West Vigo coach Jeff Cobb found himself with an usual high school football problem two seasons ago (although some may not have considered it a problem).
The Vikings had a two-year returning starter at quarterback in junior Jake Lautenschlager, who had had some big moments as a freshman and sophomore. They also had sophomore Dane Andrews, who was threatening to make it a battle for the position.
"For so long we didn't have any quarterbacks," Cobb joked earlier this week. "Now we had two."
Although Andrews got his feet wet at the position in 2017, Lautenschlager eventually kept his job. But last fall, when Lautenschlager made his upcoming college baseball career at Purdue a priority, Andrews was ready to take over — and his five touchdown passes in last Friday's season-opening win at North Central demonstrated that he's continuing to progress nicely.
"I just wanted to get better day by day," Andrews said of his time as a second-stringer, "and when it was my time to get in, I was ready."
"No. 1, he has a cannon for an arm," Cobb said when asked what he'd seen that prompted him to give the sophomore a chance to unseat a veteran. "He throws a tight spiral, with lots of power."
Harnessing that power, not to mention harnessing his own enthusiasm, could enable Andrews and the Vikings to have a productive season this year after a 3-7 campaign a year ago.
"North Central was a good test," Andrews said, "and it showed all the hard work in the offseason is starting to pay off.
"We have some big tests coming up [starting with Friday night's home opener against Crawfordsville], so we just need to take it day by day and focus on our opponent."
"This year [Andrews is] learning where and when [to use his fastball]; he's developed really good touch," Cobb said, "and his pocket presence has improved."
"I just need to make my reads, don't force anything and take what the defense gives me," the quarterback said. "The coaches have been working with me, and I feel like my footwork has gotten better . . . and my flexibility and speed have gone up."
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound senior obviously has no shortage of physical tools. "He's got some good size," Cobb noted. "He took a lot of shots last year, but he stayed pretty healthy."
Cobb is stressing this fall that Andrews use his leadership in a positive manner — "Be nurturing," the coach said. "Stay focused on staying positive and not letting his emotions get the best of him."
Another Viking has been appointed to be the "bad cop," in fact, so Andrews doesn't have to be critical of his teammates.
And if all that can come to pass, good things should happen for West Vigo.
"I can see us competing for the [Western Indiana Conference] championship," Andrews said. "I feel like our backfield is one of the best, and the same thing for our line."
