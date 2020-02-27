Class 4A top-ranked Bloomington South concluded its season with a 69-42 victory over host Northview in boys high school basketball and will take a 23-0 mark into its sectional against Columbus East.

Northview lost its third in a row for a 14-0 record going into its sectional against Owen Valley.

In other boys high school basketball Thursday:

Sullivan 64, South Vermillion 57 — At Sullivan, the No. 10-ranked team in Class 3A rebounded from its loss to No. 9 Evansville Bosse for its 13th win in 14 games.

The Golden Arrows are 21-3 going into the sectional against Princeton. The Wildcats had a six-game winning streak snapped and will be 12-11 going into the Class 3A sectional against Brownstown Central.

Clay City 55, Riverton Parke 51 — At Mecca, the Eels got a road victory for three in a row and a 10-12 record going into their Class 1A sectional against host White River Valley.

The Panthers concluded a 11-12 season and will meet South Putnam in a Class 1A sectional game.

Middle school basketball

• County tournament — At Terre Haute South High School, undefeated Honey Creek knocked off Otter Creek 40-29 in the sixth-grade girls county championship game and Otter Creek downed West Vigo 43-26 in the seventh-grade girls title game Thursday evening.

In the sixth-grade contest, Ireland led Honey Creek with 17 points and White had 25 points for the Otters. In the seventh-grade matchup, Martin scored 12 points and Strader added 10 for the triumphant Otters and Vester poured in 13 points for West Vigo.

