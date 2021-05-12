PREP ROUNDUP: 3A No. 6 West Vigo overwhelms South Putnam

Case Lautenschlager hit a pair of home runs to go along with bombs by Carter Murphy and Ben Kearns as West Vigo overwhelmed South Putnam 22-2 in a Western Indiana Conference high school baseball contest on Wednesday.
Class 3A No. 6 West Vigo improved to 15-5 and the Vikings host Clay City on Thursday.
West Vigo 12(10) 63 — 22 10 2
South Putnam 100 00 — 2 3 2
W — King (5-2). L — Teipen.
Highlights — For West Vigo, Case Lautenschlager was 2-for 2 with 2 HR and 4 RBI; Gabe Skelton was 2-for-3 with 2 RBI; Dilun King was 2-for-4 with a double and 3 RBI; Ben Kearns had a HR and 3 RBI; Peyton Clerk was 2-for-5 with a double and 2 RBI; Carter Murphy had a HR. For South Putnam, Crum and Teipen homered.
Next — West Vigo (15-5) hosts Clay City on Thursday.
In other baseball:
• Greencastle 4, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the Golden Arrows were no-hit by Greencastle pitcher Brandon Glaze in a WIC matchup.
Greencastle 000 120 1 — 4 4 1
Sullivan 000 000 0 — 0 0 4
W — Glaze. L — Steimel.
Highlights — For Greencastle, Glaze struck out 14.
Next — Sullivan hosts Terre Haute South on Friday.
Softball
• West Vigo 15, South Putnam 0 — At Putnamville, Carlea Funk threw a shutout and only allowed one hit as the Vikings scored 12 runs in the seventh to jet away.
• Sullivan 24, Greencastle 6 — At Sullivan, a 13-run third inning was plenty for the Golden Arrows in a WIC rout.
Greencastle 100 50 — 6 6 6
Sullivan 45(13) 2X — 24 17 6
W — Edmondson. L — Briones.
Highlights — For Sullivan, Gracie Shorter, Brooklyn Riley, Delainey Shorter and Avery Wiltermood all homered.
Next — Sullivan plays at Linton on Friday.
• South Vermillion 8-12, Parke Heritage 1-0 — At Clinton, the host Wildcats improved to 16-1 and 12-0 in the Wabash River Conference with the doubleheader sweep.
Track and field
Tuesday
• North, South compete in Bloomington - At Bloomington, Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South both competed in a six-team meet at Bloomington North.
On the boys side, Bloomington North won the event. Terre Haute North was third and Terre Haute South was fourth.
On the girls side, Bloomington South won the event. Terre Haute North was fourth, Terre Haute South was fifth.
Boys
Team scores - Bloomington North 126, Whiteland 93, Terre Haute North 85, Terre Haute South 75 1/2.
3,200 relay - Bloomington North 8:07.86; 100 - Tanner Allen (G) 11.18, 2. Eli Moody (THS) 11.31; 110H - Brayden Bender (THS) 14.80; 200 - Matthew Wray (W) 23.11, 2. Parker Brown (THS) 23.16; 1,600 - Will Jefferson (W) 4:10.17, 2. Cael Light (THS) 4:19.38; 400 relay - TH South (Jacob Jackson, James Mallory, Parker Brown, Brayden Bender) 44.54; 400 - Murry Ross-Harman (BLS) 51.00, 3. Nick Bement (THS) 51.57; 300H - 1. Ivan Tait (BLS) 43.44; 3. Jack Dailey (THN) 44.94; 800 - Mason Childers (BLN) 1:55.76, 2. Anthony Adams (THN) 1:57.40, 3,200 - Ethan Teske (BLN) 9:48.19, 2. Ian Gadberry (THN) 9:48.90; 1,600 relay - Bloomington North 3:25.88; LJ - Tristan Thomas (W) 20-2, 2. Brayden Bender (THS) 19-5 1/4; HJ - Bailen Murphy (BLN) 6-4, 3. Donald Dean (THN) 5-10; D - Tayton Shakel (W) 158-3, 3. Keegan Collins (THN) 144-1; SP - Dalton Hughes (W) 51-9, 3. Donald Smock (THS) 49-3; PV - Desmen Singleton (W) 13-0, 3. Trenton Tuberosa (THS) 11-6.
Girls
Team scores - Bloomington South 135, Bloomington North 128 1/2, Whiteland 105, TH North 60, TH South 45 1/2, Greenwood 17.
3,200 relay - Bloomington South 9:53.53; 100 - Gabrielle Allen (W) 12.60, 5. Meka James (THS) 13.24; 100 H - Chloe Rolen (BLS) 15.76, 2. Courtney Jones (THS) 15.77; 200 - Amiyah Davis (BLS) 25.94, 4. Caroline Gauer (THN) 27.61; 1,600 - Emma Callahan (BLS) 5:14.32, 4. Micah Peals (THS) 5:28.06; 400 relay - TH South (Kylee McGuirk, Meka James, Reagan Ealy, Courtney Jones) 50.94; 400 - Amiyah Davis (BLS) 57.13, 5. Myla Webster (THS) 1:05.19; 300H - Chloe Rolen (BLS) 46.84, 3. Haylee Chumley (THN) 50.58; 800 - Victoria Jackson (W) 2:20.31, 4. Ava Rose (THS) 2:25.28; 3,200 - Lily Myers (BLS) 11:19.29, 6. Micah Peals (THS) 12:01.40; 1,600 relay - Bloomington South 4:10.15; LJ - Kyla Kante (BLN) 16-8 3/4, 5. Lauren Majors (THN) 14-6 1/4; HJ - Isabella Jackson (W) 5-4, 2. Mackenzie Turner (THN) 5-0; D - Hadley Lucas (BLN) 124-8, 4. Tyresha Clark (THN) 113-10; SP - Drew Mallory (W) 40-10, 2. Tyresha Clark (THN) 39-8 1/2; PV - 1. Chloe Rolen (BLS) 10-0, 4. Cali Wuestefeld (THN) 9-0.
