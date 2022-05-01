Pairings for the IHSAA baseball and softball sectionals were made on Sunday night.
Terre Haute North will play on day one of the Class 4A Terre Haute South Sectional against Decatur Central. Terre Haute South got a bye and faces Avon in a semifinal.
West Vigo also got a bye at the Class 3A Edgewood Sectional where the once-beaten Vikings will face Owen Valley. Northview earned a bye at the Class 3A Crawfordsville Sectional, while South Vermillion opens with Frankfort.
Defending Class A state finalist Shakamak got a bye in the sectional it hosts.
Baseball pairings
Terre Haute South
G1: Terre Haute North vs. Decatur Central.
G2: Plainfield vs. Brownsburg.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: Avon vs. Terre Haute South.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Class 3A
Crawfordsville Sectional
G1: North Montgomery vs. Lebanon.
G2: South Vermillion vs. Frankfort.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: Crawfordsville vs. Northview.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Edgewood Sectional
G1: Brown County vs. Edgewood.
G2: Indian Creek vs. Sullivan.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: West Vigo vs. Owen Valley.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Class 2A
Parke Heritage Sectional
G1: North Putnam vs. South Putnam.
G2: Southmont vs. Cloverdale.
G3: Parke Heritage vs. G1 winner.
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Mitchell Sectional
G1: Linton vs. South Knox.
G2: North Knox vs. Paoli.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: Mitchell vs. Eastern Greene.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Class A
Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional
G1: Attica vs. Lafayette CC.
G2: North Vermillion vs. Riverton Parke.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: Covington vs. Faith Christian.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Shakamak Sectional
G1: White River Valley vs. Eminence.
G2: Clay City vs. Bloomfield.
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.
G4: North Central vs. Shakamak.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Saturday
• Paris 5, Bismarck-Henning 2 — At Paris, Ill., the Tigers improved to 21-2 as Zach Farnham pitched a complete game.
• Linton 24, Orleans 0 — At Orleans, the Miners hammered the Bulldogs in a nonconference game.
• WRV 10, North Central 3 — At Switz City, the Wolverines bested the Thunderbirds. WRV also beat Vincennes Lincoln 10-7.
Softball
• Sectional draw — Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South play on the first round at the Plainfield Sectional. West Vigo also plays the first day against Owen Valley on the Patriots' home diamond.
Several area powers, including Sullivan, South Vermillion and Clay City, got first-round byes.
Softball pairings
Class 4A
Plainfield Sectional
G1: Terre Haute North vs. Plainfield.
G2: Avon vs. Terre Haute South.
G3: Brownsburg vs. G1 winner.
G4: Decatur Central vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Class 3A
Owen Valley Sectional
G1: West Vigo vs. Owen Valley.
G2: Northview vs. Indian Creek.
G3: Edgewood vs. G1 winner.
G4: Brown County vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Class 2A
South Vermillion Sectional
G1: Greencastle vs. Cloverdale.
G2: Parke Heritage vs. North Putnam.
G3: South Putnam vs. G1 winner.
G4: South Vermillion vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
South Knox Sectional
G1: North Knox vs. Southridge.
G2: Eastern Greene vs. South Knox.
G3: Linton vs. G1 winner.
G4: Sullivan vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Class A
Riverton Parke Sectional
G1: North Vermillion vs. Lafayette CC.
G2: Attica vs. Riverton Parke.
G3: Covington vs. Fountain Central.
G4: Faith Christian vs. G1 winner.
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.
Championship: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
White River Valley Sectional
G1: Eminence vs. White River Valley.
G2: North Central vs. Bloomfield.
G3: Clay City vs. G1 winner.
G4: Shakamak vs. G2 winner.
Championship: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.
Saturday
• South Vermillion 5, North Central 0 — At Farmersburg, the Wildcats improved to 12-1 with the victory.
Golf
Saturday
• North ninth — At Lebanon, Terre Haute North finished ninth among 18 teams at the Lebanon Invitational on Saturday. The Patriots shot a 343. Winning team Westfield carded a 290.
Gavin Connor shot a 77 in the 18-hole tournament, the low score for North. Cole Higham (86), Connor Bishop (89), Josh Ferres (91) and Trey Steadman (105) also played for North.
Basketball
• Stewart stars — At Knightstown, Terre Haute North standout Zoe Stewart scored a game-high 26 points in the Hoosier Gym Classic on Saturday.
Stewart, who is playing college basketball at Murray State, played for "Hickory" against "Terhune" in the Classic. Hickory won the game 90-85 with Stewart making the clinching defensive stop and free throws.
