Natalie Morris scored a first half goal for the Braves, but Bloomington North amassed three goals in the second half as the Braves fell 3-1 in a Conference Indiana girls soccer match at South.
Milla McFarland had the assist on Morris’s goal.
Bloomington North 0 3 — 3
TH South 1 0 — 1
TH South goal — Natalie Morris.
Next — TH South next plays at Columbus North on Saturday.
In other soccer action:
• Bloomington South 2, TH North 1 — At Bloomington, the Patriots fell in a Conference Indiana match against the host Panthers. No other information was reported by the Tribune-Star’s deadline.
Tuesday
Girls
• West Vigo 5, Vincennes Lincoln 3 — At Vincennes, Katelynn Fennell’s hat trick and Corynn DeGroote’s brace paced the Vikings.
West Vigo 2 3 — 5
Vincennes Lincoln 0 3 — 3
West Vigo goals — Katelynn Fennell 3, Corynn DeGroote 2.
Next — West Vigo will take part in the Hoosier Cup in Bloomington starting Friday.
Boys
• Northview 2, North Putnam 1 — At Bainbridge, Mario Martinez and Daniel Gugino scored for Northview.
Northview 2 0 — 2
North Putnam 1 0 — 1
Northview goals — Mario Martinez, Daniel Gugino.
Next — Northview hosts Greencastle today.
Tennis
• Northview 5, Linton 0 — At Linton, the Knights only conceded two points as they improved to 7-1.
Singles — Brevin Cooper (N) def. Grant McGill 6-0, 6-0; Tyler Hess (N) def. Carson Brown 6-0, 6-0; Franco Singulani (N) def. Caden Place 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Owen Tipton-Caleb Swearingen (N) def. Kyle Anderson-Konner Cox 6-0, 6-0; Benjamin Goshen-Chase Nuckols (N) def. Nathan Frady-Logan Webb 6-1, 6-0.
JV — Northview won 7-0
Next — Northview (7-1) hosts White River Valley today.
• WRV 3, Sullivan 2 — At Sullivan, the Wolverines scored two of their three points via three-set wins.
Singles — Parker Dugan (S) def. Cooper Banning 0-6, 6-0, 6-1; Conner Banning (WRV) def. Noah Kincaid 6-0, 6-0; Hayden Cunningham (WRV) def. Dillon Grubb 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles — Trey Carpenter-Clayton Hoover (WRV) def. Brayden Cagle-Jared Couch 1-6, 6-3, 6-2; Scott Fusco-Tyler Kellett (S) def. Jon Clevenger-Jared Franklin 6-3, 6-4.
JV — Sullivan won 2-1.
Next — Sullivan (0-9) hosts Vincennes Lincoln on Saturday.
Volleyball
• Owen Valley 3, West Vigo 0 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings lost a game against the Patriots in a battle of Western Indiana West and East Division schools.
No other information was reported by the Tribune-Star’s deadline.
Cross country
Tuesday
Girls
• Lakers second, Eels third — At Ellettsville, Edgewood won its own girls cross country invitational.
Shakamak was second and Clay City was third. Shakamak’s Jacy Collins was third overall. Clay City’s Macy Tucker was eighth overall.
Team scores — Edgewood 24, Shakamak 62, Clay City 89, Martinsville 123, Owen Valley 141, Mitchell 165, Lighthouse Christian 200, Eastern Greene 200, White River Valley 209, Orleans 214, Bloomington Home School 270, Brown County inc., Bloomfield inc., Lawrence County Christian inc., Linton inc.
Shakamak (top 20 finishers) — 3. Jacy Collins 20:57.21; 14. Carly Reynolds 23:35.10.
Clay City (top 20 finishers) — 8. Macy Tucker 22:41.51; 15. Lauren Thomas 23:43.06; 18. Carlee Unger 23:50.51.
