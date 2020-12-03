North Central knocked off host Shakamak 63-34 in girls high school basketball Thursday night.
Senior guard Averi Davidson led four Thunderbirds in double figures with 17 points. Kimber Ladson contributed 12 points, followed by Ally Compton with 11 and Katie Jones with 10.
Emma Booher tallied 20 points for Shakamak.
North Central (2-1) will play host to Bloomfield at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Shakamak (1-3) will welcome Cloverdale to its gym Saturday night.
I I I
In other girls high school basketball Thursday:
• Cascade 59, Parke Heritage 32 — At Rockville, the host school lost, dropping its record to 0-2. Cascade improved to 4-2.
The Wolves will make the short trip to Riverton Parke for a Banks of the Wabash Classic semifinal matchup Friday, starting at 6 p.m.
Wrestling
• South Vermillion 39, Covington 27 — At Covington, the visiting Wildcats emerged victorious in their season opener Thursday night.
South Vermillion 39, Covington 27
195 — Kaiden Lorey (SV) dec. Austin Croucher 3-2.
220 — Joey Shew (SV) pin. Ty Smaltz 0:55.
285 — Nate Sly (C) pin. Matt Goeppner 5:28.
106 — Double forfeit.
113 — Double forfeit.
120 — Wyatt English (SV) won by forfeit.
126 — Emmett Reynolds (C) pin. Holden Southard 1:49.
132 — John Smith (SV) won by forfeit.
138 — Gavin Williamson (C) dec. Gabriel Clay 6-2.
145 — Dallas Craft (SV) won by forfeit.
152 — William Clay-Faulkner (SV) won by forfeit.
160 — Koltin Kabbany (SV) pin. Andrew Bechtold 1:11.
170 — Alex Black (C) won by forfeit.
182 — Kaedeyn Lawson (C) won by forfeit.
Next — South Vermillion (1-0) will visit North Vermillion on Tuesday. Covington is now 0-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.