Aaron Clements has been named the new head football coach at West Vigo High School, as confirmed Monday by the Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees.
Clements replaces Jeff Cobb, who resigned after the fall season for health reasons, and his hiring should add additional spice to the Vikings' rivalry with Sullivan. He is the son of Golden Arrows athletic director — and former football coach — Otto Clements.
Aaron Clements was an assistant coach last year at Greenfield-Central under Travis Nolting and had previously been on Nolting's staff at North Central for several years. He was head coach at Tell City in 2018 and 2019, where his teams were 8-12, but left that position when his wife got a new job out of that area.
Track
• Braves, Knights split — At Terre Haute South, the South girls won but the South boys were nipped by Northview on Monday.
Girls
South 87, Northview 45
100 — Shalane Blakey (S) 13.13, Grace Krawiec (S) 13.27, Kylee McGuirk (S) 13.37
200 — Krawiec (S) 27.93, Demme Hancewicz (S) 28.32, Blakey (S) 28.42
400 — Hancewicz (S) 1:03.34, Brooklyn Eldridge (Nv) 1:05.95, Myla Webster (S) 1:06.46
800 — Gnister Grant (Nv) 2:26.51, Ellia Hayes (Nv) 2:28.18, Katie Morrison (Nv) 2:38.49
1,600 — Halle Miller (Nv) 5:27.71, Kaya Tanner (S) 5:52.24, Isabel Miklozek (S) 6:21.00
3,200 — Micah Peals (Nv) 12:14.64, Tanner (S) 12:49.32, Caitlyn Strecker (S) 13:11.44
100H — Courtney Jones (S) 16.02, Te'Rah Cooley (S) 18.48, Sophie Stallcop (Nv) 19.68
300H — Jones (S) 48.36, Cooley (S) 52.87, Stallcop (Nv) 54.30
4x100 — South (McGuirk, Krawiec, Blakey, Jones) 50.98
4x400 — Northview (Hayes, B.Eldridge, Miller, Grant) 4:21.96
4x800 — Northview (Miller, Morrison, Hayes, Grant) 12:03.41
HJ — Reagan Ealy (S) 5-0, Gracie Pritchard (Nv) 4-10, Macey Timberman (Nv) 4-8
PV — Emma Dickison (Nv) 7-0, Myrissa Gutierrez (S) and Kalyn Alivio (S) 6-6
LJ — Krawiec (S) 16-0, Jones (S) 15-9.5, Timberman (Nv) 14-0
SP — Indi Nichols (S) 32-4, Serena Brannon (S) 29-8, Kaylee Miles (S) 29-8
D — Miles (S) 93-0, Brannon (S) 67-9, Alex Brown (Nv) 61-2
Boys
Northview 68, South 64
100 — Josh Wright (Nv) 11.65, Joseph Vaughn (S) 11.77, Travaughn Cockrell (S) 11.78
200 — Cockrell (S) 24.01, Johnavan Rich (S) 24.10, Jacob Jackson (S) 24.37
400 — Nolan White (Nv) 53.88, Jcim Grant (Nv) 54.27, Stephen Markle (S) 55.08
800 — White (Nv) 2:04.38, Grant (Nv) 2:05.03, Stuart Bennett (Nv) 2:05.11
1,600 — Ethan Aidoo (S) 4:47.35, Clint Mager (Nv) 4:54.83, Tate Alcorn (S) 5:13.52
3,200 — Matt Gambill (S) 10:22.65, Douglas Dillman (Nv) 10:22.93, Hank Slater (Nv) 10:59.19
HH — Cain Garrison (Nv) 17.05, Jace Hill (S) 17.86, Mekhi Salako (Nv) 18.14
IH — Garrison (Nv) 43.15, Hill (S) 44.91, Salako (Nv) 45.23
4x100 — South (Jackson, Cockrell, Rich, Vaughn) 45.96
4x400 — Northview (Zachary Ferris, Jared Parkey, Grant, White) 3:38.15
4x800 — Northview (Grant, Bennett, Dillman, White) 8:12.07
HJ — Josh Morgan (S) 6-1, Nas McNeal (S) 5-10, Xsa'Zion Rowe (S) 5-10
PV — Dillon White (Nv) 10-6, Nathan Bryan (Nv) 9-6, Ike Hults (S) 9-6
LJ — Parkey (Nv) 18-7, Wright (Nv) 18-3, Jackson (S) 18-3
SP — Donnie Smock (S) 49-10, Tyler Marley (S) 44-1, Nathan Eickmeier (Nv) 41-11
D — Cole Welch (S) 123-4, Marley (S) 122-9, Smock (S) 113-0
Baseball
• Terre Haute North 10, Parke Heritage 0 — At North, Jacob Purdy and Jackson Thoma combined for a six-inning two-hitter as the Patriots won a nonconference game.
Kyler Dixon led the Patriot offense with a 3-for-3 night that included three runs and two RBI. Bryson Carpenter was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI, Alex Karr was 1 for 3 with a triple and two RBI and Reese Bradley was 1 for 4 with a triple and three runs. North is now 5-3.
Anthony Wood and Ashton Mrdja had the hits for Parke Heritage, now 5-4.
Tennis
Girls
• Terre Haute South 5, Northview 0 — At South, Sarah Rowe won at No. 1 singles without losing a game for the Braves.
Singles — Sarah Rowe (S) def. Samantha Hendricks 6-0, 6-0; Jordan Miller (S) def. Sydney Maurer 6-2, 6-2; Briley Ireland (S) def. Martina Sutherland 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles — Savannah Semmler-Ayden Zinkovich (S) def. Brooklee Bussing-Layla Lee 6-2, 6-2; Samhita Shantharam-Sydney Williams (S) def. Jinna Hyatt-Violet Keith 6-3, 6-2.
JV — South won 9-0.
Next — Terre Haute South (7-4) hosts Terre Haute North at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Boys
Saturday
Robinson 8, Casey 1
Singles — Eli Rosborough (R) def. Brian Wright 6-1, 6-2; Aiden Elder (R) def. Grant Cochonour 6-2, 7-6; Owen Schmidt (R) def. Logan Cribelar 7-5, 7-5; Luke Hatfield (R) def. Avery Tutewiler 6-4, 7-5; Evan Gower (R) def. Jacobo Munoz 7-6, 3-6, 1-0 (10-7); Owen Richardson (C) def. Duke Thompson 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles — Elder-Rosborough (R) def. Cochonour-Cribelar 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (12-10); Hatfield-Schmidt (R) def. Tutewiler-Wright 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (11-9); Gower-Thompson (R) def. Munoz-Richardson 6-4, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6).
Golf
• Terre Haute South 181, Greencastle 182 — At Rea Park, the Braves won by a stroke as Nick Winning led the way with a 42.
Basketball
• Miller, Tingley honored — The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association announced its list of Coach of the Year awards on Monday.
Among the honorees are retiring Marshall coach Kathy Miller and Paris coach Dave Tingley.
