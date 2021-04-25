Sullivan won its own high school softball tournament Saturday by defeating Bloomfield and North Posey, with West Vigo finishing third. The Vikings lost to North Posey but also defeated Bloomfield.
• Sullivan 14, Bloomfield 0 — Avery Wiltermood and Gracie Shorter led the way as the Golden Arrows scored eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Wiltermood was 3 for 3 with a double, homer, three runs and three RBI while Shorter was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBI. Kendal Edmondson had a double, Delainey Shorter had a hit and two runs and Brooklyn Riley a hit and two RBI.
Delaney Richardson had Bloomfield's only hit, a fifth-inning single after Kate Ridgway had pitched four hitless innings.
• North Posey 9, West Vigo 0 — Carlea Funk was 2 for 3 for the Vikings.
• West Vigo 21, Bloomfield 0 — Carlea Funk pitched a perfect game for third place, with Zoe Boatman going 4 for 4 with a homer and Alicia Elkins hitting a grand slam.
Parker Auten, Alex Barnaby and Izzy Blevins had doubles in an 11-run third inning. Auten, Barnaby, Ashley Dunkin, Carlea Funk, Avery Funk and Molly Rohrbach all had multiple hits for the 11-5 Vikings, who host Terre Haute South on Monday.
• Sullivan 8, North Posey 3 — Jocey Wible was 1 for 3 with a homer, two runs and two RBI for the Arrows, while Delainey Shorter was 1 for 3 with a triple; Kate Ridgway 1 for 2 with a double; Kendal Edmondson 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI; and Avery Wiltermood 1 for 4 with a double. Edmondson pitched a complete game and didn't allow an earned run.
In other softball:
• Terre Haute South 14, Southport 2 — At Indianapolis, Grace Kidwell and Peyton Simmons had four hits each and Jasmine Kinzer pitched a six-inning complete game as the Braves won in Conference Indiana play.
Simmons was 4 for 5 with two doubles, a triple, three runs and three RBI, while Kidwell was 4 for 5 with a double, three runs and two RBI.
Also for South, Lexi Cottrell was 2 for 3; Marlee Loudermilk 2 for 4 with three RBI; Izzy Light 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBI; Faith Thomas 2 for 4 with two RBI; and Maddy Griswold 1 for 4 with two runs. The Braves play Monday at West Vigo.
Friday
• Northview 9, Owen Valley 1 — At Brazil, Lauren Sackett pitched a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts and also hit a solo homerKari as the Knights won a Western Indiana Conference game.
Karigan Krider and Maizie Pell were both 2 for 3 for the Knights, while Olyvia Notter was 2 for 4; Ellie Carter 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI; and Hayden Smith and Tara Pearce both 1 for 4 with two runs.
Now 10-2 overall, 3-0 in the WIC, the Knights host Indian Creek on Tuesday.
• Jasper 11, Linton 0 — At Jasper, Erin Elliott had the only hit for the 6-3 Miners.
• Casey 13, Champaign Central 3 — At Casey, Ill., Kennedy Repp was 4 for 4 and Eva Richardson 3 for 3 with a homer as the Warriors improved to 3-1.
Paige Cutright struck out 11 in the five-inning game, while Carly Zachary was 2 for 3 with a homer, a double and two RBI; Megan Cribelar 2 for 3 with a homer; Maya Redman 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBI; and Emma Mason 2 for 3 with two RBI.
Baseball
• Patriots split — At Terre Haute North, the host Patriots lost 4-3 to Decatur Central in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader, but bounced back for an 11-3 win in the second game.
Cade Moore had two hits and Tyler Will and Caden Mason each had an RBI in the first game for North.
Will Egger had two hits and two RBI in the second game, while Mason and Jace Ross also had two hits, Jayson Cottrell two RBI and Moore was the winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts.
• Shakamak 19, Sullivan 4 — At Sullivan, Brady Yeryar had three hits and Peyton Yeryar struck out 11 in five innings for the visiting Lakers.
Brady Yeryar was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and two RBI. Also for Shakamak, Carson Jernigan was 2 for 3 with four RBI; Ethan Burdette 2 for 3 with three runs and three RBI; Trevor Ellingsworth 2 for 4 with a double, four runs and two RBI; Logan Burris 2 for 4; Oscar Pegg 1 for 2 with a homer and three RBI; Peyton Yeryar 1 for 4 with two runs; and Brevon Fulford scored twice.
For Sullivan, Cody Adams was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI; Conner McCrary 1 for 2 with a double; and Eli Steimel 1 for 3 with a triple.
• Panthers win Banks — At Clinton, Riverton Parke defeated South Vermillion on Saturday to win the Banks of the Wabash Tournament.
• Tigers sweep — At Paris, Ill., the host Tigers defeated Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 8-1 and 10-6 on Saturday to improve to 4-0 for the season.
• Dugger Union 14, Cannelton 13, 8 innings — At Dugger, the host Bulldogs rallied in the seventh to send the game into extra innings, then came from behind with six eighth-inning walks for a literal "walkoff" win.
Track
• Braves win both — At Sullivan, Terre Haute South won both the boys and girls sections of the Sullivan Relays on Saturday.
Nick Bement ran on three winning relay teams and Parker Brown won long jump and helped with two winning relays for the South boys, who had 108 points to 80 for Sullivan, 64 for Owen Valley, 58 for Vincennes Lincoln and 36 for both Clay City and North Central.
South's girls scored 114 points to 98 for Owen Valley, 64 for Clay City, 46 for Sullivan, 34 for Vincennes Lincoln and 26 for North Central.
Football
• Flora 34, Casey 30 — At Flora, Ill., the host Wolves scored on a touchdown pass with 29 seconds remaining to win the season finale for both Little Illini Conference teams Friday.
Thor Stepina rushed for 168 yards and a touchdown and caught two touchdown passes from Aden Brenton for the Warriors. Brenton completed 15 of 20 for 184 yards and also ran for a score.
In other LIC finales Friday, Robinson beat Marshall 54-26, Paris beat Red Hill 56-0 and Newton beat Lawrenceville 48-18. Paris, Robinson and Newton all finished 5-1, Casey 4-2.
