' Ponsot were double winners for Terre Haute on Saturday, but Bloomington high school swimmers dominated the annual Sister Cities meet at the Vigo County Aquatic Center.
Sakbun, who competes for Terre Haute South, had an unusual double by winning both the shortest and longest freestyle swims, the 50 and the 500, in the girls meet. Bloomington won 398.5-257.5.
Ponsot, a senior at Terre Haute North, won the 200 freestyle and the 100 butterfly in boys competition, in which the visitors had a 468-196 advantage.
Other boys winners for Terre Haute were Troy Oberste-Vorth in the 100 breaststroke and Ike Hults in diving. Sakbun also contributed to the other girls win, teaming with Lauren Kirchner, Alia Sarris and Jessica Breitweiser in the 400 freestyle relay.
Terre Haute girls results
200 medley relay — 2. Breitweiser, Sakbun, Demchak, Kirchner 1:56.14, 5. Hilyer, Wright, Deckert, Mong 2:07.57.
200 freestyle — 2. Sakbun 1:58.26, 4. M.Myers 2:04.50, 5. Sarris 2:05.66, 8. Phillips 2:13.47, 9. K.Myers 2:14.15.
100 individual medley — 2. Sarris 1:06.35, 4. Mattick 1:07.38, 7. E.Holder 1:11.31, 9. Cheesman 1:13.15.
50 freestyle — 1. Sakbun 25.14, 4. Kirchner 26.31, 6. Mong 27.37, 8. M.Myers 27.52, 9. Templeton 27.84, 10. Chow 27.86.
100 butterfly — 2. Demchak 1:02.33, 5. E.Holder 1:09.10, 6. Phillips 1:10.87, 8. Deckert 1:13.99, 9. Fairbanks 1:17.52, 10. Cheesman 1:18.28.
50 backstroke — 6. Crews 35.45, 7. Alderton 35.61, 8. Denny 36.47.
50 breaststroke — 4. Mattick 34.72, 7. Templeton 36.60, 8. Wright 36.65.
100 freestyle — 3. Demchak 57.78, 4. Sarris 58.17, 5. Kirchner 58.67, 9. Breitweiser 59.66.
500 freestyle — 1. Sakbun 5:18.22, 2. M.Myers 5:33.09, 5. Phillips 6:02.18, 9. Smith 6:36.57.
200 freestyle relay — 3. M.Myers, Cheesman, Chow, Sarris 1:51.49, 5. Alderton, E.Holder, Smith, Templeton 1:57.41, 6. Phillips, Denny, Whitman, Wisor 2:00.32.
100 backstroke — 2. Demchak 1:03.72, 4. Breitweiser 1:07.30, 5. Hilyer 1:11.32, 7. Fairbanks 1:13.89, 9. Chow 1:14.72, 10. Smith 1:15.42.
50 butterfly — 5. Kirchner 29.76, 7. Mong 32.69.
100 breaststroke — 2. Mattick 1:15.18, 7. Wright 1:21.28, 9. Cheesman 1:25.89, 10. K.Myers 1:26.90.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Kirchner, Sarris, Breitweiser, Sakbun 3:49.60, 3. Mong, Hilyer, Deckert, Demchak 4:03.25, 6. Templeton, Cheesman, Chow, M.Myers 4:19.42, 7. Mattick, Denny, Whitman, K.Myers 4:23.77.
Diving — 3. Rose, 5. Thompson, 6. Taylor, 7. Hoar, 8. Ramey, 9. Gilliland.
Terre Haute boys results
200 medley relay — 4. Larsen, Oberste-Vorth, G.Kang, Sommer 1:49.50, 6. Gauer, Atwa, A.Ponsot, Bradbury 1:56.25.
200 freestyle — 1. A.Ponsot 1:52.04, 8. P.Smith 2:06.55, 10. Cox 2:11.39.
100 individual medley — 4. Dugger 1:02.86, Cervantes 1:08.11, D.Kang 1:08.74, G.Kang 1:09.64.
50 freestyle — 2. T.Sommer 21.92, 4. Gauer 22.96, 10. Bradbury 25.08.
100 butterfly — 1. A.Ponsot 55.40, 3. T.Sommer 57.34, 5. Oberste-Vorth 1:01.20, 10. Cox 1:15.14.
50 backstroke — 5. Larsen 31.43, 7. D.Kang 31.98, 8. Cervantes 32.03.
50 breaststroke — 2. Oberste-Vorth 29.29, 4. Dugger 31.48, 5. Templeton 31.71, 10. Meadors 36.32.
100 freestyle — 2. T.Sommer 48.09, 3. Gauer 50.58.
500 freestyle — 4. Cervantes 5:36.87, 7. Atwa 5:58.27, 8. Ferres 6:20.74, 9. Cook 6:29.94.
200 freestyle relay — 4. Dugger, Bradbury, Smith, Templton 1:39.45, 6. Ferency, McPheeters, Cox, D.Kang 1:50.04, 8. P.O'Connor, Truby, P.O'Connor, Meadors 1:56.70.
100 backstroke — 5. Larsen 1:08.22, 8. McPheeters 1:11.72, 10. Cooke 1:20.14.
50 butterfly — 2. A.Ponsot 25.46, 3. Gauer 25.64, 10. G.Kang 28.87.
100 breaststroke — 1. Oberste-Vorth 1:04.58, 5. Dugger 1:09.95, 6. Templeton 1:10.89, 9. Bradbury 1:15.02.
400 freestyle relay — 5. Gauer, Truby, Smith, T.Sommer 3:45.58, 6. A.Ponsot, Atwa, G.Kang, Oberste-Vorth 3:47.71.
Diving — 1. Hults, 6. Magill, 7. Crosby, 8. Adams, 9. Allen.
Wresting
• Patriots go 2-3 — At Indianapolis, Terre Haute North wrestlers won two matches and lost three at the Decatur Central tournament.
Gabe Bignell was 5-0 for the Patriots at 182.
North scores — Decatur Central 37, North 28; North 70, Greensburg 11; Plainfield 38, North 36; New Palestine 48, North 18; North 58, Indianapolis Tech 21.
North individuals — Nathan Roberts 4-1 at 106, Collier Schell 2-3 at 113, Ethan Proffitt 1-4 at 120, Gage Cohen-Cook 4-1 at 126, Ty Crews 3-2 at 132, Brandon Greene 2-3 at 138, Nicolas Sconce 4-1 at 145, Nathan Phipps 2-3 at 152, Sammy Saunders 4-1 at 160, Landon Boland 2-3 at 170, Gabe Bignell 5-0 at 182, Amar Gaffney 0-5 at 195, Jazz Brown 4-1 at 220, Francisco Franco 2-3 at 285.
Next — Terre Haute North (3-3) wrestles at 6 p.m. Wednesday at West Vigo.
• Vikings win — At Bicknell, West Vigo won the North Knox Invitational on Saturday. No other details were available.
• Wildcats finish 5-0, milestone for coach — At Veedersburg, South Vermillion won all five of its matches to take the championship of the Fountain Central 6-Way Round Robin.
South Vermillion's third win of the day, 48-31 over Seeger, was the 400th win for coach Ron Stateler. Individual weight-class champions for the Wildcats were Gabe Clay at 126, Ian Lorey at 160 and Kaiden Lorey at 220.
South Vermillion scores — South Vermillion 45, Fountain Central 35; South Vermillion 59, South Newton 23; South Vermillion 48, Seeger 31; South Vermillion 69, North Vermillion 12; South Vermillion 45, West Lafayette 36.
Next — South Vermillion (9-1) competes this Saturday at the Kenny Kerns Invitational at North Putnam.
Basketball
• White River Valley 52, North Central 50 — At Switz City, the host Wolverines held off the Thunderbirds in a tight SouthWestern Indiana Conference opener for both teams.
Tanner Denham scored 19 points for WRV, with Jaden Rogers adding 11 and Andrew Ellett 10. Brayton Suggs scored 24 and Shawn Clark 14 for North Central.
North Central, which beat Eminence 63-44 on Friday, is now 2-1, 0-1 in the SWIAC, and plays this Friday at North Daviess. White River Valley, which lost 60-29 to South Knox on Friday as Eli Crites scored eight and Ellett seven, is 2-2 and 1-0 and hosts Mitchell this Friday.
• Riverton Parke 53, North Vermillion 33 — At Marshall, Ind., Hayden Gilstrap scored a game-high 14 points as the Panthers won the third-place game of the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
Brandon Hazzard, Pierson Barnes and B.J. Hopton added 10 each for Riverton Parke, 2-2. The Panthers open Wabash River Conference play this Friday at Fountain Central.
Ethan Watson scored 10 points and Kale Flynn nine for the Falcons, 0-3, who host Traders Point Christian this Friday.
• Casey 63, Mt. Pulaski 60 — At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors had four double-figure scorers in wrapping up a two-victory weekend.
Will Hosselton had 16 points, Jackson Hills 13 points and nine rebounds, Noah Livingston 13 points and Dawson Dallape 10 for Casey, now 5-1. The Warriors play Tuesday at Cumberland.
On Friday, Casey won 74-56 at North Clay as Dallape scored 25, Livingston had 20 points and nine rebounds and Hills scored 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.