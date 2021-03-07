Sullivan's Golden Arrows won their first boys high school basketball sectional since 2011 on Saturday night, beating Vincennes Lincoln 57-46 for the championship of the Class 3A Washington Sectional.
Randy Kelley scored 22 points and Jackson Hills had 14 in the first half and finished with 18 for Sullivan, now 21-3. Vincennes finished 3-16.
Sullivan returns to the Hatchet House next Saturday to face Connersville at the Washington Regional. The Arrows play the second game, following the opener between defending state champion Silver Creek and Heritage Hills.
In other sectionals:
• Parke Heritage 48, North Putnam 42 — At Cloverdale, the Wolves got off to a great start but were overtaken by the Cougars in the second quarter.
The Wolves outscored North Putnam 11-3 in the third period for a 36-32 lead, however, and held on to repeat as sectional champions. Christian Johnson was the leading scorer with 23 points.
Now 24-3, the fifth-ranked Wolves play Triton Central next Saturday in the opening game of the Class 2A Greenfield-Central Regional. North Putnam finished 17-8.
• Linton 45, North Knox 44 — At Little Cincinnati, Lincoln Hale scored 27 points and Josh Pyne added 10 as the sixth-ranked Miners fought back from a 24-17 halftime deficit.
Now 23-4, Linton plays Southwestern (Hanover) next Saturday in the second game of the Class 2A Southridge Regional. North Knox finished 11-13.
In regular-season games in Illinois:
• Casey 58, Altamont 46 — At Casey, Ill., Noah Livingston capped a huge weekend with a 36-point performance as the Warriors improved to 9-1 with a nonconference victory.
Colin Branson added 11 points for the Warriors, who host Macon Meridian on Tuesday.
• Effingham 45, Robinson 42 — At Effingham, Ill., the Maroons lost a nonconference game and fell to 8-6 for the season.
Robinson hosts Newton on Tuesday.
Friday
• Robinson 66, Red Hill 64 — At Bridgeport, Ill., the visiting Maroons overcame a 29-point performance by Andrew Maxfield to outlast the Little Illini Conference's last-place team.
Nick Weber scored 25 and Ethan Shidler 11 for Robinson, now 5-1 in conference play. Red Hill fell to 2-8 overall, 0-7 in the LIC.
• Casey 73, Lawrenceville 27 — At Casey, Ill., the host Warriors got 37 points from Noah Livingston and 12 from Colin Branson in improving to a league-leading 7-0 in Little Illini Conference play.
Lawrenceville is now 2-8 and 2-5.
Girls basketball
• Paris 58, Champaign Central 29 — At Champaign, Ill., the Tigers remained unbeaten for the season with a nonconference win.
Mady Rigdon scored 22 points with five steals, Trinity Tingley 17 with six assists and Katelyn Littleton 11 for Paris, now 12-0.
The Tigers host Danville in a varsity-only contest at 6:30 p.m. CST on Monday.
• Marshall 75, Chrisman 13 — At Marshall, Ill., the host Lions held the visiting Cardinals scoreless in the second half Friday.
Kai Engledow had 13 points, Maya Osborn and Heaven Rayhel 12 each and Adi Scott 11 for the Lions. Rayhel also had 10 rebounds while Osborn had eight steals, six assists and five rebounds. Hannah Mitchell had 10 of Chrisman's points.
Marshall, 9-2, finishes its season Thursday at Robinson.
• Robinson 51, Red Hill 25 — At Bridgeport, Ill., 11 different Maroons scored in a Little Illini Conference contest.
Lucy List led the way with eight points for Robinson, now 2-4 overall and 1-4 in the LIC, while Red Hill fell to 0-8 and 0-6.
Robinson hosts Lawrenceville on Monday.
• Fans allowed at Hutsonville — A 25% capacity of home fans will be allowed at Hutsonville-Palestine events beginning Monday, Hutsonville Community Schools has announced.
Tickets will be given only to H-P students, parents and cheerleader parents. When possible, a limited number of tickets will be offered to parents of senior athletes from visiting teams.
