Class 4A top-ranked Bloomington South concluded its season with a 69-42 victory over host Northview in boys high school basketball and will take a 23-0 mark into its sectional against Columbus East.
Northview lost its third in a row for a 14-0 record going into its sectional against Owen Valley.
• • •
In other boys high school basketball Thursday:
• Sullivan 64, South Vermillion 57 — At Sullivan, the No. 10-ranked team in Class 3A rebounded from its loss to No. 9 Evansville Bosse for its 13th win in 14 games.
The Golden Arrows are 21-3 going into the sectional against Princeton. The Wildcats had a six-game winning streak snapped and will be 12-11 going into the Class 3A sectional against Brownstown Central.
• Clay City 55, Riverton Parke 51 — At Mecca, the Eels got a road victory for three in a row and a 10-12 record going into their Class 1A sectional against host White River Valley.
The Panthers concluded a 11-12 season and will meet South Putnam in a Class 1A sectional game.
Middle school basketball
• County tournament — At Terre Haute South High School, undefeated Honey Creek knocked off Otter Creek 40-29 in the sixth-grade girls county championship game and Otter Creek downed West Vigo 43-26 in the seventh-grade girls title game Thursday evening.
In the sixth-grade contest, Ireland led Honey Creek with 17 points and White had 25 points for the Otters. In the seventh-grade matchup, Martin scored 12 points and Strader added 10 for the triumphant Otters and Vester poured in 13 points for West Vigo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.