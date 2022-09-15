Your high school football team has lost two of its first three games and is getting ready to face perhaps the best team on its schedule. And your quarterback is in concussion protocol.
That's the situation that West Vigo had a week ago. Fortunately, the Vikings have one of the most versatile players in the Wabash Valley to turn to at a time like that.
West Vigo didn't beat Northview last Friday, but senior Rhyan Shaffer stepped in to assure that the quarterback position wasn't the deciding factor in the loss. He completed 5 of 6 pass attempts for 77 yards, in fact, although he did suffer a few sacks.
This Friday night, Shaffer expects to be back at his usual running back position when the Vikings travel to Brown County for a Western Indiana Conference Green Division game, while playing his third different position on defense so far this season.
And he wasn't at all impressed by his showing under center.
"Our starting quarterback [Kaleb Marrs] being out had a huge effect on our game [against the Knights]," Shaffer said this week. He'd gotten the news the Monday before the game that Marrs would be unavailable, so he had just a few practices to learn the Viking offense — which, under first-year coach Aaron Clements, had been new to the entire team before the season started.
"I've got a good arm," said Shaffer, who also pitches for the Vikings' top-10 baseball team in the spring, "and I can read [defenses] all right. I played quarterback when I was little, but then Kaleb Marrs took over and I found a better spot at running back."
"He's been a leader, and he's one of our hardest runners," Clements said of Shaffer. "He jumped in and played quarterback last week without questions or concerns. He did what was best for the team."
"We're going to get our second win of the season," Shaffer said this week. "Our goal is to get back on a winning streak. [Several of the Vikings] are all healthy, so it should be a successful week."
Shaffer expects to be lining up at safety on defense against the Eagles on Friday, after playing both inside linebacker and outside linebacker in previous games. In West Vigo's first win of the season at Parke Heritage, he delivered several big hits, one of them forcing a fumble.
Shaffer is also doing the West Vigo punting this year, after the graduation of Peyton Clerk. He's not the Viking placekicker anymore — and doesn't seem to mind giving up that job — but that's something he's done in the past too.
"Anywhere the coach wants me to play," he said this week.
Shaffer is confident the remainder of the West Vigo season will be more successful than the Vikings' 1-3 start.
"The first couple of games we were trying to get used to the new offense," he pointed out. Now, with the kinks worked out of the offense and the roster at full strength or close to it, the Vikings might be ready to roll.
"But we've got to win this week," Shaffer said.
