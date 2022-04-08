The Banks of the Wabash baseball and softball tournaments was one of the few events contested on Friday as cold weather and drizzle permeated the area.
In baseball, Parke Heritage edged South Vermillion 9-8. B.T. Luce's walk-off single in the seventh decided it as the Wolves wiped out a one-run deficit in the final frame to earn a thrilling win.
In the other semifinal, Riverton Parke bested North Vermillion in Cayuga, 9-0.
The schedule was Saturday's final round at Parke Heritage was altered. The consolation game between North Vermillion and South Vermillion will be played at 2 p.m. The championship between Riverton Parke and Parke Heritage will start at 4 p.m.
The opposite schools advanced to the championship game on the softball side.
South Vermillion's powerful softball team knocked off Parke Heritage 15-3. North Vermillion edged Riverton Parke 3-2.
The same time schedule will be in-place for softball. A 2 p.m. consolation and a 4 p.m. championship game.
