Class 2A's top-ranked North Posey defeated host Sullivan and West Vigo on Saturday to win the Sullivan Tournament in high school softball.
North Posey held the Golden Arrows to just one hit — a single by Kendal Edmondson — in a 3-0 win in the opener, although Edmondson didn't allow an earned run in defeat.
The Arrows then routed South Knox 12-0 in the third-place game at Kate Ridgway pitched a no-hitter. Jocey Wible was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI; Avery Wiltermood 2 for 4 with three runs; Delainey Shorter 1 for 3 with a double, three runs and four RBI; Edmondson and Brooklyn Riley both 1 for 4 with a double and two RBI; and Gracie Shorter scored twice for the Arrows.
West Vigo beat South Knox 3-2 behind a three-hitter by Janelle Sullivan. Carlea Funk was 2 for 3 with a run-scoring double and Avery Funk hit a two-run homer for the Vikings, who lost 9-1 to North Posey in the championship game.
In other high school softball:
• Terre Haute North 13, Pike 0 — At Indianapolis, Cami Burke pitched a no-hitter as the Patriots won a game at the Ben Davis Invitational.
• South Vermillion 14, Riverton Parke 2 — At Mecca, Makenzie Mackey pitched a one-hitter and didn't allow an earned run for the Wildcats.
Hannah Boardman was 2 for 4 with two triples and five RBI to lead the Wildcat offense, while Calee Coleman was 2 for 4 with three runs; Kenley Minor 2 for 5 with 2 runs and two RBI; Kalli Crouch 1 for 4 with a triple and three runs; Rayven Wilson 1 for 3 with two runs; and Madi Crim 1 for 4 with two runs. Jaleigh Inman had a double for the Panthers.
• Linton 6, Jasper 2 — At Jasper, the visiting Miners earned a big nonconference win behind a complete-game performance in the circle by Alex Overman.
Adyson Littlejohn was 3 for 4 with two runs for Linton, while Maggie Lower was 2 for 3; Ally Brownfield 1 for 2 with a double and two RBI; Erin Elliott 1 for 4 with two RBI; and Jaylee Hayes 1 for 4 with a double.
• Lakers split — At Jasonville, host Shakamak lost 5-3 in nine innings to Eminence, but bounced back for an 8-4 win in the second game.
Baseball
• Terre Haute South 10, Riverton Parke 6 — At South, the visiting Panthers took the lead with a four-run sixth inning only to have the Braves rally for five runs in the bottom of the inning.
Brady Wilson was 3 for 4 and scored twice for South, while Blaze Schultz was 2 for 4, James Riddle 1 for 3 with two runs, Levi Weidenbenner 1 for 5 with two RBI and Brady Weidenbenner scored twice.
Derron Hazzard was 3 for 4 with two runs for the Panthers, while Hunter Collings, Andy Uselman and Brandon Todd were all 2 for 4.
• Plainfield 19, Northview 2 — At Plainfield, the visiting Knights suffered a nonconference loss.
• Shakamak 8, Sullivan 6 — At Jasonville, the host Lakers held off a five-run, seventh-inning comeback by the Golden Arrows.
Oscar Pegg was 1 for 2 with a double and two runs and got the last out for the save for Shakamak, while Linden Jenkins was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs.
For Sullivan, Tyler Kellett was 3 for 3 with a double; Marcus Roshel 3 for 5; Donovan McKinney and Isaak Osborne both 2 for 3; and Jacob Hawkins 1 for 3 with a double and two RBI.
• Owen Valley 8, Clay City 6 — At Clay City, the visiting Patriots got a come-from-behind win.
• Parke Heritage 13, Attica 1 — At Attica, the Wolves were victorious in the first game of a Wabash River Conference doubleheader.
Tennis
• South loses two — At Newburgh, Terre Haute South lost 4-1 to host Castle and 3-2 to Floyd Central.
The doubles team of Savannah Semmler and Ayden Zinkovich won against the Knights, while Sarah Rowe and Jordan Miller had singles wins against Floyd Central.
Castle 4, Terre Haute South 1
Singles — Ciera Mardis (C) def. Sarah Rowe 6-4, 6-0; Elle Dewees (C) def. Jordan Miller 6-1, 6-0; Reagen Clay (C) def. Briley Ireland 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles — Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich (THS) def. Elle Blessinger-Emma Watson 6-4, 7-6 (7-1); Claire Renschler-Audrey Sperling (C) def. Aja Irish-Sydney Williams 7-5, 6-4.
JV — South won 5-1.
Floyd Central 3, Terre Haute South 2
Singles — Rowe (THS) def. Ivy Hasehour 6-1, 6-0; Miller (THS) def. Abby Slaughter 6-4, 6-2; Ella Leitner (FC) def. Ireland 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Libby Banet-Millie Meuniar (FC) def. Semmler-Zinkovich 6-1, 6-1; Kaitlyn Jones-Zoe Vanderhouf (FC) def. Irish-Jessica Kallubhavi 6-3, 6-2.
JV — South won 4-0.
Next — Terre Haute South (6-4) hosts Northview on Monday.
• Vikings win — At West Vigo, the host Vikings won their own West Vigo Invitational as Ellie Easton, Avery Lasecki and Allie Lasecki all won singles championships.
Runner-up Parke Heritage got doubles championships from teams of Grace Ramsay-Kristen Wood and Hannah Thurman-Katelyn Williams.
Track
• Sullivan second in both meets — At Sullivan, the host Golden Arrows were runners-up in both the girls and boys competition at the Arrow Relays.
Princeton won the girls championship with 120 points, followed by Sullivan with 78, Clay City with 64, Evansville Central with 42 and Owen Valley with 24.
Clay City won the boys title with 102 points to 96 for the Golden Arrows, followed by Evansville Central with 88, Owen Valley with 32 and Princeton with 0.
