The Terre Haute North sideline will be loud and enthusiastic Friday night when the Patriots visit top-ranked Indianapolis Cathedral in the first round of Class 5A Sectional 13 and Griffin Klingerman will be a leader in that respect.
North’s three-year starting strong safety/outside linebacker never lacks for enthusiasm and the Patriots as a whole have been in high spirits all season despite a 3-6 regular-season record.
“Energy is such an important thing in football,” Klingerman explained this week. “We have a new [assistant] coach this year [former North player Michael Ghant] who has focused on getting us excited and energized. He gets us excited to play, and when we want to go out there and have fun, that’s when we’re most likely to win.”
The ranking — and Cathedral has also been a top-25 team nationally — would seem to indicate that the Irish are favored in the 7 p.m. game, which will be played at Arlington Middle School, but Klingerman is not convinced.
“I’m very optimistic going into this game,” he said this week. One of our coaches said ‘It’s not an upset, it’s a set-up,’ and [the Irish] might not take us seriously.
“I love getting matched up against teams predicted to win,” he continued. “I love being the underdog, when we’re not expected to come out on top.”
The Patriots have had plenty of chances to do that this season. Cathedral will be the third potential state champion on North’s schedule (along with Indianapolis Chatard in Class 4A and Brebeuf in Class 3A). If the third time is the charm, and this is the week North comes up with the upset (or set-up), Klingerman will undoubtedly play a big part.
“I could spend all day signing praises [of Klingerman],” North coach Billy Blundell said this week. “I’ve known him since fourth grade, and watching him grow into the young man he’s become today, I couldn’t be prouder.
“He puts everything he has into things,” the coach continued, “and he has a smile that lights up a room.”
He’s also the valedictorian of North’s Class of 2022, making him at least the third Vigo County football player — and second straight Patriot — to top his graduating class academically. Top student-athletes last year were K.C. Bowling of North and James Mallory of Terre Haute South.
Football and academics can go hand in hand, said Klingerman.
Academics “taught me about hard work, and about creating good study habits,” he pointed out, “and when I watch film [at football practice], I treat it like I’m studying for a test.
“Being a good student has translated [to football], to how I prepare for a game, how I interpret the game, how to approach the challenges that await me,” Klingerman added.
“He’s one of our best players,” Blundell said. “He missed a couple of games this year [with an ankle injury] and not having him out there was tough. He’s a leader on the field and a leader off the field.”
Blundell appreciates the academic side of Klingerman too.
“He’s a smart kid and has a good sense of the game,” the coach said. “He takes coaching very well, and he’s gotten better every year.”
Klingerman plans to go into the medical field in some way, and he’s concerned that he might not have time for college football. Some of the colleges that interest him are Amherst, Tufts and Carnegie-Mellon, all known more for academics than athletics.
But, he adds, “I’d love to play at the next level. I’m happy I’ve gotten to play my senior year, and all four years [at North]. It’s just awesome getting to strap on the pads.”
Blundell is of the opinion that any football team could use a Griffin Klingerman, for some of the reasons the Patriots can use him Friday.
“He’s always a positive guy,” the coach said. “He’s got that mentality. If you keep fighting, things will come around, and he’s an integral part of that culture.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.