PREP ROUINDUP: South girls earn win over Charleston on Senior Night

Terre Haute South's girls basketball team made its Senior Night a happy one as the Braves defeated Charleston 48-24 on Tuesday.
The Braves controlled the game against the Illinois school for the entirety of the contest. South led 18-4 after one quarter. South also only gave up four points in the third quarter too.
Paige Baldwin led South with 14 points. Adi Speth added 13 more.
The remainder of South's games are on the road or on neutral floors. South (3-15) plays at Bloomington South on Thursday and then plays Wilmette (Ill.) St. Regina Dominican at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown on Saturday.
In other girls basketball games:
• LIC Tournament — At Paris, Ill., host Paris and Marshall advanced to Thursday's championship game. Paris defeated Robinson 65-16 and Marshall beat Olney 60-45.
The Lions (16-6) and Tigers (20-3) will meet for the championship at 8 p.m. on Thursday at Paris.
Katelynn Littleton scored 22 points and four steals in the Paris win. Graci Watson added 12 for the Tigers. Kendra Young had six rebounds.
In Marshall's win, Maya Osborn had 17 points, five assists and five rebounds. Kai Engledow added 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
PARIS (65) — Moore 2, Clark 3, Tingley 5, Coombes 3, Littleton 22, Wilson 0, Young 4, Sullivan 0, Johnson 0, Smith 0, Mills 6, Watson 12, M. Hawkins 0, D. Hawkins 2, Rigdon 6. 65 TP.
ROBINSON (16) — L. List 0, Blank 2, A. Zane 4, List 2, Manhart 0, Jones 0, M. Zane 4, Shea 4. 16 TP.
Paris=13=24=23=5=—=65
Robinson=4=4=6=2=—=16
3-point goals — Watson 4, Littleton 4, Tingley, Clark.
OLNEY (45) — Ke. Weiler 5 3-6 15, Ingram 3 0-0 8, Bloomer 2 2-4 7, Ky. Weiler 0 0-0 0, Smith 0 0-0 0, Lemke 0 0-0 0, VanMatre 1 0-0 3, Burgener 3 1-3 7, Brown 2 2-2 6. 16 FG, 8-15 FT, 45 TP.
MARSHALL (60) — Osborn 6 2-5 17, Sollars 4 0-0 10, K. Engledow 5 0-1 15, Scott 5 2-4 12, Sanders 0 0-0 0, McFarland 2 2-4 6. 22 FG, 6-14 FT, 60 TP.
Olney=12=8=12=13=—=45
Marshall=19=17=10=14=—=60
3-point field goals made - Olney 5 (Ke. Weiler 2, Ingram 2, Bloomer 1), Marshall 10 (Osborn 3, Sollars 2, K. Engledow 5). Total fouls - Olney 11, Marshall 11. Fouled out - none.
Next — Marshall (16-6) plays Paris (20-3) in the LIC championship game at Paris on Thursday.
• Bloomfield 49, West Vigo 38 — At West Terre Haute, the Vikings lost the nonconference contest on the road. West Vigo (9-11) next hosts Indian Creek on Saturday.
• North Vermillion 49, South Vermillion 21 — At Cayuga, Cami Pearman led the Falcons with 18 points as North Vermillion won its fourth Wabash River Conference contest.
South Vermillion (4-14, 1-3) was led by Cora Cottrell's 13 points. The Wildcats next host Attica on Thursday.
SOUTH VERMILLION (21) — Minor 0 4-4 4, Silver 1 0-2 2, Coleman 0 0-0 0, Trivioli 0 0-0 0, Cottrell 5 0-2 13, Magaji 0 0-2 0, Pinton 0 0-0 0, Crim 0 0-0 0, Fonner 0 0-0 0, Trainer 1 0-0 2. 7 FG, 4-10 FT, 21 TP.
NORTH VERMILLION (49) — Martin 8 2-5 16, Davis 0 0-0 0, Naylor 0 2-2 2, Dunham 2 2-2 8, Ellis 2 0-1 4, C. Pearman 8 1-1 18, Burns 0 0-0 0, McLain 0 0-0 0, Pollard 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-1 0, Thompson 0 0-0 0, O. Pearman 0 0-2 0. 20 FG, 8-15 FT, 49 TP.
3-point goals — Cottrell 3; Dunham 2, C. Pearman. Total fouls — SV 16, NV 11.
Next — South Vermillion (4-14, 1-3) hosts Attica and North Vermillion (12-7, 4-2) hosts Covington on Thursday.
• North Daviess 28, Clay City 26 — At Elnora, the visiting Eels fell just short in the SouthWestern Indiana Athletic Conference contest. Clay City (1-18) next plays at Dugger Union on Thursday.
Boys
• North Knox 47, North Central 40 — At Bicknell, North Central suffered a setback at the hands of the Warriors in a nonconference game featuring two winning teams.
North Central (8-4) next hosts Riverton Parke on Friday
• Dugger Union 53, Hutsonville 40 — At Dugger, the Bulldogs won their sixth in a row in the interstate battle.
Hutsonville next hosts Dieterich on Friday. Dugger Union (12-3) plays at Bloomington Lighthouse Christian next Tuesday.
