It hasn’t been a good year of high school basketball for Terre Haute South, and Tuesday night’s loss at Vincennes Lincoln — the first win of the season for the court-storming Alices — was certainly one of the low points.
But Amariyae Wilson hasn’t given up, which doesn’t surprise the people who know the South senior.
“We didn’t get close to what I wanted [in terms of wins this season],” Wilson said this week. “But mentally, we’ve grown a lot. There’s still basketball left, so I can’t be too down on the season.”
The Braves are 4-19, having lost 12 in a row and 17 of their last 18 games going into next week’s sectional at Terre Haute North. But the one victory in those past 18 games came at Linton — the state’s most consistent winning team in the past 40-plus years — and the Miners aren’t the only potential state champions who have lost to the Braves.
Wilson has been one of the team’s top two scorers — he has more points, sophomore Zayvion Baker a slightly higher average — and leads the Braves in assists, steals and even in rebounds from his point guard spot. That last verb is significant.
“I’m the leader,” he said this week in describing his role. “Every single game, every single practice. On the court, my responsibility is everything.”
Wilson spoke while taking a break from shooting, a half hour before the team’s practice was scheduled to begin.
“There’s not a harder worker that I’ve seen,” said South coach Maynard Lewis. “He’s early to practice, he’s relentless in the weight room, he’s first in every sprint. He won’t ask his teammates to do anything he won’t do himself.”
Which is not even the most important thing, his coach continued.
“I’m most impressed by the growth of Amariyae as a person,” Lewis added. “A lot of people doubted him, and he’s proved those doubters wrong with all this energy, effort and hard work . . . he’s had a great career, and he hasn’t given up.”
Wilson has been a starter since the First Financial Wabash Valley Classic of his sophomore year. His play helped the Braves win their first two games and to come within a basket of beating Linton for the right to play for the championship.
Now, although college basketball remains ahead of him, every game could be his last as a Brave, starting with Tuesday’s game against defending sectional champion Plainfield.
“I’m not counting us out yet, at all,” Wilson said. “Every team in the sectional will be a battle, but I’m looking forward to it until I know it’s the end, for sure.
“I don’t get to do this again.”
“Amariyae is equipped with the life skills to be great, and the best is yet to come,” Lewis said.
