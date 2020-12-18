Visiting Sullivan held Greencastle to 14 first-half points Friday night in Western Indiana Conference girls basketball, the Golden Arrows staying unbeaten with a 47-30 win.
Gracie Shorter had 15 and Delainey Shorter 12 for the Arrows, who also got a trio of 3-pointers from Avery Wiltermood.
Michayla Dinn had eight points for the Tiger Cubs.
SULLIVAN (47) — D.Shorter 5 1-2 12, B.Perkinson 1 0-0 3, Williams 2 0-0 4, G.Shorter 5 3-4 15, Wiltermood 3 0-0 9, Grindstaff 0-0 0-0 0, Mischler 1 2-2 4, Wible 0 0-0 0, Craighead 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 FG, 6-8 FT, 47 TP.
GREENCASTLE (30) — Doan 2 1-4 5, Dinn 3 2-2 8, Trigg 3 0-4 6, Chavez 3 1-4 7, Zellers 1 0-0 2, Briones 1 0-0 2, Brennan 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 FG, 4-14 FT, 30 TP.
Sullivan 15 11 12 9 — 47
Greencastle 8 6 12 4 — 30
3-point goals — Wiltermood 3, G.Shorter 2, D.Shorter, B.Perkinson. Total fouls — Sullivan 14, Greencastle 9. Fouled out — none.
Next — Sullivan (7-0, 3-0 WIC) hosts South Knox on Saturday afternoon. Greencastle (4-6, 2-4) hosts Cloverdale on Monday.
• • •
In other girls basketball news:
• Bloomfield star signs with VU — Bloomfield's Kylee Shelton has signed to play basketball at Vincennes University.
A four-year starter for the Cardinals, the 5-foot-11 guard averaged 21.4 points per game as a junior in an injury-shortened season.
Boys basketball
• North Central 64, Evansville Day 60 — At Farmersburg, the host Thunderbirds moved back above the .500 mark with a close win Friday.
Now 3-2, North Central hosts Bloomington Lighthouse on Saturday. Evansville Day (1-2) hosts Eastern (Pekin) on Dec. 29.
• Faith Christian 50, North Vermillion 25 — At Lafayette, the visiting Falcons lost for the third time this season.
Now 0-3, North Vermillion is idle until a Jan. 2 trip to South Newton. Faith Christian, 2-2, plays at Clinton Prairie on Tuesday.
