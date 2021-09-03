That the first thing coach Jeff Cobb says about Peyton Clerk seems almost the opposite of the West Vigo High School senior’s usual demeanor indicates there is more than one aspect to the two-sport Viking star.
“If you’re in a fight,” Cobb said earlier this week, “this is the person you want with you.”
Now not more than a few seconds after that, Cobb added, “He’s a calm kid. He doesn’t really get riled. You never have to worry about him doing something stupid,” and Clerk added, “There’s not a lot that makes me mad.”
But here’s why the coach made the first statement.
“He’s just a competitor,” Cobb said. “Baseball, football, anything.”
The yin and yang of those two aspects of his personality would seem to be perfect for Clerk’s future. After his college days, probably as a baseball player, he would like to pursue a career in law enforcement.
First, however, he has senior seasons in both of his sports, and has high hopes for them.
As a football player, Clerk’s laid-back yet competitive personality has served him well. Before he was even a regular at other positions he was the Viking punter, and preserved at least one West Vigo victory a couple of years ago by turning a bad punt snap into a positive play.
Since then he’s been a two-year starter on the West Vigo defense as a cornerback and was a receiver as a junior before taking his talents to the backfield for his senior season.
“As a punter, he was phenomenal,” Cobb said. “Last year he was a receiver and this year he’s a running back. And he’s a two-year starter on defense.”
“This is my first year at running back, and I love it,” he said this week, after averaging nearly nine yards per carry in last Friday’s win over Crawfordsville. “It’s a lot of fun.”
The Vikings were dominant last week in taking a four-touchdown lead by halftime, and although they were outscored in the last two quarters — with inexperienced reserves getting some playing time to give some of West Vigo’s two-way players a little rest in the heat — the game was nothing but a positive in Clerk’s book.
“I was pretty happy with it,” he said this week. “We moved the ball well on the ground, we got our passing game going and the defense did well.
“We still came out with a win, and that’s the most important thing.”
Because he’s not planning to play football in college — “I know he can at least go punt for some school, but he wants to play college baseball,” Cobb said — Clerk plans to soak up as much football as he can in the next couple of months.
Asked what he like about the game, he said, “The times in the locker room before a Friday night game, playing with kids I’ve played with since I was little, and playing in front of all the other kids in the school.”
“He’s a high academic achiever, with something like a 3.6 [grade-point average],” Cobb said. “He’s motivated in the classroom . . . a good character kid.”
And if the Vikings enjoy football success this fall, Clerk will be involved in a lot of different ways.
“I have high hopes for us,” he concluded when asked about his team outlook. “Once everybody gets experience, we’ll be tough.”
